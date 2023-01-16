ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Wichita Eagle

Jamal Cain Rejoins Miami Heat For Tonight’s Game Against Dallas Mavericks

Guard Jamal Cain is back with the Miami Heat after spending the last two games with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is available for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET. Where: AmericanAirlines Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

See Where Trae Young’s Jersey Sales Rank in the NBA

On Friday afternoon, the NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys through the first half of the 2022-23 regular season. The data used came from the NBA Store website and only accounted for current players. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's jersey sales ranked 11th among active players. Last...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Grading Sixers’ Trade Chips Ahead of Trade Deadline

On February 9th at 3:00 p.m. EST, the NBA's trade deadline will close for the 2022-23 season. With time for trades starting to come to a close, it's only right to look at what the Philadelphia 76ers could have to offer up if they want to make a move. Furkan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

