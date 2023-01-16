Barry Vaughn Carroll (76), a recent resident in Alpharetta, passed away 24 December 2022. He is survived by his loving daughter, Kelley Vance, her husband Jeff and her two children Jess and Liam as well as his brother Bud. Barry was a gentle and philanthropic soul. As an Alumni of Auburn University he was active in their scholarship program. In his retirement from Motorola/Phillips Corporation he traveled the world from the Netherlands to Africa, Australia to New Zealand and all points in between. He will be sorely missed by the people whose lives he touched. Rest in peace Barry.

ALPHARETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO