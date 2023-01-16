Read full article on original website
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks Ruining the Tank?
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks ruining the tank? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about whether the Blackhawks are screwing up the tank after winning five of six games. They also discuss Seth Jones turning a corner, the decision to reassign Lukas Reichel to Rockford and why the NHL should move away from a hard salary cap. Plus, the guys react to the Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews sit-down interviews and what the market could be for them at the trade deadline.
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi on Slapshot to Mouth: ‘I Knew I Was in Some Trouble'
Tinordi on slapshot to mouth: 'I knew I was in some trouble' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. I don't think you can find an unluckier player in the NHL than Jarred Tinordi. Earlier this season, Tinordi missed a few weeks because of a hip injury. In his first game...
Victor Wembanyama Attends Bulls Vs. Pistons Paris Game
Watching his future team? Victor Wembanyama attends Bulls-Pistons originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Victor Wembanyama may be getting an in-person look at his next team on Thursday. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was in attendance for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Detroit Pistons...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Fan in Paris
LaVine shares heartwarming exchange with fan in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine idolized his dad, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. One young fan in the postgame press room acknowledged LaVine as his idol. "I wear No. 8 I'm here with my team. And why? Because you're...
In Load Management Era, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Set to Hit Milestone
Durable DeRozan set to play in 1,000th career game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The next time DeMar DeRozan takes the court---and it’s an extremely safe bet that’s for Monday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks---he will play his 1,000th career game. “Really?” DeRozan said. “Wow,...
Tony Parker Shouts Out Bulls' Joakim Noah Before Paris Game
Tony Parker shouts out Joakim Noah before Paris game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a special Thursday for the Chicago Bulls, as they defeated the Detroit Pistons in Paris, 126-108. Before the game, Tony Parker said a word about the game as one of the league's marquee...
Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten
Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Returns to Lineup, Ponders Long-Term Future
PARIS --- DeMar DeRozan is returning from his three-game absence from a strained right quad for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena. There are some veterans who wouldn’t mind over a week off at the midway point of the grind of another season. DeRozan, 33,...
Kevin Warren Gives Bears Exactly What Franchise Has Long Been Missing
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Tuesday was a massive day for the Bears franchise and its future. For years, people have asked for one of the NFL's marquee franchises to get serious about building a winner. To change the dynamic in the building. To grow up. In announcing Kevin Warren as...
Safety Jaquan Brisker Named Bears Rookie of the Year
Jaquan Brisker named Bears rookie of the year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Jaquan Brisker was named the Bears rookie of the year by ChicagoBears.com. The safety from Penn State made an excellent impression this season. His ball-hawking skills and quiet ability to rush the quarterback made Bears outsiders and pundits confident about the future of the team's secondary.
Former Celtics Player and Coach Chris Ford, Who Made First 3-Pointer, Dies at 74
Former C's player and coach Chris Ford, who made first 3-pointer, dies at 74 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford died Tuesday at age 74. "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023," the family...
Bulls Own Top-10 Offense, Defense Since Minnesota Debacle
PARIS --- There are always challenges throughout an NBA season. Back-to-back sets of games. Injuries. Scoring droughts. Inconsistent defensive spurts. Time changes throughout travel. The best teams navigate them by sustaining intensity and competitiveness throughout. That doesn’t mean they win every game. It means they give themselves a chance to...
Bulls Handle On-Court Business, Savor Off-Court Paris Experience
PARIS --- When the Chicago Bulls’ 126-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons ended, Zach LaVine handed his game-worn sneakers to a little girl sitting in the stands at Accor Arena. LaVine already had gifted his arm sleeve and armband to other lucky fans, who were there to witness just...
