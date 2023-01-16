Read full article on original website
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.Virgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in ChicagoVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinChicago, IL
In Load Management Era, Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Set to Hit Milestone
Durable DeRozan set to play in 1,000th career game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The next time DeMar DeRozan takes the court---and it’s an extremely safe bet that’s for Monday’s home game against the Atlanta Hawks---he will play his 1,000th career game. “Really?” DeRozan said. “Wow,...
Bears Give Eddie Jackson Award for Comeback 2022 NFL Season
Eddie Jackson wins Bears award for bounceback season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears just finished one of their most disappointing seasons in franchise history, highlighted by a league-worst 3-14 record. For most of the year the defense was shoddy and the offense struggled to consistently score points. It became clear pretty early that the Bears had lots of work to do with their rebuild. Yet, Matt Eberflus and his staff have preached staying positive through honest critiques of the team’s play. When going through midseason or end of year reviews with players, he’s sure to have a positive remark to go with every negative. He’s always sure to celebrate his players’ accomplishments, too, and on Wednesday Eberflus presented Eddie Jackson with the team’s first ever Ballhawk Award.
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks Ruining the Tank?
Podcast: Are the Blackhawks ruining the tank? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Pat Boyle, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau talk about whether the Blackhawks are screwing up the tank after winning five of six games. They also discuss Seth Jones turning a corner, the decision to reassign Lukas Reichel to Rockford and why the NHL should move away from a hard salary cap. Plus, the guys react to the Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews sit-down interviews and what the market could be for them at the trade deadline.
Blackhawks' Jarred Tinordi on Slapshot to Mouth: ‘I Knew I Was in Some Trouble'
Tinordi on slapshot to mouth: 'I knew I was in some trouble' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. I don't think you can find an unluckier player in the NHL than Jarred Tinordi. Earlier this season, Tinordi missed a few weeks because of a hip injury. In his first game...
Kevin Warren, Justin Fields Have Good Relationship From Big Ten
Warren: 'Strong personal relationship' with Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When the Bears announced Kevin Warren as their next president/CEO, there was some chatter that things may be awkward between Warren and Justin Fields. After all, Fields petitioned to change one of Warren’s decisions in 2020, and Fields won.
Bears' Justin Fields Still in Weight Room and Fans Are Excited
Justin Fields is in weight room and fans are excited originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. This Chicago Bears offseason is going to be dominated by a few debates on sports talk shows, locally and nationally. One of which is quarterback Justin Fields' future. Should the Bears keep him or...
Bulls' Zach LaVine Shares Heartwarming Exchange With Fan in Paris
LaVine shares heartwarming exchange with fan in Paris originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine idolized his dad, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. One young fan in the postgame press room acknowledged LaVine as his idol. "I wear No. 8 I'm here with my team. And why? Because you're...
Tony Parker Shouts Out Bulls' Joakim Noah Before Paris Game
Tony Parker shouts out Joakim Noah before Paris game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It was a special Thursday for the Chicago Bulls, as they defeated the Detroit Pistons in Paris, 126-108. Before the game, Tony Parker said a word about the game as one of the league's marquee...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Returns to Lineup, Ponders Long-Term Future
PARIS --- DeMar DeRozan is returning from his three-game absence from a strained right quad for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena. There are some veterans who wouldn’t mind over a week off at the midway point of the grind of another season. DeRozan, 33,...
Are the Bears Leaving Chicago? McCaskey Comment Sparks Confusion
Are the Bears leaving Chicago? McCaskey spurs confusion originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. While it may have seemed pretty clear that the Chicago Bears intend on leaving the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a comment that left some fans questioning. During...
What Would White Sox' Dylan Cease Look Like With a Changeup?
What would Dylan Cease look like with a changeup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As White Sox starter Dylan Cease told the media on Tuesday – when you're at the top, your priorities shift during the offseason. In winter and springs past, the 27-year-old pitcher had details to...
Could LeBron James Be Traded to the Bulls? Why You Shouldn't Listen to the Rumors
LeBron to the Bulls? Why you shouldn't listen to rumors originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Could LeBron James be traded to the Chicago Bulls?. Sure, in the sense that any player could be traded to any team within the time period when trades are allowed. The exception being Bradley Beal who is the only active NBA player with a no-trade clause.
Bulls Own Top-10 Offense, Defense Since Minnesota Debacle
PARIS --- There are always challenges throughout an NBA season. Back-to-back sets of games. Injuries. Scoring droughts. Inconsistent defensive spurts. Time changes throughout travel. The best teams navigate them by sustaining intensity and competitiveness throughout. That doesn’t mean they win every game. It means they give themselves a chance to...
Dalen Terry Interviews Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan in Comical Video
Terry interviews LaVine, DeRozan in funny video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dalen Terry tried his hand at some interviewing in Paris, joining a scrum of reporters at the gym while interviewing Zach LaVine. It didn't end well, as LaVine insisted DeMar DeRozan "put him in timeout." "Who gave...
Former Celtics Player and Coach Chris Ford, Who Made First 3-Pointer, Dies at 74
Former C's player and coach Chris Ford, who made first 3-pointer, dies at 74 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Former Boston Celtics player and coach Chris Ford died Tuesday at age 74. "The Ford family is sad to announce the passing of Chris on January 17, 2023," the family...
5 Players the Bears Could Draft in the 2023 NFL Draft
5 players the Bears could draft in the 2023 NFL draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears have a free pick at any single player in the upcoming 2023 NFL draft. Their first pick guarantees them the right to select any player before another team. That being said,...
