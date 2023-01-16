ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Ships Sweep Bay Port And Dvorachek Joins 1000 Point Club At Reedsville

Manitowoc Lincoln 78 Bay Port 68. De Pere 97 Green Bay Preble 33. Pulaski 62 Sheboygan South 37. Sheboygan North 68 Notre Dame 58. Ashwaubenon 71 Green Bay Southwest 56. Manitowoc Lutheran 61 Reedsville 56. ( During that contest, Zach Dvorachek reached and exceeded the 1,000 point mark in his high school career totalling 20 points in the Panthers loss. Camden Dvorachek chipped in 15 points to go along with 17 rebounds. The visiting Lancers had 3 players in double figures lead by Derek Laabs with 18 points. Noah Czarneski tallied 16 and Noah Lukasek added 12 points.)
MANITOWOC, WI
Local Bowler Rolls 300 Game At Meadow Lanes West

A 300-game highlighted league bowling action Thursday in the city of Manitowoc. Terry Strauss rolled his perfect game as part of a 792 Men’s National Honor Count series in the 21st Century League at Meadow Lanes West. Strauss also had games of 279 and 213. Gary Kott was just...
MANITOWOC, WI
Numerous Local and Area Basketball Teams in Action Tonight

Manitowoc Lincoln and Roncalli Boys Basketball teams play conference home games tonight while Manitowoc Lutheran and Two Rivers both have road assignments. In the FRCC, the Ships host Bay Port, Notre Dame is at Sheboygan North, Pulaski visits Sheboygan South in the season’s second coaching matchup of the Shaw brothers, Ashwaubenon goes to Green Bay Southwest and #1 De Pere is home for Green Bay Preble.
MANITOWOC, WI
Mishicot Girls Topple Manitowoc Lutheran, Roncalli Sweeps Two Rivers

Mishicot used relentless pressure to force numerous turnovers and the visiting Indians were able to pull away in the 2nd half to beat Manitowoc Lutheran 60-33 in Girls Basketball last night. Coach Mike Garceau’s squad moved out to a 23-14 halftime lead and was never threatened, thereafter, in posting the...
MANITOWOC, WI
Local Sporting Events Dependent on the Weather

If the weather doesn’t intervene, a number of Girl’s High School Basketball games are scheduled to be played tonight. Beginning in the Eastern Wisconsin Conference, Roncalli is at Two Rivers, Chilton goes to Valders, Kiel visits Sheboygan Falls and the Brillion Lions are home to face New Holstein.
MANITOWOC, WI
Stories You May Have Missed, A Week in Review

– The Manitowoc Police Department has released its monthly report for December. Click here to see how things changed over the past year. – $175 million dollars in new tower orders are coming to Broadwind, Inc. for its Manitowoc manufacturing plant. Click here to learn more about the order. –...
MANITOWOC, WI
Farm Wisconsin to Highlight Alpacas This Weekend

When people think of farm animals, the first one that comes to mind is likely cows or pigs. But, there are a large number of different animals being farmed in Wisconsin, including alpacas and llamas. These long-necked animals will be featured this weekend at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center during...
MANITOWOC, WI
American Legion Post 477 Invites Women Veterans to Tell Their Story

American Legion Post 477 in St. Nazianz is inviting women veterans to tell their stories as a part of the I Am Not Invisible Campaign. This campaign was started by Army Veteran Elizabeth Esatbrooks as a way for women to tell their military stories, and to help them navigate the VA healthcare system.
MANITOWOC, WI
City of Manitowoc Continues its Battle with the Emerald Ash Borer

The City of Manitowoc is continuing to have issues with the Emerald Ash Borer. In a news release, the Parks and Recreations Division said that the invasive species has had “devastating effects on the City’s ash trees… The Forestry Division is doing their best to remove the infected trees before they become hazardous, especially in or near areas which are used by the public.”
MANITOWOC, WI
Green Bay Police Identify Stabbing Suspect

The Green Bay Police Department has identified the man arrested earlier this week in a stabbing incident. Officers apprehended 21-year-old Angel Guerrero Wednesday during a traffic stop for his role in the January 10th stabbing of a 17-year-old male in the 1100 block of Raddison Street. Guerrero is being held...
GREEN BAY, WI
Green Bay Man Arrested After Attempting to Rob a Bank

A 62-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested after he attempted to rob a bank on the west side of the city. The Green Bay Police Department was called to the bank, located in the 200 block of South Military Avenue, at around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday to investigate the report.
GREEN BAY, WI
Norman G. Loeh

Norman G. Loeh. age 79 of rural Whitelaw (Manitowoc County) passed away unexpectedly at his residence Thursday evening, January 12, 2023. Norman was born in Manitowoc on October 6, 1943 to the late Norman H. and Ann (Nemecek) Loeh. He graduated from Mishicot High School with the class of 1961 and was a Veteran of the United States Army, 1965-1967, having been stationed in Germany for 18 months. Norman married Bonita (Bonnie) Burish on August 17, 1968 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Kellnersville. She was his sweetheart for 54 years.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Manitowoc County Land Conservation Committee to Discuss Livestock Facility Licensing

There is only one governmental meeting scheduled for today in Manitowoc County. The Land Conservation Committee will be in the County Office Complex at 4:45 p.m., where they will give the public time to comment. They will also review their budget before looking over department activities. This includes the implementation...
Elks Club Lodge #687 Gives Donations to Two Local Organizations

The Elks Club Lodge in Manitowoc has given two local organizations $875 donations. The donations from Lodge #687 were given to the Salvation Army of Manitowoc County and to The Haven men’s homeless shelter. LT. Jenny Moffit of the Salvation Army and Michael Etheridge of The Haven were on...
MANITOWOC, WI
Highway 10 Blocked By Early Morning Crash In Whitelaw

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to a single vehicle crash that involved a utility pole in the Village of Whitelaw early Friday. According to Lieutenant Sean Littlefield, deputies arrived about 12:20 a.m. to the crash site on U.S. Highway 10, west of Marie Street. Upon their arrival, deputies found that a power pole and power line were partially blocking highway 10. The roadway was closed off at both County Highways S and J until just before 4:00 o’clock Friday morning to allow WPS crews to make the necessary repairs. A 22 year old Appleton man was driving the car that collided with the utility pole. No injuries were reported and alcohol is believed to have played a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.
WHITELAW, WI

