Atlanta, GA

Centre Daily

76ers’ James Harden Lands on Injury Report vs. Kings

On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings as they look to end their West Coast trip off on a win. However, they may have to do this without James Harden, who is listed as questionable on the Sixers' injury report due to injury management.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Saturday’s Celtics-Raptors Showdown

The Boston Celtics are looking to stay hot as they take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Boston enters Saturday's tilt winners of each of its last eight games -- including an overtime thriller Thursday night over the reigning champion Golden State Warriors at TD Garden -- and will hit the road to take on the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
BOSTON, MA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Centre Daily

Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay

Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
TAMPA, FL
Centre Daily

Lakers Betting Odds: LA Gambling Options For Likely Memphis Loss Tonight

Tonight, your 20-25 Los Angeles Lakers, still missing at least three key players (maybe more) will be trying their darnedest not to get embarrassed at home by the visiting 31-13 Memphis Grizzlies, the young, deep, athletic and hungry club that's looking like one of the Western Conference's best at the midway point of the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines in Loss to Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings are two teams in the Western Conference that have found success in 2023. So, naturally, the matchup between the two teams was highly competitive. The Kings took this game 118-113 in a close matchup. It was a high scoring matchup, but the Thunder’s...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics

The NBA's last two minute report is always frustrating for fans and players. While the league is taking some level of accountability by admitting when their officials were wrong, the outcome of the game does not change, and officials receive no penalty for their mistakes. Because of this, last two minute reports are even more frustrating for teams who were negatively impacted, because they are forced to live with an outcome that could have gone a different direction had the officiating been accurate.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick

The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Centre Daily

Murray gets 1st career triple-double, Nuggets rout Pacers

The peach-colored coordination between Jamal Murray (shoes) and Nikola Jokic (suit) was purely by accident. This wasn't: Murray turning in his best Jokic imitation. Murray got his first career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to nine games by routing the Indiana Pacers 134-111 on Friday night without Jokic.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari Will Play vs. Eagles (Report)

According to ESPN, New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been dealing with a quad injury suffered last week, is expected to play in tonight's Divisional playoff game. Ojulari was a limited practice participant all week and was the only one among the Giants to receive an injury...
NEW YORK STATE
Centre Daily

Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline

The biggest trade assets for the Lakers are their first round picks. The problem the Lakers continue to face is Russell Westbrook's remaining contract and the future of LeBron James. This also doesn't include Anthony Davis' injury history, but with the age of the roster building around Davis may be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers get crushed by Denver Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers led the Denver Nuggets 3-2 early when the two teams battled on Friday night. From that point on, it was all Nuggets. Eight minutes later, Denver led by 10. Nine minutes later, they led by 15. The Nuggets went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter and never looked back, crushing the Pacers essentially wire-to-wire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Freddie Dilione Spotted At Tennessee Practice

Welcomes an early enrollee into the fold. Guard Freddie Dilione opted to forgo his senior season of high school and enrolled at the university. While Dilione can be seen on the bench at games, he was spotted practicing with the team on Thursday. Rocky Top Insider captured a photo of...
KNOXVILLE, TN

