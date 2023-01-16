Read full article on original website
In Load Management Era, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Set to Hit Milestone
Durable DeRozan set to play in 1,000th career game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The next time DeMar DeRozan takes the court---and it’s an extremely safe bet that’s for Monday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks---he will play his 1,000th career game. “Really?” DeRozan said. “Wow,...
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks Ruining the Tank?
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks ruining the tank? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about whether the Blackhawks are screwing up the tank after winning five of six games. They also discuss Seth Jones turning a corner, the decision to reassign Lukas Reichel to Rockford and why the NHL should move away from a hard salary cap. Plus, the guys react to the Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews sit-down interviews and what the market could be for them at the trade deadline.
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi on Slapshot to Mouth: ‘I Knew I Was in Some Trouble'
Tinordi on slapshot to mouth: 'I knew I was in some trouble' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. I don't think you can find an unluckier player in the NHL than Jarred Tinordi. Earlier this season, Tinordi missed a few weeks because of a hip injury. In his first game...
Victor Wembanyama Attends Bulls Vs. Pistons Paris Game
Watching his future team? Victor Wembanyama attends Bulls-Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Victor Wembanyama may be getting an in-person look at his next team on Thursday. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was in attendance for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Detroit Pistons...
Bears' Justin Fields Still in Weight Room and Fans Are Excited
Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Should the Bears keep him or...
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's Dad Exchange Words at Grizzlies-Lakers Game
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad exchange words at Grizzlies-Lakers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tempers flared during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies...but the incident primarily involved an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the player's father. Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Fan in Paris
LaVine shares heartwarming exchange with fan in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine idolized his dad, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. One young fan in the postgame press room acknowledged LaVine as his idol. "I wear No. 8 I'm here with my team. And why? Because you're...
Diamondbacks prospect suspended 120 games
Major League Baseball suspended Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jose Valdez 120 games after he tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance. His
Tony Parker Shouts Out Bulls' Joakim Noah Before Paris Game
Tony Parker shouts out Joakim Noah before Paris game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a special Thursday for the Chicago Bulls, as they defeated the Detroit Pistons in Paris, 126-108. Before the game, Tony Parker said a word about the game as one of the league's marquee...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Returns to Lineup, Ponders Long-Term Future
PARIS --- DeMar DeRozan is returning from his three-game absence from a strained right quad for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena. There are some veterans who wouldn’t mind over a week off at the midway point of the grind of another season. DeRozan, 33,...
Could LeBron James Be Traded to the Bulls? Why You Shouldn't Listen to the Rumors
LeBron to the Bulls? Why you shouldn't listen to rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could LeBron James be traded to the Chicago Bulls?. Sure, in the sense that any player could be traded to any team within the time period when trades are allowed. The exception being Bradley Beal who is the only active NBA player with a no-trade clause.
Are the Bears Leaving Chicago? McCaskey Comment Sparks Confusion
Are the Bears leaving Chicago? McCaskey spurs confusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While it may have seemed pretty clear that the Chicago Bears intend on leaving the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a comment that left some fans questioning. During...
Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten
Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.
Bulls Own Top-10 Offense, Defense Since Minnesota Debacle
PARIS --- There are always challenges throughout an NBA season. Back-to-back sets of games. Injuries. Scoring droughts. Inconsistent defensive spurts. Time changes throughout travel. The best teams navigate them by sustaining intensity and competitiveness throughout. That doesn’t mean they win every game. It means they give themselves a chance to...
Happ: Cubs Offense Going to “Surprise a Few People”
Happ: Cubs offense going to "surprise a few people" originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Veteran Cubs outfielder Ian Happ chatted with Chris "Mad Dog" Russo on MLB Network's "High Heat" on Tuesday, discussing the North Siders' strong finish to 2022 and the growing expectations the club is facing heading into the upcoming season after an active offseason.
Report: Ian Cunningham Turns Down Arizona Cardinals GM Position
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer,...
Current, Former Cubs to Appear in World Baseball Classic
Cubs well-represented on World Baseball Classic rosters originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a six-year hiatus, the World Baseball Classic will return to the diamond for the spring of 2023, and several current and former members of the Chicago Cubs will appear on rosters for the tournament. Of the...
Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year
Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.
Dalen Terry Interviews Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan in Comical Video
Terry interviews LaVine, DeRozan in funny video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry tried his hand at some interviewing in Paris, joining a scrum of reporters at the gym while interviewing Zach LaVine. It didn't end well, as LaVine insisted DeMar DeRozan "put him in timeout." "Who gave...
