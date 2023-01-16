Portland State expert says Gov. Tina Kotek’s housing plan is a good first step, but she’ll need

What a joke! How long has she been in government? She is literally part of the problem. This is what democrats do, they create the problem then say they are here to fix it. Let's not forget that democrats have been running Oregon for almost 40 years (since mass mail in voting started) and they've done nothing but hurt this state from forest issues to homelessness to rampant drug use to high taxation to an extreme cost of living to a housing crisis. But sure, you should now believe they will fix THEIR mess. 🤨
Kotek wrote, then pushed thru, the law that allows "camping" on public property. That includes the Right of Way in front of your work, house, kids school, store and restaurant you go to, and any sidewalk. She was also a strong proponent of Measure 110. She created the problem and now wants to fix it?
she advocated for camping in public now is the savior of camping in public. dems just suck at everything they do. they create a problem to then fix a problem and claim to be heroes. 🖕🏻
