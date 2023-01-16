I’m barely a minute into the premiere episode of HBO’s TV treatment for The Last of Us and I’m already uncomfortable. No one’s died yet, and no one’s speaking in a cringe-worthy Texas accent, but as two experts chat about the threats to human society from airborne illnesses, I realize that I’m not quite sure if I’m in the mood for this kind of fiction. Sadly, for much of the remaining episode, that feeling never quite went away and it still hasn’t. While The Last of Us is a well-made show that I’d recommend to fans of the games and otherwise, it should come with a heavy emphasis that, just like shows like Station Eleven or Craig Mazin’s much-lauded Chernobyl, the very real pandemic of COVID-19 doesn’t totally mix well with what’s on the screen. And no amount of Pedro Pascal can change that, at least for some of us.

