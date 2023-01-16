Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Walmart Locations Have Indefinitely Closed; One May Not ReopenJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
These are the five highest rated pizzas in Atlanta. Do you agree?Ash JurbergAtlanta, GA
7 people have been arrested on domestic terrorism charges after a gunshot death near a planned Atlanta police academy.Sherif SaadAtlanta, GA
2022 Metro Atlanta Homicides Rise for Third Straight Year, Hitting the Highest Total since ‘96Wild Orchid MediaAtlanta, GA
Atlanta Car Shows In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
Wichita Eagle
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Dallas Mavericks Friday Night
Two days ago, the Miami Heat had their largest win of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans. On Friday, they were on the receiving end of a crushing defeat. The Dallas Mavericks were without forward Christian Wood, their second-highest scorer behind star Luka Doncic, and still dominated the Heat.
Wichita Eagle
Steph Curry Speaks on Heated Moment Between Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors picked up a massive win on Friday night, taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers without Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins. It was Jordan Poole who stepped up with a big night, but a heated moment between him and Steve Kerr was caught on the broadcast at the end of the third quarter.
Wichita Eagle
Injury Report: Thunder Available Lineup Remains Unchanged as Kings Await
Oklahoma City puts its four-game win streak on the line on Friday against when they travel to Sacramento. The Thunder look to begin wrapping up their January schedule that has seen them reach new heights. The Thunder continue to claw closer to a .500 record as the season draws closer to the All-Star Break.
Wichita Eagle
See Where Trae Young’s Jersey Sales Rank in the NBA
On Friday afternoon, the NBA released its list of the top-selling jerseys through the first half of the 2022-23 regular season. The data used came from the NBA Store website and only accounted for current players. Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young's jersey sales ranked 11th among active players. Last...
Wichita Eagle
Jamal Cain Rejoins Miami Heat For Tonight’s Game Against Dallas Mavericks
Guard Jamal Cain is back with the Miami Heat after spending the last two games with the G League affiliate in Sioux Falls. He is available for tonight's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Here's the game preview:. Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET. Where: AmericanAirlines Center. TV: Bally Sports Sun. Betting...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Wichita Eagle
Chiefs-Jaguars prediction: Will KC’s can’t-miss advantage be enough vs. Jacksonville?
Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City. Two weeks ago, I admitted to changing my mind late with the Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and I have similar thoughts for this one as well. My first opinion following Jacksonville’s win last week over the Los Angeles Chargers was that the Jaguars would...
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Last Two Minute Report Reveals Missed Late-Game Opportunity For LA
On Wednesday night, your Los Angeles Lakers watched another defeat snatched from the jaws of victory late, falling to the visiting Sacramento Kings 116-111 after some missed opportunities during the contest's closing seconds. There were many moments where momentum swung the wrong way, at least as far as Lakers players...
Wichita Eagle
All Lakers Expert Predictions For Friday Night’s Game Against The Memphis Grizzlies
This evening at Crypto.com Arena, your Los Angeles Lakers will play host to the surging Memphis Grizzlies, winners of 11 straight games. Since the conclusion of a five-game win streak of their own, Los Angeles has had decidedly less exciting results, with a 1-4 record over its past five contests following the streak.
Wichita Eagle
Indiana Pacers game preview: Pacers battle the altitude and the Nuggets in Denver
The Indiana Pacers travel to Denver tonight to take on the Western Conference's top seeded Nuggets. Denver has won eight games in a row and sits at 32-13, so they will be a tough task for the Pacers. Indiana has lost five in a row and has dropped to 23-23....
Wichita Eagle
Giants OLB Azeez Ojulari Will Play vs. Eagles (Report)
According to ESPN, New York Giants outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari, who has been dealing with a quad injury suffered last week, is expected to play in tonight's Divisional playoff game. Ojulari was a limited practice participant all week and was the only one among the Giants to receive an injury...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Bucs Players Feel Tom Brady Will Leave Tampa Bay
Though Tom Brady has yet to make a decision on his football future following a wild-card round loss to the Cowboys, several players within the Buccaneers locker room believe they may have seen the last of the 45-year-old quarterback in Tampa Bay. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, five days...
Wichita Eagle
Keys to the Game: How Bengals Can Beat Bills and Advance to AFC Championship Game
The Bengals hit the road to Buffalo to face the Bills in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. They are currently 5.5-point underdogs in the contest. However, Joe Burrow doesn't feel like the underdog. Burrow's calm demeanor and confidence has helped prevail Cincinnati to a nine-game win streak. In that...
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers News: Kevin Pillar is Heading Back to the NL East
Kevin Pillar signed a minor-league deal with the Dodgers before the 2022 season, and getting called up in late May was a dream come true for the West Hills native. Unfortunately for Pillar, the dream was short-lived, as he fractured his shoulder in his fourth game with LA and missed the rest of the season.
Wichita Eagle
Tyrese Haliburton says he hopes to return from injury in early February for the Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton went down with a knee and elbow injury for the Indiana Pacers five games ago. In the third quarter against the New York Knicks, he fell to the floor and was bumped into by multiple other players. He exited the game and left the arena on crutches. He...
Wichita Eagle
None of Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookies ‘Really Wowed’ in 2022 Says ESPN Rankings
Looking back, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season could appear that it was doomed before it ever started. Between the musical chairs of who was and wasn't retiring, injuries, and a sudden change in the most important staff position on a team, the year was just chaos from the start. And...
Wichita Eagle
Speculation becomes reality with Royals’ signing of Aroldis Chapman: SportsBeat KC pod
From a roster standpoint, it had been a mostly quiet offseason for the Royals. That changed Thursday when they signed left-handed relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman to a one-year deal. Maybe the change of scenery will serve Chapman well. He had been a dominant closer for much of his time with...
Wichita Eagle
Adoree Jackson Likely to Be Tasked with Slowing Down One-time Teammate
Usually, when a player returns from an extended injury-related absence, he's eased back into the lineup on a pitch count. Such was not the case for New York Giants cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who returned in time for last week's Wild Card game against the Vikings after sitting out several games following a Week 11 knee injury.
Wichita Eagle
Giants Elevate Two from Practice Squad Ahead of Divisional Playoff Game
The New York Giants have elevated defensive back Zyon Gilbert and receiver Makai Polk from their practice squad as standard elevations. This is the fourth elevation for Gilbert this year and the first for Polk. Gilbert was elevated for the Giants games against Washington on December 4, against Philadelphia on December 11, and against the Colts on January 1. His lone start came against the Commanders.
Wichita Eagle
Texans Interview With 49ers Coach DeMeco Ryans ‘Very Positive’
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans completed an interview with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans Friday evening. And a source told Texans Daily that Houston's interview with Ryans was "lengthy and very positive." Ryans elevated the 49ers into one of the best defensive teams in the league. He...
