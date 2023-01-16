ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence says he 'can't imagine' Arrowhead Stadium being louder than Jacksonville ahead of Chiefs playoff game

Yet another quarterback has tempted fate in the NFL playoffs by questioning how loud Arrowhead Stadium can get. The latest such signal-caller is second-year Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who on Wednesday said he "can't imagine" Arrowhead Stadium would be much louder than TIAA Bank Field was during the Chargers' visit during wild-card weekend. He did preface that statement by calling the Chiefs' home stadium "one of if not the best in the NFL."
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

John Harbaugh says '200 percent' chance Lamar Jackson stays with Ravens

If Lamar Jackson wants to stay in Baltimore, it sure sounds like the Ravens are ready to make it happen. Coach John Harbaugh and GM Eric DeCosta insisted at a press conference on Thursday that they believe Jackson will be in a Ravens uniform next season, with DeCosta telling reporters, "We're excited to start up negotiations again."
BALTIMORE, MD
Sporting News

Daniel Jones 40 time: How fast is the Giants QB based on NFL Combine 40-yard dash?

After a pair of shaky seasons, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks to have reestablished himself as the hurler of the present and future for Big Blue. Jones made big strides as a thrower this year, bumping his competition percentage to 67.2% while dropping his interception rate to a league-low 1.1%. Still, the fourth-year starter isn't called "Vanilla Vick" for nothing. He takes pride in his ability to tuck it and run, using his 6-foot-5 frame to evade pressure.
Sporting News

What channel is Giants vs. Eagles on today? Time, TV schedule for 2023 NFL playoff game

It might be good to clear your calendar for Saturday night. You won't want to miss this NFL playoff matchup. Two familiar NFC East foes face off with a trip to the NFC Championship on the line as the Giants make the short trip to Philly to take on the Eagles. It makes for what should be a fiery and entertaining affair in front of a raucous crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Daniel Jones contract projection: How much money will Giants QB make after major improvement?

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones' contract will be one of the most curious cases of the 2023 NFL offseason. Jones is throwing to one of the worst groups in the NFL, the Giants have already declined his fifth-year option (although the franchise tag is an option), and yet, somehow, he and the Giants have made it to the divisional round of the NFC playoffs against the top-seeded Eagles.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

How do you pronounce Travis Etienne? A guide for how to (correctly) say Jaguars RB's name

Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and the Jaguars will attempt a franchise-defining upset at the top-seeded Chiefs in Kansas City on Saturday. Etienne, who has 1,234 rushing yards and five touchdowns this season — including a 109-yard performance vs. the Chargers in the wild-card round — stands to be a central figure to Jacksonville's upset bid. Chances are, the NBC announcer crew of Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth or Melissa Stark will mispronounce his name. At the very least, there will be multiple iterations of it.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Sunday Divisional Round DraftKings Picks: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff daily fantasy football tournaments

The divisional round continues on Sunday with a doubleheader, starting at 3 p.m. ET with the Bengals and Bills, followed by the Cowboys and 49ers at 6:30 p.m. ET. Even though we only have two games to pick from, individual daily fantasy football players will have a ton of potential stud and sleeper picks to build their lineup around. Our Sunday-only DraftKings lineup features a few big stars and a couple of value sleepers who could make or break our chances at cashing in NFL DFS playoff tournaments.
Sporting News

Giants-Eagles FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for playoff single-game contests

In the final game on Saturday night, Daniel Jones and the Giants will go on the road to play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in the NFC divisional round (8:15 p.m. ET, FOX). This will be the third time these two NFC East rivals have played each other this season and the second time within the past few weeks, and that familiarity gives NFL DFS players plenty of past data to go on when putting together FanDuel single-game lineups.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sporting News

Who is the Chiefs' backup quarterback? Kansas City's 2023 QB depth chart behind Patrick Mahomes

No one player makes a team — but if they did, then the Chiefs might have the best one in the entire NFL. Few players have commanded the quarterback position in recent years like Patrick Mahomes, who is well on his way to rewriting the NFL record book when it comes to passing. That said, football is a dangerous and unpredictable game, and players must be ready to step up in a pinch if necessary.
KANSAS CITY, MO

