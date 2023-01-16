As a Central Oregon county struggles with extreme drought conditions, officials declare an emergency

Read full article on original website
opb.org
Colder weather could help parts of Oregon snowpack hit by recent warm temps
While Oregon’s current snowpack varies by region, overall it is near average across the state. But the recent warmer weather has caused some areas to sink to a below-average snowpack, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Colby Neuman. Colder temperatures moving into the state over coming days could help...
‘As good as we could have hoped for’: Western US sees drastic level of drought recovery
The parched American West has seen a drastic level of drought recovery in the recent weeks as it reels from a 20-plus year "megadrought.” Oregon state climatologist Larry O’Neill told KOIN 6 that the improving drought conditions are thanks to a recent wave of storms that have brought heavy rain and snowfall to the region.
KVAL
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
KTVZ
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Oregon history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Oregon ranks worst in the country for drug problems: Report
A new report by the National Drug Helpline shows Oregon as the state with the worst drug problems in the United States.
focushillsboro.com
Governor Kotek Did Not Declare A Homelessness Emergency In The Coastal Counties
Earlier this month, Oregon’s new governor, Tina Kotek, made a point of announcing a homelessness state of emergency on her first full day in office. However, the order does not apply to the entire state, and coastal counties feel they have been treated unfairly. Governor Kotek Did Not Declare...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Governor’s Homelessness Emergency Declaration Leaves Out Rural Areas – Coast, Eastern Oregon; Oregon Coastal Caucus Calls Out Exclusion, Requests Opt-In
“Homelessness is not just an urban issue,” stated Erin Skaar, Chair of Tillamook County Board of Commissioners, on the weekly Community update today, January 17th, “Rural Oregon has historically had higher rates per capita, based on population, of homelessness. Now that the urban areas have ‘caught up’ with us, and there’s funding, rural areas should also have access to the money.”
A dozen eggs now cost more than a gallon of gas in Oregon
Due to soaring egg prices, it now costs more to power an omelet than an automobile.
KGW
Treasures in the sand at the Oregon Coast
NEWPORT, Oregon — Oregon’s winter months offer a roller coast ride of sorts in the great outdoors, when wind and rain are often followed by stunning sunny days. We travelled to the rugged edge of Oregon discovered that the grey clouds disappear when you go hunting for Treasure in the Sand.
yachatsnews.com
After boom of 2021-22, Oregon’s Dungeness crab fishermen now buffeted by low prices, short season and rough weather
If you buy a fresh Oregon Dungeness crab from the market this weekend, you’ll pay around $7.95 a pound – half what it cost this time last year. But because of the dynamics of the industry – and the law of supply and demand – the crabber who has hundreds of thousands of dollars tied up in a boat and spent 36 hours tossed around at sea this week is being paid half — $2-3 a pound — of what he earned last year.
Eater
10 Food Bills to Follow in Oregon’s 2023 Legislative Session
The 2023 Oregon legislative session kicked off this week in Salem. Over the next five months, lawmakers will consider hundreds of proposed bills, many of which could impact how people access, handle, produce, and consume food. Here’s a look at 10 food-related bills to follow this session:. Food insecurity...
Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality
Oregon’s Department of Environmental Quality will be run by either interim Director Leah Feldon or former Democratic congressional candidate Jamie McLeod-Skinner. The two finalists for director of the department were announced Thursday at a meeting of the state Environmental Quality Commission. The final decision will be made by the five, governor-appointed members on the commission […] The post Finalists announced for director of Oregon Department of Environmental Quality appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
WWEEK
Rural Oregon Counties Unhappy at Exclusion From Kotek’s Emergency Order on Homelessness
On her first day in office, Gov. Tina Kotek attacked one of the state’s biggest challenges, declaring a state of emergency and earmarking $130 million in funding to alleviate homelessness. It’s a colossal undertaking: Oregon has the fourth-highest rate of unsheltered homelessness in the U.S. and the nation’s highest rate of unsheltered homelessness for families with children.
focushillsboro.com
Western Oregon Is About To Enjoy A Sunny, Cooler Weather Trend After 17 Days Of Rain
A long stretch of rainy and gloomy weather in Western Oregon will give way to a trend anticipated to feature more clear skies, colder temperatures, and perhaps some fog. After 17 days in a row of rain in Salem and Eugene, the pattern is about to change. A high-pressure ridge in the Pacific will likely deflect most storms during the next week or so.
‘Too early to tell’: Measure 110 setbacks come into focus in audit
The state is calling on the Oregon Health Authority after an audit uncovered setbacks in the implementation of Measure 110 which decriminalizes drug possession.
yachatsnews.com
County commissioners, coastal legislators protest Kotek’s excluding rural areas from state’s homeless emergency plan
Lincoln County commissioners and coastal legislators are urging Oregon’s new governor to reconsider the exclusion of rural areas from her emergency declaration on homelessness. Gov. Tina Kotek signed three executive orders Jan. 10. Along with a $130 million funding request she’ll make to the 2023 Legislature, the new governor...
Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham
State election officials opted not to investigate a complaint alleging that a new Democratic state representative doesn’t actually live in the district he represents, citing the complaint’s proximity to the November election. Hai Pham, a pediatric dentist and Vietnamese refugee, was elected in November to represent the strongly Democratic 36th House District in Hillsboro. A […] The post Oregon Secretary of State didn’t investigate residency complaint against new Rep. Hai Pham appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Potential I-205 tolling draws pushback from Oregon mayors, lawmakers
A plan to start tolling along I-205 is getting a lot of heat from some local mayors and Oregon lawmakers.
Last chance of the season to view king tides on the Oregon coast
PORTLAND, Ore. — Haven't had the chance yet to see the king tides along the Oregon coast? The high tides will return this weekend for the final time this season. Beach goers can view them between Friday, Jan. 20 and Sunday, Jan. 22. King tides can pose a greater...
focushillsboro.com
Oregon Health Authority Sluggish To Help People In Northeast Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water
Oregon With Dirty Drinking Water: Eight environmental groups petitioned the EPA to address nitrate poisoning in northeast Oregon drinking water three years ago. They claimed in a Jan. 16, 2020 petition that the state had failed for more than 30 years to prevent nitrate contamination from farm fertilisers, animal manure, and industrial effluent from degrading an aquifer that thousands of Morrow and Umatilla County residents depend on for drinking water.
