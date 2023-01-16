Read full article on original website
Opinion: Families of Cheek Spruill House through the years
The historic Cheek Spruill House at the crossroads of Chamblee Dunwoody Road and Mount Vernon Road in Dunwoody was home to three families before it was saved from demolition by the community of Dunwoody and purchased by Dunwoody Preservation Trust in 1998. “The Story of Dunwoody,” by Elizabeth L. Davis...
Loganville man arrested Following police chase
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A driver who fled from Dunwoody Police officers after running a red light at Ashford Dunwoody Road and Perimeter Center has been arrested on multiple traffic charges. Police said the high-speed chase began at about 8 p.m., Jan. 14 proceeding down Ashford Dunwoody Road and Hammond...
Medical examiner to probe retirement home death
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Police reported that the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office will investigate the death of a 74-year-old man who died by apparent suicide at a local retirement home in January. Officers responded to an apartment on Vaughan Drive in Alpharetta at about 5 p.m. on Jan....
East Point man cited for shoplifting incident
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man caught trying to steal coats worth $900 from the Nordstrom Rack store at Perimeter Mall has been arrested by Dunwoody Police, incident reports said. Officers were called to Perimeter Mall Dec. 30, after a 30-year-old East Point man grabbed “numerous” men’s winter jackets and attempted to run out of the store.
Driver charged with DUI in hit-and-run incident
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — A 30-year-old Smyrna man has been charged with driving under the influence and hit and run, for allegedly causing a wreck at the Rucker Road and Charlotte Drive roundabout in Alpharetta. Alpharetta police were called to the accident scene at midnight Jan. 7, after a Mazda...
LaGrange woman arrested for stealing vehicle in lot
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigators have arrested a 36-year-old LaGrange woman for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Walmart parking lot in September. Deputies responded to the Walmart at 5455 Atlanta Highway Sept. 5, after receiving reports an employee’s vehicle had been stolen from...
Roswell housing agency reports theft of tools
ROSWELL, Ga. — The Roswell Housing Authority reported a break-in and the theft of $650 in tools on Jan. 9. A maintenance worker told police sometime that night the maintenance room had been forcibly entered, and a table saw, portable heater and toolbox with hand tools were stolen. The maintenance man was not sure whether anything else had been taken.
Police respond to call of fraudulent prescription
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Alpharetta police officers responded to a CVS on North Point Parkway Jan. 7 after receiving reports someone had attempted to obtain drugs with a forged prescription. Police said a man brought in a prescription from a Stone Mountain doctor, but when it was entered into the...
Milton’s free healthcare service set for upgrade
MILTON, Ga. — In the year since its launch, Milton’s free CARES program that assists residents with health needs has increased its client base seven-fold. Milton Fire Community Advocates for Referral and Education Services rolled out in December 2021 and began with 12 patients. Now, the CARES team, consisting of Milton firefighter/paramedic Derek Hofmann and five part-timers, services more than 80 patients.
Barry Carroll
Barry Vaughn Carroll (76), a recent resident in Alpharetta, passed away 24 December 2022. He is survived by his loving daughter, Kelley Vance, her husband Jeff and her two children Jess and Liam as well as his brother Bud. Barry was a gentle and philanthropic soul. As an Alumni of Auburn University he was active in their scholarship program. In his retirement from Motorola/Phillips Corporation he traveled the world from the Netherlands to Africa, Australia to New Zealand and all points in between. He will be sorely missed by the people whose lives he touched. Rest in peace Barry.
Teen party turns foul with reported battery
ROSWELL, Ga. — Roswell police responded to a disturbance Jan. 7 on Bowen Road. A man reported there were about 57 teenagers being disorderly at his house. The man said he threw a birthday party for his 16-year-old daughter with about 70 high schoolers in attendance. When he told the kids to leave, a group of the boys began to break glass, shattering two glass planters valued at $60 each.
Man attacked over parking at Dunwoody apartments
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A bad parking job at a local apartment complex reportedly spurred a number of unidentified suspects to assault a Dunwoody man. On Dec. 26, Dunwoody Police learned a man was attacked outside of an apartment on Winters Chapel Road after he parked his car blocking in multiple vehicles outside of his building. When the victim went to move his car, he was attacked by five men, who asked why he had parked blocking cars in.
Sandy Springs marks MLK Day with art and film event
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — There are many ways to celebrate the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Some complete service projects in his honor or attend events celebrating his legacy. Others use it as a day of prayer, contemplation or rest. For the City of Sandy Springs, the holiday has...
Bank account hacked through stolen ID
MILTON, Ga. — A woman reported to Milton Police Jan. 4 that money was removed from her bank account, using her stolen ID. The woman said $4,800 was withdrawn from her account Jan. 3, and that an ID was used to withdraw the money. She received a new license the same day of the report.
Death Notices - Week of January 19th 2023
Nina Ledbetter Anglin, 58, of Cumming, passed away January 5, 2023. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory. Herman Hohnerlein, 82, of Roswell, passed away on January 6, 2023. Arrangements by Northside Chapel Funeral Directors & Crematory. Andrew Kranjc, 74, of Atlanta, passed away on January 8, 2023. Arrangements by...
Police investigate threats made against woman
DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police are investigating two people who allegedly threatened to hurt an elderly woman if she didn’t unlock her bank accounts for them. Reports said a woman living at the Dunwoody Pines Retirement Community on Georgetown Square began receiving threats by phone Dec. 26. In the phone calls, the victim’s son and cousin allegedly threatened to hurt her if they weren’t allowed access to her bank cards.
