inkfreenews.com
Road Closures For Downtown Warsaw Events Approved
WARSAW — Several road closure requests for upcoming events in downtown Warsaw were approved during a Jan. 20 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Kosciusko County Velo Cycling Club Vice President Greg Demopoulos presented requests for the 18th annual Fat & Skinny Tire Festival, taking place on May 19. Various road closures will occur in downtown Warsaw from 2 p.m. until midnight as the race and additional festivities progress.
inkfreenews.com
WLFD, WWFT Respond To Chimney Fire
WINONA LAKE — Two fire departments responded to a fire that began in a chimney in a Winona Lake home. Winona Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire at 1705 Chestnut St., at 4:48 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, later calling Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory for an assist. Winona...
inkfreenews.com
UPDATE: Pierceton Woman Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake
BARBEE LAKE — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the driver killed in an early Friday morning, Jan. 20, wreck near Barbee Lake. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, Pierceton, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
inkfreenews.com
Gerald M. Kiefer
Gerald M. Kiefer, 94, Bremen, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Signature Health Care of Bremen. He was born on Jan. 16, 1929. On Oct. 7, 1950, in Bremen First Baptist Church, he married Delorres Sibert. He is survived by his loving wife, Delorres, and many...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following incidents:. 10:29 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 100 block of Orchard Drive, Warsaw. Perry Chavers Jr. had a vehicle stolen. Value of $30,000. 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 3500 block of Commerce Drive, Warsaw. Tire Barn was the victim of theft. Value...
inkfreenews.com
Kinch Arrested After Punching Woman Two Times
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly punching a woman in the mouth twice. Zachary Alan Kinch, 33, 3699 N. 175E Lot 69, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery with a prior enhancement, both level 6 felonies; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
One Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake
BARBEE LAKE — One person was killed in a wreck near Barbee Lake on Friday, Jan. 20. First responders were called out around 8:20 a.m. to the single vehicle accident on North CR 650E south of East South Barbee Drive. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris McKeand and...
inkfreenews.com
Jean Arlene Fisher
Jean Arlene Fisher, Warsaw, passed away at 3:02 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester at the age of 91. She was born on March 30, 1931, in Huntington, as one of six children born to Mary Edith (Quinn) and Emerson Rittenhouse. On Aug. 29, 1946, at the young age of 15, she married the love of her life, Robert Daniel Fisher, in New Albany. They were blessed with five children, many memories created during their lives and celebrated 63 years of marriage before Robert passed away on Dec. 12, 2009.
abc57.com
One injured following two-vehicle crash, juvenile driver cited in incident
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle injury crash Thursday at 5:43 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 17, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a 16-year-old from Bristol was traveling west on County Road 10 while crossing...
inkfreenews.com
Michael “Mike” L. Grable
Michael “ Mike” L. Grable, 67, Logansport, passed away at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Vernon Health and Rehabilitation, Wabash. He was born on Oct. 11, 1955, in Rochester. Survivors include his children: Sarah K. Grable, Indianapolis; John Michael Grable, Kansas City, Kan.; Brady Grable, Logansport;...
inkfreenews.com
Rollover Truck Crash On Monday Halts I-69 Traffic
AUBURN — At 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, Indiana State Police troopers responded to a reported rollover crash blocking northbound traffic on I-69 near the 326mm, just north of the CR11A exit in DeKalb County. Upon arrival, officers found a single Isuzu dump-style truck on its side blocking northbound...
inkfreenews.com
Morin Arrested After Using Bad Checks To Steal Merchandise
SYRACUSE — A South Whitley woman was recently arrested after using bad checks to steal over $700 in merchandise from a Syracuse business. Dusty Dawn Morin, 48, 103 N. Randolph St., South Whitley, is charged with three counts of theft, all class A misdemeanors; and three counts of sentence enhancement theft, all level 6 felonies.
inkfreenews.com
Kimberly L. Yoder
Kimberly L. Yoder, 61, Nappanee, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:09 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Indianapolis. On June 16, 1984, she married Jared Yoder in Mooresville. Kim is survived by her husband: Jared...
inkfreenews.com
County Officials Contacted About Stahl’s Property
PIERCETON — County officials have been contacted to help clean up a man’s property in Pierceton. At a special Pierceton Town Council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, former council member and town resident Mandy Espinoza said he’d reached out to Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Director Matt Sandy regarding property owned by Brad Stahl.
inkfreenews.com
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer, 72, Syracuse, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at home. She was born May 31, 1950, in Goshen. Liz is survived by two sons: Steven (Brooke) Rodman and Bradley (Jennifer) Rodman, both of Goshen; six grandchildren; and a brother: Phillip (Amy) Larimer, Fort Wayne.
inkfreenews.com
County Parks Board Continues Work On Master Plan
WARSAW — Continuing their work on the five-year master plan Thursday, Jan. 19, the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board heard nearly 500 people responded to the public input survey and they worked on the priority action program in small groups. Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) Senior Community...
inkfreenews.com
Fulton County Most Wanted
FULTON COUNTY — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Fulton County Crimestoppers are requesting your assistance in locating subjects wanted on felony and/or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted persons, contact the Fulton County Crimestoppers at (574) 223-7867. Please Read Our...
WANE-TV
ISP: Peru couple arrested following 9-month narcotics investigation
MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A nine-month narcotics investigation resulted in the arrest of a couple from Peru, Indiana, according to Indiana State Police (ISP). Authorities later received arrest warrants for Jordan Taylor, 32, and Wallace Taylor, 31, as a result of the investigation. On Jan. 12, a state...
inkfreenews.com
Kathy C. Polinski
Kathy C. Polinski, Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home with her family by her side at the age of 73. She was born on Dec. 3, 1949, in Mishawaka. On Dec. 16, 1966, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to John Polinski. From that union they were blessed with four children: John (Rhonda) Polinski, Plymouth; Kenny (Angie) Polinski, Plymouth; Dawn (Buck) Hale, LaPaz; and Julia Polinski, Walkerton. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters: Debbie Leiter and Julie Birkey, Bremen; and brothers: Greg (Chris) Weiler, Lakeville; and Jay Weiler, South Bend. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Carol Ross.
