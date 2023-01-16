Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Changes Giants Might Make on Offense vs. Eagles
While the New York Giants have an experienced postseason play-caller on the defensive side of the ball in Wink Martindale, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has never called plays in the postseason - mostly because he’s a rookie offensive coordinator. The regular season games for the Giants vs. the Eagles...
Lions 2022 PFF Grades Show Young Team Emerging
Here is a look at the final PFF grades and key accomplishments for the Detroit Lions' 2022 roster. Jared Goff -- 72.4 (23rd in offensive grade among QBs. Overall passing grade -- 71.6 (24th) Goff's adjusted completion percentage of 77.8 was tied with Patrick Mahomes for fifth amongst quarterbacks with...
Tee Higgins Praises Jackson Carman Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Matchup With Bills
CINCINNATI — Jackson Carman is expected to be the Bengals' starting left tackle on Sunday against the Bills. With Jonah Williams (knee) out, they're banking on the second-year lineman to step up in a big moment. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins praised Carman on Thursday. "He's been preparing well...
Former NFL player kills huge mountain lion in Colorado
A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it.
Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
Chiefs vs. Jaguars: Divisional Round Preview and Predictions
The Kansas City Chiefs' playoff slate is about to kick off after not having to play in the AFC's Super Wild Card Weekend due to having a bye. Now, the Jacksonville Jaguars come rolling into town for a Divisional Round rematch of a meeting from a couple of months ago.
Falcons ‘In Market’ for New QB, Says ESPN Insider
The Atlanta Falcons have become no stranger to drama at the quarterback position over the past year. From the pursuit of now-Cleveland Browns signal caller Deshaun Watson and subsequent trade of 14-year starter Matt Ryan to the constant dialogue surrounding veteran bridge Marcus Mariota and rookie third-round pick Desmond Ridder, there's been no shortage of action under center ... and that appears set to continue this offseason.
Tony Dungy Speaks Out After Posting Controversial Tweet
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology Saturday after posting a... The post Tony Dungy Speaks Out After Posting Controversial Tweet appeared first on Outsider.
Bills vs. Bengals Divisional Round: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injuries
The Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. At stake? A trip to the AFC Championship game against either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Kansas City Chiefs. These two teams forged a bond beyond sports...
Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari Will Play vs. Eagles (Report)
According to ESPN, New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been dealing with a quad injury suffered last week, is expected to play in tonight's Divisional playoff game. Ojulari was a limited practice participant all week and was the only one among the Giants to receive an injury...
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report is always frustrating for fans and players. While the league is taking some level of accountability by admitting when their officials were wrong, the outcome of the game does not change, and officials receive no penalty for their mistakes. Because of this, last two minute reports are even more frustrating for teams who were negatively impacted, because they are forced to live with an outcome that could have gone a different direction had the officiating been accurate.
Carthon Wants to Reload, Not Rebuild Titans
NASHVILLE – Hired on Tuesday and introduced as the Tennessee Titans new general manager on Friday, Ran Carthon will take some time to evaluate the team’s roster before making big decisions. But he gave the distinct impression that the Titans are more in a “reload” than “rebuild” situation....
Contract Status of Detroit Lions’ Wide Receivers in 2023
Detroit received a solid season from its wide receivers group in 2022. Lions signal-caller Jared Goff continued to develop a dynamite connection with second-year pass-catcher Amon-Ra St. Brown. Meanwhile, Goff and offseason acquisition DJ Chark formed a stronger and stronger rapport with one another as the season progressed. Additionally, rookie...
Mike Preston: As coordinators depart, Ravens need to take a hard look at coach John Harbaugh
BALTIMORE — Now that the Ravens have made their second major coaching change in two years, the team’s main focus in 2023 should be the direction of the program under head coach John Harbaugh. At the end of last season, the Ravens replaced defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale...
NFL Grants Special Eligibility to 69 Players For 2023 Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is now just months away, and it just got even bigger. On Friday, the NFL released the names of 69 players and 13 underclassmen who have been granted eligibility for this year's draft. The 69 players who were granted special eligibility reached their three-year requirement at...
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Adding Some Big Ben to Game in Offseason
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are marching into 2023 with high expectations for quarterback Kenny Pickett. And the now second-year passer is going to add a little bit to himself to help improve his game. At the NFL level, Pickett quickly showed he's not afraid to take hits. That being...
