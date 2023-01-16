Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Car Shows In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Centre Daily
76ers’ James Harden Lands on Injury Report vs. Kings
On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings as they look to end their West Coast trip off on a win. However, they may have to do this without James Harden, who is listed as questionable on the Sixers' injury report due to injury management.
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Provides Update On Lonnie Walker’s Injury Timeline
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has supplied an update on the recovery timeline of starting swingman Lonnie Walker IV, who has been out since December 28th with left knee tendinitis. Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Ham has revealed that the Lakers are set to reassess Walker's knee tomorrow...
Centre Daily
Four Thunder Players Who Could Be in Salt Lake City for All-Star Weekend
After a 22-23 start to the 2022-23 season, Oklahoma City's early season success has surprised many around the league. As a result, OKC fans can expect to see a few of their team's stars in Salt Lake City this February. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is virtually a lock for the 2023 All-Star...
Centre Daily
Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Saturday’s Celtics-Raptors Showdown
The Boston Celtics are looking to stay hot as they take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Boston enters Saturday's tilt winners of each of its last eight games -- including an overtime thriller Thursday night over the reigning champion Golden State Warriors at TD Garden -- and will hit the road to take on the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Centre Daily
The Future Is Bright, Guardians Have Seven Prospects In Baseball America’s Top 100
The Guardians organization is known for a handful of things and one of those is having a deep farm system. Not just at the Triple-A level either. They have highly ranked prospects through Double-A and Class-A too. A lot of credit has to go to both the team's scouts and...
Centre Daily
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Centre Daily
Lakers Betting Odds: LA Gambling Options For Likely Memphis Loss Tonight
Tonight, your 20-25 Los Angeles Lakers, still missing at least three key players (maybe more) will be trying their darnedest not to get embarrassed at home by the visiting 31-13 Memphis Grizzlies, the young, deep, athletic and hungry club that's looking like one of the Western Conference's best at the midway point of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Centre Daily
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines in Loss to Kings
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings are two teams in the Western Conference that have found success in 2023. So, naturally, the matchup between the two teams was highly competitive. The Kings took this game 118-113 in a close matchup. It was a high scoring matchup, but the Thunder’s...
Centre Daily
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report is always frustrating for fans and players. While the league is taking some level of accountability by admitting when their officials were wrong, the outcome of the game does not change, and officials receive no penalty for their mistakes. Because of this, last two minute reports are even more frustrating for teams who were negatively impacted, because they are forced to live with an outcome that could have gone a different direction had the officiating been accurate.
Centre Daily
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Centre Daily
Murray gets 1st career triple-double, Nuggets rout Pacers
The peach-colored coordination between Jamal Murray (shoes) and Nikola Jokic (suit) was purely by accident. This wasn't: Murray turning in his best Jokic imitation. Murray got his first career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to nine games by routing the Indiana Pacers 134-111 on Friday night without Jokic.
Centre Daily
Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari Will Play vs. Eagles (Report)
According to ESPN, New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been dealing with a quad injury suffered last week, is expected to play in tonight's Divisional playoff game. Ojulari was a limited practice participant all week and was the only one among the Giants to receive an injury...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline
The biggest trade assets for the Lakers are their first round picks. The problem the Lakers continue to face is Russell Westbrook's remaining contract and the future of LeBron James. This also doesn't include Anthony Davis' injury history, but with the age of the roster building around Davis may be...
Centre Daily
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers get crushed by Denver Nuggets
The Indiana Pacers led the Denver Nuggets 3-2 early when the two teams battled on Friday night. From that point on, it was all Nuggets. Eight minutes later, Denver led by 10. Nine minutes later, they led by 15. The Nuggets went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter and never looked back, crushing the Pacers essentially wire-to-wire.
Centre Daily
Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Matchup With Bills
CINCINNATI — Jackson Carman is expected to be the Bengals' starting left tackle on Sunday against the Bills. With Jonah Williams (knee) out, they're banking on the second-year lineman to step up in a big moment. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins praised Carman on Thursday. "He's been preparing well...
Centre Daily
Freddie Dilione Spotted At Tennessee Practice
Welcomes an early enrollee into the fold. Guard Freddie Dilione opted to forgo his senior season of high school and enrolled at the university. While Dilione can be seen on the bench at games, he was spotted practicing with the team on Thursday. Rocky Top Insider captured a photo of...
Centre Daily
Raptors Look to Knock off Jayson Tatum-less Celtics: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
It'll be another undermanned opponent for the Toronto Raptors who take on the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics on Saturday evening at 5 pm. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. NBC Sports Boston and 98.5...
Centre Daily
Keys to the Game: How Bengals Can Beat Bills and Advance to AFC Championship Game
The Bengals hit the road to Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. They are currently 5.5-point underdogs in the contest. However, Joe Burrow doesn't feel like the underdog. Burrow's calm demeanor and confidence has helped prevail Cincinnati to a nine-game win streak. In that...
Comments / 0