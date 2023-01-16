ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Wichita Eagle

Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole

The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

See Where Trae Young’s Jersey Sales Rank in the NBA

On Friday afternoon, the NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys through the first half of the 2022-23 regular season. The data used came from the NBA Store website and only accounted for current players. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's jersey sales ranked 11th among active players. Last...
ATLANTA, GA
Wichita Eagle

Jamal Cain Rejoins Miami Heat For Tonight’s Game Against Dallas Mavericks

Guard Jamal Cain is back with the Miami Heat after spending the last two games with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is available for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET. Where: AmericanAirlines Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wichita Eagle

Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari Will Play vs. Eagles (Report)

According to ESPN, New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been dealing with a quad injury suffered last week, is expected to play in tonight's Divisional playoff game. Ojulari was a limited practice participant all week and was the only one among the Giants to receive an injury...
NEW YORK STATE
Wichita Eagle

Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay

Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
TAMPA, FL
Wichita Eagle

Dodgers News: Kevin Pillar is Heading Back to the NL East

Kevin Pillar signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers before the 2022 season, and getting called up in late May was a dream come true for the West Hills native. Unfortunately for Pillar, the dream was short-lived, as he fractured his shoulder in his fourth game with LA and missed the rest of the season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wichita Eagle

Adoree Jackson Likely to Be Tasked with Slowing Down One-time Teammate

Usually, when a player returns from an extended injury-related absence, he's eased back into the lineup on a pitch count. Such was not the case for New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who returned in time for last week's Wild Card game against the Vikings after sitting out several games following a Week 11 knee injury.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wichita Eagle

Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game

The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations. This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
HOUSTON, TX

