ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Bucs Activate C Ryan Jensen For Wild-Card Game vs. Cowboys

By Mike McDaniel
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ImIa4_0kGOdGZe00

The return of the Pro Bowl center comes at a pivotal time for Tampa Bay.

The Buccaneers have activated Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen from injured reserve ahead of the team’s wild-card matchup against the Cowboys on Monday night.

Jensen injured his knee on the second day of training camp and was placed on injured reserve Sept. 1. He has been designated to return from injured reserve since Dec. 28, which began a 21-day window for Jensen’s return to the lineup.

Jensen has been a pivotal piece of Tampa Bay’s offensive line since joining the team in 2018. Prior to his knee injury in training camp, Jensen had started all 71 games since joining Tampa Bay in free agency from Baltimore.

The return of Jensen to the lineup comes at a pivotal time for Tampa Bay, which has been much maligned up front all season. Add in the fact that Robert Hainsey, Jensen’s replacement, has been limited in practice all week with a hamstring injury, and the potential return of Jensen becomes even more important on Monday night.

Tampa Bay and Dallas take the field at Raymond James Stadium to decide the final spot in the NFC divisional playoff round next. Kickoff is slated for Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, PA
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

124K+
Followers
46K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy