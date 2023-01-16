Read full article on original website
Xbox Exec Praises Devs For Releasing Games Amid Culture of ‘Cancellation'
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer juxtaposed the joys of gaming with the current sense of despair in the world after accepting the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 12th Annual New York Game Awards on Tuesday night. He also applauded creators who still release “their visions” into the world in the “current culture of criticism and cancellation,” a loaded line at a time when debates are raging about the ethics of boycotting certain games like Hogwarts Legacy.
One Piece Odyssey Is A Good Anime Game But A Meh JRPG So Far
Yo ho! One Piece Odyssey, the first turn-based RPG game in the storied franchise, has been a bit of a mixed bag in its early moments. While the game knocks it out of the park with how it portrays the dynamic of the lovable Straw Hat crew, the game’s “fully blown RPG” mechanics are a bit of a bore to play through.
Fortnite’s New Weekly Quest System Sucks, Even With Changes
Last month, Fortnite’s newest season, Chapter 4 Season 1, started. With it came some big changes, fresh content, and a new island to explore. Most of the new stuff this season has been great! But one change to how quests work has frustrated some players, myself included, and while Epic’s recent attempts to fix this problem have helped a bit, the situation isn’t completely remedied.
Deep Rock Galactic (The Board Game): The Kotaku Review
Co-op shooter Deep Rock Galactic was first released on the PC back in 2018. It has a dedicated following online, and tons of loyal fans, but this is not a review of the video game. This is a review of the board game with, confusingly, the exact same name. And...
The Last Of Us Fans Think The HBO Series Has Cast Its Abby
We’re only one episode deep into HBO’s live-action adaptation of The Last of Us and fans think they’ve discovered the actor who’ll play Abby. In a recent tweet, The Last of Us News, a community-run TLoU fan account, uploaded a screenshot of the game creator, Neil Druckmann, following actor Shannon Berry on Instagram. Of course, Druckmann’s following of The Wilds actor could just be his way of pulling a Hideo Kojima by showing interest in actors who star in shows that are similar to his own works.
6 Years Later, Popular Guilty Gear Game Finally Gets Smooth Online Gameplay
Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Arc System Works’ 2017 entry in the long-running anime fighting game franchise, is will get an update on January 20. This isn’t just any old update, though, as it makes one crucial change that will benefit everyone who plays online. The game is finally receiving the much-coveted “rollback” netcode, which should result in smoother multiplayer gameplay.
GTA Trilogy Arrives On Steam, Still Broken (But On Sale)
Today, after some leaks and rumors, Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition on Steam. The good news: It’s on sale, meaning you can grab all three classic games for cheap. The bad news: It’s the same infamously messy remaster that hasn’t received a substantial update since nearly a year ago. As you might expect, folks ain’t too happy about the situation.
Dungeons & Dragons Owners 'Sorry' After Week Of Very Bad Press
Wizards of the Coast, the company responsible for Dungeons & Dragons, have not had a great week. As io9 reported, plans for a revision to D&D’s Open Gaming License—through which other games from other people can borrow some of D&D’s systems—went down terribly, facing opposition from both fans and other tabletop publishers alike.
New Soulslike Game Is A Solid Marriage Between Nioh And Sekiro
Soulslikes, a genre of punishing action RPGs popularized by Japanese developer FromSoftware, are all too common these days. Ever since Dark Souls came onto the scene in 2011,a bunch of studios have been trying their hands at FromSoft’s iconic formula. Some attempt to mix things up by introducing new mechanics, like Mortal Shell with its hot-swappable “shell” classes that provide player variety. Others, like Dolmen, misunderstand what makes these games great with sluggish combat and linear level design. And then there is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, the upcoming Team Ninja (Nioh, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin) game that presents a solid, if familiar, sampling of various Soulslike tropes, offering an accessible entryway to the genre.
Warzone 2.0 Is Ditching 2v2 Gulags For Boring 1v1 Showdowns
First came the much-requested changes to loadout drops, now Warzone 2.0 is messing with the gulag. With season two’s arrival on February 15, the gulag will no longer make players team up in pairs of two after suffering defeat on the battle royale map. Instead, as in the original Warzone, it will now focus on 1v1 skirmishes.
Rare Neopets Item Worth Millions Gets Saved By Players After Accident
Most of us like to think that we’re good people. But if you picked up something worth millions in your local currency, it’s pretty unlikely that you’d give it back to its owner. Yet that’s exactly what one Neopets player did when they found a Wand of the Darkest Faerie.
Layoffs Hit GameSpot, Giant Bomb Just Months After Fandom Buys Them
Two of the biggest outlets in games media are the latest to face layoffs. A number of editorial staff across both Giant Bomb and GameSpot revealed they’d been let go on Thursday, just months after the sites were purchased by the Fandom wiki network. The layoffs were announced during...
Fish Play Pokémon Scarlet And Violet, Accidentally Commit Credit Card Fraud
A YouTuber created an alternative Nintendo Switch controller for their pet fish, which allows them to play video games on livestream. That fish managed to spend real money on some digital purchases while trying to beat a gym leader in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (h/t: GamesRadar). And all of this happened because Scarlet and Violet are so buggy that they can sometimes cause the game to crash to the home page.
Popular Steam Game Raises Price After Seven Years Without A Sale
Critically-acclaimed base-building hit Factorio is an odd duck. Since its 2016 Steam release, the game has never gone on sale. And now, the developer behind Factorio is changing the price of its popular game, but it ain’t getting a discount. Instead, the price is jumping up $5 next week. The devs blamed inflation for the sudden price increase, and interestingly enough, the general reaction from the community has been mostly positive.
Pro Gaming Champ Says He Peed In A Bottle During $205,000 Tourney
When you gotta go, you really gotta go. I just wish that esports tournaments felt the same about letting their competitors use the toilet. Pro player Oliver “Skiter” Lepko peed in a bottle during an ongoing DOTA 2 tournament, citing the organizers’ rules against going to the toilet during a match. Here’s a photograph of the pee bottle for your…uhhh, enjoyment?
The Last Of Us Makes For Good TV, But It’s A Tough Watch After A Real Pandemic
I’m barely a minute into the premiere episode of HBO’s TV treatment for The Last of Us and I’m already uncomfortable. No one’s died yet, and no one’s speaking in a cringe-worthy Texas accent, but as two experts chat about the threats to human society from airborne illnesses, I realize that I’m not quite sure if I’m in the mood for this kind of fiction. Sadly, for much of the remaining episode, that feeling never quite went away and it still hasn’t. While The Last of Us is a well-made show that I’d recommend to fans of the games and otherwise, it should come with a heavy emphasis that, just like shows like Station Eleven or Craig Mazin’s much-lauded Chernobyl, the very real pandemic of COVID-19 doesn’t totally mix well with what’s on the screen. And no amount of Pedro Pascal can change that, at least for some of us.
Pro Overwatch Teams Reportedly Want Legal Fight Against Activision Over Money
The Overwatch League, an officially funded esports event, has been dealing with declining viewership and issues with sponsors following Activision Blizzard’s ongoing workplace culture scandal. Now, based on a report from Jacob Wolf, it seems the teams Activision Blizzard employs to play the game for a live audience are taking legal action against the studio after years of high costs and low reward.
Battlefield's Classes Are Finally Coming Back To 2042
While Battlefield 2042 is getting better with each update (or at least closer to the game it could and should have been at launch), there’s one thing that has annoyed a lot of long-time players ever since its release and continues to do so: Specialists, a bunch of “hero” characters designed to replace the old “class” system.
Someone Made a GeoGuessr For Elden Ring
If you played Elden Ring and are a fan of the wildly popular GeoGuessr game genre—in which you’re dropped into a Google Street View and tasked with pinpointing your location—then you may want to thank Redditor u/TheEdenChild. They recently announced they’d created an Elden Ring-based take on GeoGuessr which has over 8,000 locations for you to guess from, and hoo boy is it a lot of fun.
