Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
CBS Philly

New York Giants' Philadelphia hotel loses water: reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The visiting New York Giants may have had some trouble taking showers and flushing the toilet ahead of their playoff game against the Eagles Saturday, the New York Daily News reports.The hotel where the Giants were staying in Philadelphia had no water due to a "busted pipe," a source told the outlet. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo later said the water was later turned back on.The Philadelphia Water Department told CBS News Philadelphia there were no reported incidents at the hotel.The Giants are set to take on the Birds Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field. We're watching the biggest storylines that could develop tonight as the Eagles look to get into the NFC Championship game - which would be at Lincoln Financial Field next week if they win against New York.Sportsbook teams up with SEPTA to offer free rides home after Eagles playoff gameEagles-Giants divisional round: How to watch, odds, moreEagles-Giants: Divided households preparing for big gameJim Donovan tries a "Bird Dog," the green hot dog made for the Eagles' playoff runThe city and the region are decked out in green, and some fans are already down in South Philadelphia setting up their tailgates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed

CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick

The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Wichita Eagle

Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady is Done with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Throughout the entire 2022 NFL season there has been a question hanging over the heads of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - will the greatest quarterback of all time decide to continue his career and return to Tampa Bay?. After the Buccaneers' lopsided 31-14 loss to the Dallas...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

NFL Grants Special Eligibility to 69 Players For 2023 Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is now just months away, and it just got even bigger. On Friday, the NFL released the names of 69 players and 13 underclassmen who have been granted eligibility for this year's draft. The 69 players who were granted special eligibility reached their three-year requirement at...
GEORGIA STATE
Wichita Eagle

On This Date: Dan Campbell Gives Memorable ‘Kneecap’ Speech

The Detroit Lions' future looks very bright under the watchful eye of head coach Dan Campbell. Two years ago, Detroit's then-new head man stood in front of the podium, and delivered one of the most memorable introductory speeches in NFL history. Reporters were watching and listening on Zoom, as Campbell...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

This Kansas woman goes to 32 NFL games in 73 days — scoring 561,700 TikTok followers

It was Week 5 of the NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs at home in a single-point win over the Las Vegas Raiders: 26-year-old Lacey Jane Brown — a onetime Kansas “farm girl,” quickly emerging as a TikTok influencer — stood in deafening Arrowhead Stadium, her nails lacquered black, her crop top white, hair silver blond, as popcorn rained from the sky.
KANSAS STATE
Wichita Eagle

DeCosta Comfortable With 5 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have just five picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The Ravens' second-round and fifth-round picks were traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for linebacker Roquan Smith. A seventh-round pick went to the New York Giants as part of the deal for guard Ben Bredeson in 2021.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run. Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:. Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference

CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Jamal Cain Rejoins Miami Heat For Tonight’s Game Against Dallas Mavericks

Guard Jamal Cain is back with the Miami Heat after spending the last two games with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is available for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET. Where: AmericanAirlines Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
DALLAS, TX

