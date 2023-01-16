Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Strange in Indiana: Noblesville PD/FD Called to Round up 'Loose Bison'. Little Did They Know They Were Herding 'Yaks'Zack LoveNoblesville, IN
Related
Centre Daily
Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers get crushed by Denver Nuggets
The Indiana Pacers led the Denver Nuggets 3-2 early when the two teams battled on Friday night. From that point on, it was all Nuggets. Eight minutes later, Denver led by 10. Nine minutes later, they led by 15. The Nuggets went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter and never looked back, crushing the Pacers essentially wire-to-wire.
Centre Daily
Lakers Betting Odds: LA Gambling Options For Likely Memphis Loss Tonight
Tonight, your 20-25 Los Angeles Lakers, still missing at least three key players (maybe more) will be trying their darnedest not to get embarrassed at home by the visiting 31-13 Memphis Grizzlies, the young, deep, athletic and hungry club that's looking like one of the Western Conference's best at the midway point of the 2022-23 NBA season.
Centre Daily
Murray gets 1st career triple-double, Nuggets rout Pacers
The peach-colored coordination between Jamal Murray (shoes) and Nikola Jokic (suit) was purely by accident. This wasn't: Murray turning in his best Jokic imitation. Murray got his first career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to nine games by routing the Indiana Pacers 134-111 on Friday night without Jokic.
Centre Daily
76ers’ James Harden Lands on Injury Report vs. Kings
On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings as they look to end their West Coast trip off on a win. However, they may have to do this without James Harden, who is listed as questionable on the Sixers' injury report due to injury management.
Centre Daily
NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics
The NBA's last two minute report is always frustrating for fans and players. While the league is taking some level of accountability by admitting when their officials were wrong, the outcome of the game does not change, and officials receive no penalty for their mistakes. Because of this, last two minute reports are even more frustrating for teams who were negatively impacted, because they are forced to live with an outcome that could have gone a different direction had the officiating been accurate.
Centre Daily
Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
Centre Daily
Four Thunder Players Who Could Be in Salt Lake City for All-Star Weekend
After a 22-23 start to the 2022-23 season, Oklahoma City's early season success has surprised many around the league. As a result, OKC fans can expect to see a few of their team's stars in Salt Lake City this February. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is virtually a lock for the 2023 All-Star...
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Provides Update On Lonnie Walker’s Injury Timeline
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has supplied an update on the recovery timeline of starting swingman Lonnie Walker IV, who has been out since December 28th with left knee tendinitis. Per Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Ham has revealed that the Lakers are set to reassess Walker's knee tomorrow...
Centre Daily
Report: Warriors’ Trade Deadline Plans Revealed
Having hovered around .500 for most of the season, the Golden State Warriors are in a unique spot. While their record is indicative of a team not good enough to compete for a title, Golden State is the defending champions, and their core from last year's title team remains in place. While the team has struggled for most of the year, there is reasonable belief that they still have what it takes to win it all.
Centre Daily
Raptors Look to Knock off Jayson Tatum-less Celtics: Where to Watch, Injuries, Odds
It'll be another undermanned opponent for the Toronto Raptors who take on the Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics on Saturday evening at 5 pm. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. NBC Sports Boston and 98.5...
Centre Daily
Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida
New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28). The Pelicans have...
Shannon Sharpe should've been ejected in petty altercation with Grizzlies | Opinion
If you like your NBA with a side of WWE, then Friday’s Memphis-Los Angeles Lakers game was for you.
Comments / 0