FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith (Quinn) and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher, in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
Sandra Sue Algozine
Sandra Sue Algozine, 65, Knox, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Knox. She was born Saturday, Feb. 16, 1957, in East Chicago, Ill. Surviving are a son: James (Kasandra) Algozine, Kewanna; daughter: Danielle (Nathaniel) Hollis, Knox; eight grandchildren; brother: Phillip Unrugh, Columbus, Ohio; sisters: Gina (Herman) Eslick, London, Ohio; Vicki Cooke, Plymouth; and Mary Ann (David) Hayes, Crystal Lake.
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes — PENDING
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
Michael “Mike” L. Grable
Michael “ Mike” L. Grable, 67, Logansport, passed away at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Vernon Health and Rehabilitation, Wabash. He was born on Oct. 11, 1955, in Rochester. Survivors include his children: Sarah K. Grable, Indianapolis; John Michael Grable, Kansas City, Kan.; Brady Grable, Logansport;...
Kimberly L. Yoder
Kimberly L. Yoder, 61, Nappanee, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:09 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Indianapolis. On June 16, 1984, she married Jared Yoder in Mooresville. Kim is survived by her husband: Jared...
Gerald M. Kiefer
Gerald M. Kiefer, 94, Bremen, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Signature Health Care of Bremen. He was born on Jan. 16, 1929. On Oct. 7, 1950, in Bremen First Baptist Church, he married Delorres Sibert. He is survived by his loving wife, Delorres, and many...
Gwendoline Doris Lenz
Gwendoline Doris Lenz, 85, Rochester, passed away Jan. 18, 2023, at her daughter’s home with her family by her side. She was born in Shrewsbury, England, on May 24, 1937. She married the love of her life, Bruce Lenz, on July 5, 1958. She was preceded in death by...
Donna Wood
Donna Wood, 76, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born on Feb. 19, 1946, in Plymouth. Donna was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Wood; infant son: David; parents: Cecil and Bertha; three nephews: Larry D. Birk, Troy Klingerman and Scott Lowry; and brothers-in-law: Gale Lowry, Larry Birk and Larry Wood.
Grace L. Brower
Grace L. Brower, Pierceton, passed away on her 96th birthday, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Majestic Care West. She was born Jan. 18, 1927, in Merriam. On Feb. 17, 1946, she married Harold L. Brower in Huntington. Grace is survived by her daughters: Wanda (Larry) Bolint, Susan (Jim) Converse and...
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
Two File For Town Council Positions
WARSAW — Two more candidates have filed this week for municipal elections. Austin Reynolds filed for Winona Lake Town Council District 1 and Cindy Kaiser filed for Syracuse Town Council District 3. Candidates who have already filed prior to this week include:. Jeff Grose, Warsaw, mayor. William G. Frush,...
Gary M. Simmons
Gary M. Simmons, 73, Millersburg, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at home of natural causes. He was born Nov. 14, 1949, in Wabash. On July 28, 1973, he married Jerilyn Johnson at Goshen City Church of the Brethren. She survives along with a son: Ian (Stacie) Simmons, Syracuse; a daughter: Heather (Bill Hubner) Simmons, Millersburg; and three grandchildren.
Kathy C. Polinski
Kathy C. Polinski, Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home with her family by her side at the age of 73. She was born on Dec. 3, 1949, in Mishawaka. On Dec. 16, 1966, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to John Polinski. From that union they were blessed with four children: John (Rhonda) Polinski, Plymouth; Kenny (Angie) Polinski, Plymouth; Dawn (Buck) Hale, LaPaz; and Julia Polinski, Walkerton. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters: Debbie Leiter and Julie Birkey, Bremen; and brothers: Greg (Chris) Weiler, Lakeville; and Jay Weiler, South Bend. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Carol Ross.
E. Wayne Miller
E. Wayne Miller, 77, Goshen, died Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Goshen Hospital surrounded by his family and friends. He was born June 7, 1945, in Hadley, Penn. Wayne and his wife, Ruby (Koerner) Miller have celebrated 45 years of marriage prior to his death. They were married July 30, 1977, in Middlebury.
Jennifer Sue Faust
Jennifer Sue Faust, 63, Wabash, died at 1:04 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Parkview Wabash Hospital, Wabash. She was born Aug. 19, 1959. She married Larry L. Faust on Sept. 8. 1978. She is survived by her husband, Larry L. Faust; son, Joshua (Tara) Faust; three grandchildren; and sister,...
Beneke Is District 2 Conservation Officer Of The Year
FORT WAYNE — Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County, where he has been a conservation officer since 2015.
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer, 72, Syracuse, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at home. She was born May 31, 1950, in Goshen. Liz is survived by two sons: Steven (Brooke) Rodman and Bradley (Jennifer) Rodman, both of Goshen; six grandchildren; and a brother: Phillip (Amy) Larimer, Fort Wayne.
Sheree Renee Moser
Sheree Renee Moser, 62, Plymouth, died Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. Sheree was born March 11, 1960. Sheree is survived by her five children, Sarah (Prince), Gabrielle (Matthew), Joseph Moser, Daniel (Lindsay) Moser and Joshua Moser; and her seven grandchildren. Palmer Funeral Homes –...
Road Closures For Downtown Warsaw Events Approved
WARSAW — Several road closure requests for upcoming events in downtown Warsaw were approved during a Jan. 20 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Kosciusko County Velo Cycling Club Vice President Greg Demopoulos presented requests for the 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival, taking place on May 19. Various road closures will occur in downtown Warsaw from 2 p.m. until midnight as the race and additional festivities progress.
Guadalupe Muro
Guadalupe Muro, 91, Goshen, died at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Goshen Hospital. She was born March 4, 1931, in Zacatecas, Mexico. On Dec. 3, 1946, she married Bartolo Muro, and he died Aug. 2, 2021. Surviving are her children: Gloria Cervantez, Gregorio Muro, Jose M. Muro, Raymundo...
