Oklahoma City, OK

Centre Daily

76ers’ James Harden Lands on Injury Report vs. Kings

On Saturday, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Sacramento to take on the Kings as they look to end their West Coast trip off on a win. However, they may have to do this without James Harden, who is listed as questionable on the Sixers' injury report due to injury management.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Saturday’s Celtics-Raptors Showdown

The Boston Celtics are looking to stay hot as they take on the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night. Boston enters Saturday's tilt winners of each of its last eight games -- including an overtime thriller Thursday night over the reigning champion Golden State Warriors at TD Garden -- and will hit the road to take on the Raptors at Scotiabank Arena with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Luka Doncic’s Mavs Use Hot Shooting to Handily Defeat Heat

The Dallas Mavericks (25-22) took on the Miami Heat (25-22) on Friday, intending to end a three-game losing streak. The Mavs came out on top, with 115-90 being the final score. The Mavs played without Christian Wood in the lineup, as he is currently sidelined with a fractured thumb. They...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers get crushed by Denver Nuggets

The Indiana Pacers led the Denver Nuggets 3-2 early when the two teams battled on Friday night. From that point on, it was all Nuggets. Eight minutes later, Denver led by 10. Nine minutes later, they led by 15. The Nuggets went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter and never looked back, crushing the Pacers essentially wire-to-wire.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Centre Daily

Murray gets 1st career triple-double, Nuggets rout Pacers

The peach-colored coordination between Jamal Murray (shoes) and Nikola Jokic (suit) was purely by accident. This wasn't: Murray turning in his best Jokic imitation. Murray got his first career triple-double and the Denver Nuggets extended their winning streak to nine games by routing the Indiana Pacers 134-111 on Friday night without Jokic.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Shines in Loss to Kings

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Sacramento Kings are two teams in the Western Conference that have found success in 2023. So, naturally, the matchup between the two teams was highly competitive. The Kings took this game 118-113 in a close matchup. It was a high scoring matchup, but the Thunder’s...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Centre Daily

NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics

The NBA's last two minute report is always frustrating for fans and players. While the league is taking some level of accountability by admitting when their officials were wrong, the outcome of the game does not change, and officials receive no penalty for their mistakes. Because of this, last two minute reports are even more frustrating for teams who were negatively impacted, because they are forced to live with an outcome that could have gone a different direction had the officiating been accurate.
BOSTON, MA
Centre Daily

Lakers Betting Odds: LA Gambling Options For Likely Memphis Loss Tonight

Tonight, your 20-25 Los Angeles Lakers, still missing at least three key players (maybe more) will be trying their darnedest not to get embarrassed at home by the visiting 31-13 Memphis Grizzlies, the young, deep, athletic and hungry club that's looking like one of the Western Conference's best at the midway point of the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline

The biggest trade assets for the Lakers are their first round picks. The problem the Lakers continue to face is Russell Westbrook's remaining contract and the future of LeBron James. This also doesn't include Anthony Davis' injury history, but with the age of the roster building around Davis may be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

Report: Warriors’ Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Having hovered around .500 for most of the season, the Golden State Warriors are in a unique spot. While their record is indicative of a team not good enough to compete for a title, Golden State is the defending champions, and their core from last year's title team remains in place. While the team has struggled for most of the year, there is reasonable belief that they still have what it takes to win it all.
Centre Daily

Freddie Dilione Spotted At Tennessee Practice

Welcomes an early enrollee into the fold. Guard Freddie Dilione opted to forgo his senior season of high school and enrolled at the university. While Dilione can be seen on the bench at games, he was spotted practicing with the team on Thursday. Rocky Top Insider captured a photo of...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Centre Daily

Texans Coach DeMeco Ryans? J.J. Watt Offers Personal, Powerful Opinion

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans on Friday ... complete with a powerful and personal endorsement from none other than J.J. Watt. “As rookie in Houston, I bought my first house across the street from DeMeco because if Meco...
HOUSTON, TX
Centre Daily

Pelicans vs. Magic: New Orleans Starts Parade Through Florida

New Orleans, La.- The New Orleans Pelicans (26-19) are back on the road after a quick one-game stop in their Smoothie King Center home. Willie Green's squad will trek through Florida this week and the first stop is the Amway Center, home of the Orlando Magic (16-28). The Pelicans have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

