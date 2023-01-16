Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.

