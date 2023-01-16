Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capcity.news
Obituaries: Quillen; Muhlenbruck; Calvetti
Brandon “Brad” Henry Quillen: February 10, 1982 – January 14, 2023. Brandon “Brad” Henry Quillen, 40, of Cheyenne, died January 14, 2023, in Cheyenne. He was born February 10, 1982, in Cheyenne. Brad worked construction around the area installing drywall and steel stud framing. He...
REMINDER: Letting Your Car Idle Unattended is Illegal in Wyoming
According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, it's expected to stay cold and wet in southeast Wyoming into the first part of February, with many areas struggling to reach the freezing mark. 19/850PM: The Climate Prediction Center released their 6-10 Day Temperature/Precipitation Outlook for January 25-29, 2023. Unfortunately, the...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Basile; Sowards; Havner; Pelletier
Peter L Basile, 68 of Cheyenne, WY went onto be with Jesus on January 7, 2023 with his family by his side. March 2, 1954, Peter was born in Denver Colorado to Helen and Sam Basile. He lived a full and wonderful life. Peter married Pam (aka Sam) March 18,...
capcity.news
(COLUMN) The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (1/20/23)
NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Back during COVID-19 days, a group of community leaders got together regularly to make sure everything to support our community was getting done. They call themselves the Economic Development Primaries, or EDP. Today, they meet quarterly, and I really enjoy being part of the meeting. Depending on the meeting, we might have four agencies or 10 others in attendance. This week, we heard from Betsey Hale from LEADS. She shared the progress they have made this past year and informed us that they had 26 prospects who are actively working. Manufacturing and data centers are the biggest categories. Tim Thornell shared that the hospital was rated one of the top 100 in the country for coronary care; the new maternity ward is open, and the ICU is now being remodeled. Dr. Rinne talked about our Reed Avenue and 15th Street projects, building code adoptions and greenway expansion. I shared the bills we are watching in the legislature: water concerns for the future, our 17th Street lighting project and the city starting its first county pocket annexations. Heather from the Wyoming Business Council updated us on the Harvard Growth Lab and the economic development educational program they are building to model after Leadership Wyoming. Dale from the Chamber ended the meeting with a report on housing, passenger rail, the new missile updates and their legislative priorities. I appreciate all the work EDP does in our community, making it a better place to live and work.
capcity.news
Cheyenne’s screening of sextortion documentary rescheduled due to weather
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The United States Attorney’s Office has announced that the screening of the documentary on sextortion has been rescheduled due to inclement weather. The screening of “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic” will now take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 in the auditorium at Laramie County Community College. The Laramie showing is still scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. Jan. 19 at Laramie High School.
capcity.news
Cheyenne Celebrate Life March to take place this weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A “Celebrate Life” march that will protest abortion and support pro-life, is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21. Rallygoers will meet at the Depot Plaza at 11:30 a.m. and then march down Capitol Avenue to the state capitol. “Celebrate Life” or “Right to Life” marches...
Wyoming Man Killed After Crashing UTV While Moving Cattle
A Fort Laramie man is dead after crashing his UTV west of town, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. Sgt. Jeremy Beck says the crash happened around 8:46 a.m. yesterday, Jan. 18, near mile marker 29.5 on U.S. Highway 26. Beck says 84-year-old Maurice E. Jepson was helping move cattle in...
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials close Interstate 80, Highway 30 from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
SIDNEY - Two major roads in the southern Nebraska Panhandle closed at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night as a major winter storm slammed the area. Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised both lanes of Interstate 80 and Highway 30 are closed from Cheyenne, Wyo. to Kearney, Neb.
cowboystatedaily.com
Get Your Incandescent Lightbulbs Now: Starting August 1, They’re Outlawed
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. You have until Aug. 1 to buy up incandescent lightbulbs before it will be illegal for retailers to sell them. Manufacturers already can’t make them anymore, so whatever retailers have left on their shelves or in their inventories is the last of them.
New Manufacturing Plant to Bring 200 Jobs to Cheyenne
After several years of working with Cheyenne LEADS, the economic development entity for Cheyenne and Laramie County, Denver-based Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle broke ground on a new 115,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Cheyenne on Tuesday. Located in the Cheyenne Business Parkway across from Magpul Industries, the state-of-the-art facility will take advantage...
capcity.news
Wyoming first responders gather to honor the life and service of EMT Tyeler Harris
RIVERTON, Wyo. — Family, friends, and first responders from all over the state of Wyoming assembled at CWC’s Robert A. Peck auditorium on Sunday to honor and celebrate the life of EMT Tyeler Harris. A flyover and procession of EMS and first responder vehicles arrived at CWC preceding...
Can You Legally Own Chickens in Cheyenne City Limits?
I never thought I'd see the day when chicken eggs were worth more than a trip to Starbucks. Seriously, my fave coffee order is about $5 (it's a guilty pleasure - okay?), and eggs are running $8 a dozen in town! Social media is full of people making jokes about the price of eggs, comparing them to wedding rings, social status, and currency.
capcity.news
Cheyenne cook shares kimchi, Korean cuisine classes
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Kimchi is a traditional Korean fermented cabbage with a spicy, salty and tangy flavor. The desire to share this unique dish with community members is what motivates Booyong Kim to operate Mama Boo’s Kitchen, a small kimchi-making business she started several years ago out of her north Cheyenne home.
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cheyenne children enjoy Teddy Bear Clinic
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — More than 400 children of all ages took part in the Teddy Bear Clinic hosted by the Cheyenne Children’s Clinic last week. Kids had the opportunity to give their favorite toys a check-up at the Wyoming State Museum with help from clinic providers. “Our providers...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/12/23–1/17/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Cheyenne Could Get Eight Inches Of Snow, Laramie May Get Five
The latest update from the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is now saying Cheyenne could get up to eight inches of snow with a winter storm over the next 24 hours, while Laramie could get up to five inches. Cheyenne is under a Winter Storm Warning, while Laramie...
Cheyenne Police Issue Accident Alert
A winter storm that has hit southeast Wyoming and is expected to continue through the day today has prompted the Cheyenne Police Department to issue an accident alert, according to the CPD Facebook page:. Cheyenne and much of southeast Wyoming are under a Winter Storm Warning until 5 p.m. today....
capcity.news
Crashes on I-25 block north, southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes along I-25 this afternoon have blocked all northbound lanes near Cheyenne as well as left southbound lanes between Cheyenne and the Colorado state line at milepost 1.5. The Wyoming Department of Transportation warned drivers to be prepared to stop, proceed with caution and expect...
4-6″ of Snow Possible in Cheyenne; 6-9″ Expected in Pine Bluffs
Cheyenne could see up to six inches of snow and Pine Bluffs up to nine inches of snow Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Wednesday for eastern Laramie County and Kimball and Cheyenne counties in the southern Nebraska Panhandle.
Comments / 0