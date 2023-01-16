ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tina Vetsch
4d ago

I'm 41 and about to have baby #2. Having a baby after 40 has actually become more common than people think. Women aren't in as big of a rush to start a family as they once were and want to be more prepared financially as well as mentally.

dcorona2003
4d ago

I think it's amazing! I had my last at the age of 38, my obgyn was extremely supportive and said in the mid 30's is when women should start a family.. People are just used to babies having babies.

Tany
4d ago

omg, I had baby 3 at 42 last 11 months ago and I never heard even 1 negative comment about it. If anything, few of my friends decided to go for another baby as well

