Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
New York Giants' Philadelphia hotel loses water: reports
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The visiting New York Giants may have had some trouble taking showers and flushing the toilet ahead of their playoff game against the Eagles Saturday, the New York Daily News reports.The hotel where the Giants were staying in Philadelphia had no water due to a "busted pipe," a source told the outlet. NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo later said the water was later turned back on.The Philadelphia Water Department told CBS News Philadelphia there were no reported incidents at the hotel.The Giants are set to take on the Birds Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field. We're watching the biggest storylines that could develop tonight as the Eagles look to get into the NFC Championship game - which would be at Lincoln Financial Field next week if they win against New York.Sportsbook teams up with SEPTA to offer free rides home after Eagles playoff gameEagles-Giants divisional round: How to watch, odds, moreEagles-Giants: Divided households preparing for big gameJim Donovan tries a "Bird Dog," the green hot dog made for the Eagles' playoff runThe city and the region are decked out in green, and some fans are already down in South Philadelphia setting up their tailgates.
Report: Joe Burrow Extension Timeline Revealed
CINCINNATI — Mike Brown and the Bengals leadership are preparing to pay Joe Burrow his new big deal this offseason. According to Ian Rapoport, Cincinnati is ready to give Burrow a "big-time" extension. "My understanding is the Cincinnati Bengals are targeting this offseason for a big time, big money...
Philadelphia greeted Eli Manning with a double bird salute on a billboard ahead of the Eagles and Giants game
The rivalry between the Giants and Eagles goes back a long way, but you already knew that. Eli Manning played a pretty big part in that for a long time throughout his 16 seasons in the NFL. He was the face of the Eagles’ biggest rival for a very long time.
Former NFL player kills huge mountain lion in Colorado
A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it.
What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick
The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Dallas Mavericks Friday Night
Two days ago, the Miami Heat had their largest win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Friday, they were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat. The Dallas Mavericks were without forward Christian Wood, their second-highest scorer behind star Luka Doncic, and still dominated the Heat.
Tony Dungy Speaks Out After Posting Controversial Tweet
Pro Football Hall of Fame coach and current NBC Sports analyst Tony Dungy issued an apology Saturday after posting a... The post Tony Dungy Speaks Out After Posting Controversial Tweet appeared first on Outsider.
Julian Edelman Thinks Tom Brady is Done with Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Throughout the entire 2022 NFL season there has been a question hanging over the heads of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers - will the greatest quarterback of all time decide to continue his career and return to Tampa Bay?. After the Buccaneers' lopsided 31-14 loss to the Dallas...
NFL Grants Special Eligibility to 69 Players For 2023 Draft
The 2023 NFL Draft is now just months away, and it just got even bigger. On Friday, the NFL released the names of 69 players and 13 underclassmen who have been granted eligibility for this year's draft. The 69 players who were granted special eligibility reached their three-year requirement at...
None of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies ‘Really Wowed’ in 2022 Says ESPN Rankings
Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season could appear that it was doomed before it ever started. Between the musical chairs of who was and wasn't retiring, injuries, and a sudden change in the most important staff position on a team, the year was just chaos from the start. And...
On This Date: Dan Campbell Gives Memorable ‘Kneecap’ Speech
The Detroit Lions' future looks very bright under the watchful eye of head coach Dan Campbell. Two years ago, Detroit's then-new head man stood in front of the podium, and delivered one of the most memorable introductory speeches in NFL history. Reporters were watching and listening on Zoom, as Campbell...
This Kansas woman goes to 32 NFL games in 73 days — scoring 561,700 TikTok followers
It was Week 5 of the NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs at home in a single-point win over the Las Vegas Raiders: 26-year-old Lacey Jane Brown — a onetime Kansas “farm girl,” quickly emerging as a TikTok influencer — stood in deafening Arrowhead Stadium, her nails lacquered black, her crop top white, hair silver blond, as popcorn rained from the sky.
DeCosta Comfortable With 5 Picks in 2023 NFL Draft
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have just five picks in the 2023 NFL draft. The Ravens' second-round and fifth-round picks were traded to the Chicago Bears in exchange for linebacker Roquan Smith. A seventh-round pick went to the New York Giants as part of the deal for guard Ben Bredeson in 2021.
Answering Your Las Vegas Raiders Emails, Questions
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are alreayd hard at work trying to make adjustments and repairs in hopes of a 2023 NFL Playoff run. Raider Nation has a myriad of questions so lets get right to them:. Hondo, how come you aren't critical of Josh McDaniels? Are you on the...
Watch: Joe Burrow Wears Wrong Jersey Into Weekly Press Conference
CINCINNATI —Joe Burrow had a little gaffe after today's practice. The Bengals' franchise player showed up wearing Brandon Allen's No. 8 jersey. He had a great laugh with reporters about the whole mix-up during "one of those days." "Well, so what happened was I forgot about the press conference,"...
Jamal Cain Rejoins Miami Heat For Tonight’s Game Against Dallas Mavericks
Guard Jamal Cain is back with the Miami Heat after spending the last two games with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is available for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET. Where: AmericanAirlines Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
