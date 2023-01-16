ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Warsaw Health System LLC d/b/a Kosciusko Community Hospital v. Chad Haselby, $705.93. Ace Bail Bonds v. Jeffery Jimerson, $481.88. Aegis Dental Group Warsaw P.C. v. Isaiah S. Smith, $171.65. Civil Collections. The following civil...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes — PENDING

Sandra “Sandy” L. Carnes, 82, Warsaw, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at her Hoffman Lake home. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
Bethann Paczkowski

Bethann Paczkowski, 55, Mishawaka, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home. She was born July 21, 1967. She was united in marriage to Donald James Paczkowski, who survives. In addition to her parents and husband, Bethann is survived by her children: Jennifer (Jason) Treadway, Goshen; Breann (Steven) Woods,...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Michael “Mike” L. Grable

Michael “ Mike” L. Grable, 67, Logansport, passed away at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Vernon Health and Rehabilitation, Wabash. He was born on Oct. 11, 1955, in Rochester. Survivors include his children: Sarah K. Grable, Indianapolis; John Michael Grable, Kansas City, Kan.; Brady Grable, Logansport;...
LOGANSPORT, IN
Gerald M. Kiefer

Gerald M. Kiefer, 94, Bremen, passed away at 5:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Signature Health Care of Bremen. He was born on Jan. 16, 1929. On Oct. 7, 1950, in Bremen First Baptist Church, he married Delorres Sibert. He is survived by his loving wife, Delorres, and many...
BREMEN, IN
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club Hosts Annual Banquet

WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club held its annual banquet Jan. 6, at the American Table, Warsaw. Club President Gary McDaniel, Mentone, presented Ken Ledgerwood, North Webster, the Ham of the Year Award for his public service, emergency preparedness and his dedication to amateur radio. McDaniel presented James D....
WARSAW, IN
Kimberly L. Yoder

Kimberly L. Yoder, 61, Nappanee, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 4:09 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. She was born Jan. 21, 1961, in Indianapolis. On June 16, 1984, she married Jared Yoder in Mooresville. Kim is survived by her husband: Jared...
NAPPANEE, IN
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Warsaw Police Department investigated the following accident:. 4:08 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, Argonne Road and East Jefferson St., Warsaw. Drivers: Trinity C. Beachy, 19, Quinn Road, Bremen; and Gary L. Hochstedler, 61, East Springfield Drive, Warsaw. Beachy looked down and wasn’t paying attention. Her vehicle hit the back of Hochstedler’s. Damage up to $5,000.
WARSAW, IN
June Elizabeth Wilson — UPDATED

June Elizabeth Wilson, 89, Mattawan, Mich., died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, in McKinney, Texas, where she had been living with her daughter for the past few years. She was born Aug. 16, 1933. On June 14, 1952, she married Guy H. Wilson. He preceded her in death. June is survived...
MATTAWAN, MI
Beneke Is District 2 Conservation Officer Of The Year

FORT WAYNE — Indiana Conservation Officer Bryan Beneke has been selected as the 2022 District 2 Officer of the year. District 2 includes Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wells and Whitley Counties. Beneke is assigned to Allen County, where he has been a conservation officer since 2015.
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
UPDATE: Pierceton Woman Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake

BARBEE LAKE — The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of the driver killed in an early Friday morning, Jan. 20, wreck near Barbee Lake. Hannah Lynn Rogers, 36, Pierceton, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office as a result of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash.
PIERCETON, IN
Donna Wood

Donna Wood, 76, passed away peacefully at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. She was born on Feb. 19, 1946, in Plymouth. Donna was preceded in death by her husband: Donald Wood; infant son: David; parents: Cecil and Bertha; three nephews: Larry D. Birk, Troy Klingerman and Scott Lowry; and brothers-in-law: Gale Lowry, Larry Birk and Larry Wood.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Guadalupe Muro

Guadalupe Muro, 91, Goshen, died at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Goshen Hospital. She was born March 4, 1931, in Zacatecas, Mexico. On Dec. 3, 1946, she married Bartolo Muro, and he died Aug. 2, 2021. Surviving are her children: Gloria Cervantez, Gregorio Muro, Jose M. Muro, Raymundo...
GOSHEN, IN
One Killed In Wreck Near Barbee Lake

BARBEE LAKE — One person was killed in a wreck near Barbee Lake on Friday, Jan. 20. First responders were called out around 8:20 a.m. to the single vehicle accident on North CR 650E south of East South Barbee Drive. Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris McKeand and...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer

Elizabeth “Liz” A. Larimer, 72, Syracuse, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, at home. She was born May 31, 1950, in Goshen. Liz is survived by two sons: Steven (Brooke) Rodman and Bradley (Jennifer) Rodman, both of Goshen; six grandchildren; and a brother: Phillip (Amy) Larimer, Fort Wayne.
SYRACUSE, IN
Kinch Arrested After Punching Woman Two Times

WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly punching a woman in the mouth twice. Zachary Alan Kinch, 33, 3699 N. 175E Lot 69, Warsaw, is charged with domestic battery with a child under 16 present and domestic battery with a prior enhancement, both level 6 felonies; domestic battery, a class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor.
WARSAW, IN
Kathy C. Polinski

Kathy C. Polinski, Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at her home with her family by her side at the age of 73. She was born on Dec. 3, 1949, in Mishawaka. On Dec. 16, 1966, in Lakeville, she was united in marriage to John Polinski. From that union they were blessed with four children: John (Rhonda) Polinski, Plymouth; Kenny (Angie) Polinski, Plymouth; Dawn (Buck) Hale, LaPaz; and Julia Polinski, Walkerton. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters: Debbie Leiter and Julie Birkey, Bremen; and brothers: Greg (Chris) Weiler, Lakeville; and Jay Weiler, South Bend. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister: Carol Ross.
PLYMOUTH, IN
Hoosier Lakes Radio Club To Host Winter Field Day

WARSAW — Hoosier Lakes Radio Club will host Winter Field Day on Jan. 28-29. This event provides training and demonstrates emergency preparedness through radio communications. In case of a crisis or an emergency, amateur radio is a reliable backup. During severe related weather conditions, Ham Radio SkyWarn Operators are...
WARSAW, IN
Sandra Sue Algozine

Sandra Sue Algozine, 65, Knox, passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, in Knox. She was born Saturday, Feb. 16, 1957, in East Chicago, Ill. Surviving are a son: James (Kasandra) Algozine, Kewanna; daughter: Danielle (Nathaniel) Hollis, Knox; eight grandchildren; brother: Phillip Unrugh, Columbus, Ohio; sisters: Gina (Herman) Eslick, London, Ohio; Vicki Cooke, Plymouth; and Mary Ann (David) Hayes, Crystal Lake.
KNOX, IN
Trombley Is New JCAP Coordinator

WARSAW — Kosciusko County Sheriff Jim Smith announces the hiring of Casey Trombley as the Kosciusko County Jail Chemical Addiction Program coordinator. Trombley and her husband, Cole, are residents of Warsaw and have two sons, Theodore, 4, and Wyatt, 2. She graduated from Warsaw Community High School and continued her education by earning a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Indiana University.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

