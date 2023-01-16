Read full article on original website
Tina Vetsch
4d ago
I'm 41 and about to have baby #2. Having a baby after 40 has actually become more common than people think. Women aren't in as big of a rush to start a family as they once were and want to be more prepared financially as well as mentally.
Reply
11
dcorona2003
4d ago
I think it's amazing! I had my last at the age of 38, my obgyn was extremely supportive and said in the mid 30's is when women should start a family.. People are just used to babies having babies.
Reply
5
Tany
4d ago
omg, I had baby 3 at 42 last 11 months ago and I never heard even 1 negative comment about it. If anything, few of my friends decided to go for another baby as well
Reply
6
Related
Terrified mum kissed children goodbye after abusive boyfriend wrote ‘mummy is dead’ on wall
A terrified mum was forced to kiss her children goodbye after her abusive boyfriend scrawled “mummy is dead” on the wall, smashed plates and glasses, then grabbed her by the throat.Michelle Bielby was convinced she would be killed by menacing Jake Jones, 31, after he told her, “I’m going to put you in a grave”.The jealous NHS worker then repeatedly strangled the mum-of-two in a drunken rage at her home in Herne Bay, Kent.Believing she was texting another man, Jones, who described himself as a “hermit”, warned her, “If I can’t have you, nobody will” before launching his attack.He then...
I was told I couldn’t get pregnant — then I gave birth to a ‘super baby’
Luciana Brandt, 41, said she never expected to be pregnant again after giving birth to five children over two decades. Doctors reportedly told her she had started menopause early — and she no longer had many eggs to conceive a baby. And yet, Brandt gave birth to a daughter weighing a whopping 11.1 pounds Tuesday, Jam Press reported. “I am very happy about her arrival, but I never imagined she would weigh over five kilograms!” the Brazilian mother of six marveled to local media. “Super baby” Maria Vitória Brandt, who was born at 40 weeks, reportedly measured 20 inches long after arriving via Caesarean...
Body Language Expert Says the Way Meghan Markle Always Looks Directly Into Cameras Is ‘Fearless’
A body language expert explains why Meghan Markle looking directly at a camera is a 'fearless' move while another expert shares how Meghan and Kate approach this differently.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Prince Harry Breaks Down How Meghan Markle Found ‘Scrapes and Bruises’ on His Back After ‘Nasty’ Fight With Prince William
Prince Harry offered more details on his physical fight with Prince William — revealing he only told Meghan Markle after she noticed "scrapes and bruises" on his back. "It was a buildup of — frustration, I think, on his part. It was at a time where he was being told certain things by people within […]
Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction
A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Reportedly Got Offended When Reprimanded for Saying Kate Middleton' Must Have Baby Brain'
Prince Harry revealed new sensational details between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton. He covered the misunderstanding between his wife and sister-in-law ahead of his royal wedding in his new book, Spare. Meghan Markle Reportedly Said Kate Middleton Had' Baby Brain'. In Prince Harry's memoir, he wrote about an encounter between...
Prince Harry Allegedly Threw Fit After Elderly Man Asked For Photograph, Claims Book: 'He Stormed Off'
This year, Prince Harry spent the holidays cozied up with Meghan Markle in California, but according to an account in Tina Brown's The Palace Papers, the Duke of Sussex caused quite a stir during one of the Christmases he spent with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas.According to an insider, the former couple was dining at a small pub in Kidlington, England, when "unnecessary" drama occurred."Suddenly as they were leaving, this quite elderly, sweet-looking gentleman came out and said: 'Oh, sir, so sorry, I know it’s Christmastime, but could I just take a photograph to give to my wife who isn’t well?'" the...
Baby with rare condition born with over half his body covered in hair
He was in his birthday hirsute. Doctors were flabbergasted after a boy in India was born with thick, dark hair covering more than half of his body, as seen in photos currently going viral online. The unidentified mother had given birth to the tufty tyke at CHC Bawan in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. While the birth transpired without incident, doctors were quick to note that the baby had dark locks blanketing over 60% of his body, Jam Press reported. The alarming images reveal a thick carpet of hair blanketing the baby’s back. However, local medical staff were initially stumped by the tot’s...
Prince Harry finally breaks silence over rumour that James Hewitt is his real father
Prince Harry has finally addressed longstanding rumours that Major James Hewitt is his real father.It is just one of many explosive subjects the Duke of Sussex writes about in his new memoir ‘Spare’. The royals have never openly discussed the theory about Harry’s parentage, which developed after it was revealed Diana had a five year affair with Hewitt in the 1980s. ".... the rumour going around at the time that my real father was one of my mother’s ex-lovers: Major James Hewitt”, Prince Harry writes in the leaked book. "One cause of the rumour was Major Hewitt’s red...
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Hypebae
Selena Gomez and Nicola Peltz Debut Matching Friendship Tattoos
Selena Gomez‘s friendship with Nicola Peltz Beckham has been blossoming over the holiday period, and it appears that the duo recently took that friendship to the next level with matching friendship tattoos. During a wholesome New Year’s trip to Mexico with the Beckhams alongside some of their other friends,...
Cardi B Called Off Divorce From Offset Because ‘He Wanted to Change For Me’
Cardi B is opening up about the time she filed for divorce from Offset but called it off after the Migos rapper showed her he was ready to change. The Grammy-winning rapper was the inaugural guest on The Jason Lee Show where she got candid about filing for divorce from Offset, real name Kiari Kendrell Cephus, in September 2020.
Is Finn Leaving ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’?
'The Bold and the Beautiful' character John "Finn" Finnegan is a fan favorite who was almost written off the show.
Prince Harry Says Queen Elizabeth Told Meghan Markle the 'Best Way to Induce Labor'
The Duke of Sussex shared a sweet story from his wife's first solo outing with the Queen in his memoir Spare, out Tuesday Meghan Markle connected with Queen Elizabeth over her dream of becoming a mother. Prince Harry, 38, shares the sweet story in his long-awaited memoir, Spare, out Tuesday. During Meghan and the Queen's first joint engagement in June 2018, weeks after the Sussexes' royal wedding in Windsor, Prince Harry writes that his wife came home "glowing" from her visit to Cheshire, some 200 miles away from...
Family of partially mummified woman thought she was alive for weeks, UK inquest hears
An inquest in North Yorkshire, England, heard that the family of Rina Yasutake was "utterly convinced" the woman was alive as she lay dead in her bed.
Comments / 18