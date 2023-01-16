Read full article on original website
Related
kiwaradio.com
Alton Woman, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Hull
Alton, Iowa — An Alton woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Hull on Thursday, January 19th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 4:20 p.m., 77-year-old Pearl Kellen of Alton was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 75, two miles southwest of Hull, when she lost control of the pickup, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
kiwaradio.com
Two From Sioux Center And One From Ireton Taken To Hospital After Crash
Sioux Center, Iowa– A Sioux Center man and woman and an Ireton man were taken to the hospital after an accident near Sioux Center recently. The Sioux Center Police Department reports that 81-year-old Marvin Wielard of Sioux Center was driving a 2016 Toyota SUV northbound on 13th Avenue Northeast, at the northeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits. They tell us that 50-year-old Brady Van Sloten of Ireton was eastbound on 20th Street Northeast in a 2007 Peterbilt truck.
dakotanewsnow.com
Multiple-vehicle accident occurs in east-side Sioux Falls on Friday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A multiple-vehicle accident occurred on Friday night on the 4500 block of E. 10th Street and Arrowhead Parkway. Few details are known at this time, but we will keep you updated as more information becomes available.
kelo.com
Travelers beware: I-29 in Lincoln County seeing multiple crashes and slide-ins due to poor road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Those traveling today should prepare for hazardous driving conditions, especially along rural roadways in southeastern South Dakota and northwestern Iowa. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says that they’re responding to several crashes along I-29 between Sioux Falls and Beresford. In a Facebook...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
Police investigating stabbing incident at Sioux City west side
Sioux City Police Department arrested a woman who allegedly stabbed a woman at Sioux City's west side area Wednesday afternoon.
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Injuring Children Pleads Not Guilty
Rock Rapids, Iowa — An Inwood woman who was arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents in 2022 in Inwood has pleaded not guilty to the charges. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county...
kiwaradio.com
Assistant Chief: Hay Bale Fire In Building Near Ashton Could Have Been Much Worse
Ashton, Iowa — Some hay bales in a shed were destroyed in a fire on Saturday, January 14, 2023, near Ashton. According to Ashton Fire Assistant Chief Dave Otis, at about 12:55 p.m., the Ashton Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 5379 220th Street, three miles east and a mile north of Ashton.
KELOLAND TV
Arrests made in Sioux Falls drug ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust conducted in Sioux Falls Thursday. Court documents show seven people have been arrested and face multiple charges involving drug possession, selling drugs, guns and obstruction of law enforcement. In a court hearing, a prosecutor said police believe Bradmon Alexander, 35, and Mackenzie Zimmerman, 33, were the biggest meth and fentanyl dealers in Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
nwestiowa.com
Vehicle in snow leads to arrest for OWI
ROCK RAPIDS—A 41-year-old Lester woman was arrested about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, near Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and child endangerment. The arrest of Brandi Carter Phillips stemmed from the investigation of a report of...
kiwaradio.com
Ron Drenkow Motors Sold
Sheldon, Iowa – A long-time Sheldon auto dealership is changing hands. In a joint press release, officials with Drenknow Motors in Sheldon and Total Motors in Le Mars have announced a transition of ownership. According to the press release, Drenkow’s employees and entire operation (including the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon's Drenkow Motors changes ownership
Ron Drenkow Motors will keep the family name, but the Sheldon automotive dealership soon will be under new ownership. Drenkow Motors is transitioning ownership to Total Motors, a dealership in Le Mars owned by the Scott and Michelle Taylor family. The change in ownership will officially happen in February. On...
siouxlandnews.com
Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
nwestiowa.com
Man sentenced for burglary by Larchwood
LARCHWOOD—A 41-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man has been sentenced in connection with a burglary near Larchwood in May. The case against Ricky Lee Blekestad stemmed from authorities being called about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, May 10, to a farm place northwest of Larchwood for a burglary in progress, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Storm Lake man arrested for OWI, meth
ROCK RAPIDS—A 32-year-old Storm Lake man was arrested about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Rock Rapids on charges of third-offense operating while under the influence, second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to transfer title on a motor vehicle and failure to provide proof of vehicle liability insurance.
nwestiowa.com
Hull teen arrested for punching another
BOYDEN—A 19-year-old Hull resident was arrested about 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, in Boyden on charges of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness, unlawful possession of license or identification card forms, and first-offense possession/purchase of alcohol under legal age. The arrest of Luz Adriana Zapata stemmed from her...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center teen arrested on OWI charge
SIOUX CENTER—An 18-year-old Sioux Center resident was arrested 1:55 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Leah Ann Vande Hoef stemmed from the stop of a 2011 Kia Optima on Harrison Avenue near 410th Street on the southeast edge of Sioux Center, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
stormlakeradio.com
Local and Area Snowfall Amounts
The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
Comments / 0