Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dream acquires G Allisha Gray from Wings for 1st-round picks
The Atlanta Dream have acquired Olympic gold-medalist Allisha Gray in a trade that sends a pair of first-round picks to the Dallas Wings
Elite 2024 DL Justin Scott to visit Notre Dame Sunday
Notre Dame is set to host Chicago St. Ignatius class of 2024 defensive lineman Justin Scott for a visit on Sunday, he told Blue & Gold and On3’s Chad Simmons. Having a prospect the caliber of Scott on campus would normally be big news, but the fact that it’s Scott, who is set to announce his commitment Jan. 31, makes it even bigger.
No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Shahada Wells scored 17 points as No. 14 TCU beat No. 2 Kansas 83-60 on Saturday in one of the worst losses in Bill Self’s 20-year coaching career with the Jayhawks. It was Kansas’ second-largest loss at home under Self. The Jayhawks fell 84-59...
