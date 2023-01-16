ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
extratv

Carey Mulligan & Marcus Mumford Expecting Baby #3

extratv
extratv
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17udpp_0kGOZnid00

Actress Carey Mulligan, 37, and musician husband Marcus Mumford, 35, have another baby on the way!

A rep confirmed to People magazine that the couple are expecting their third child together.

On Friday, Mulligan debuted her growing baby bump at the AFI Awards in Los Angeles, where she celebrated her film “She Said." During the event, she made sure to stay hydrated with some FIJI Water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5I2G_0kGOZnid00

Carey and Marcus are the parents of daughter Evelyn Grace, 6, and son, Wilfred, 5.

Months ago, Mulligan opened up about experiencing postpartum depression after giving birth to Evelyn.

While promoting “She Said,” in which she plays investigative reporter Meghan Twohey, she told People magazine, “One of the parts of the script that hit me initially the most was Megan's experience with postnatal depression. I had a very similar experience with my first child seven years ago, and felt very alone, and very scared, and also very confused by the whole experience."

Mulligan credited her 2015 film “Suffragette” with helping her overcome her depression. She explained, “It was really going back to work in some form that was the thing that got me on the road to finding myself again with incredible support around me."

Carey’s pregnancy comes just months after Carey’s “She Said” co-star Zoe Kazan secretly welcomed her second child with husband Paul Dano.

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The Sweet Reason Kim Basinger Says Ireland Baldwin’s Pregnancy Is “Like Mother, Like Daughter”

Watch: Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland CALLS OUT "Obsessed" Haters. When it comes to pregnancies, the apple does not fall far from the tree in Kim Basinger's family. On Jan. 4, the L.A. Confidential actress shared the special similarity she saw between her pregnancy with Ireland Baldwin and now Ireland's own baby bump. Accompanying the post with separate sonograms, Kim wrote, "I know it's hard to read…But in April of 1995, this was a note I wrote on one of my first sonograms of baby Ireland."
OK! Magazine

Brody Jenner & Girlfriend Tia Blanco Are Expecting Baby No. 1, Ex Avril Lavigne & 'The Hills' Costars React

Brody Jenner is going from Hollywood's biggest playboy — to a dad! On Sunday, January 1, The Hills alum, 39, and his girlfriend, Tia Blanco, 25, kicked off the new year by sharing the news on Instagram that they are set to welcome their first child together in 2023."To start off this new year, we’d like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all. We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our...
HAWAII STATE
People

Pregnant Hilary Swank Says Twins on the Way Are 'Two Gifts of a Lifetime' in Cute Christmas Post

The Oscar-winning actress announced her pregnancy on Good Morning America in October, sharing that she and husband Philip Schneider would be on double duty Hilary Swank is expressing double the gratitude this season as she celebrates Christmas while pregnant with twins. The expectant first-time mother shared a festive photo via Instagram on Monday, showing off her playful holiday spirit. "We couldn't wish for a more incredible miracle ✨ So grateful for these two gifts of a lifetime!! 🎁🎁," Swank, 48, captioned a picture of herself bare-faced and beaming in front of a Christmas...
People

All About Christina Applegate's Daughter Sadie Grace LeNoble

Christina Applegate and Martyn LeNoble welcomed their daughter Sadie Grace in 2011 Christina Applegate's daughter is her pride and joy. The actress shares daughter Sadie Grace, 11, with her husband Martyn LeNoble, whom she wed in 2013. The couple became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2010, and that July, Applegate revealed she was expecting their first child. On Jan. 27, 2011, Sadie Grace was born in Los Angeles. For Applegate, becoming a mother filled her with a "level of love" that was overwhelming. "I love my kid … more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Meet Jane Fonda’s Three Children Who Are All Grown Up

Jane Fonda dominated the entertainment industry with her versatile performances. She bagged two Academy Awards and an AFI Life Achievement Award in the course of her 63-year career. However, despite having an impressive run in Hollywood, Fonda’s private life hasn’t been always great as her childhood was marred with sexual abuse and her marital life was a mess.
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Rocks Buzz Cut Makeover As She Shops With Sister Zahara, 18: Before & After Photos

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, decided to change up her look in a big way! The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt was spotted sporting a brand new fresh buzz cut as she shopped with her sister Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 18, during a recent outing. She wore a black hoodie, gray shorts, and black Converse style sneakers as she walked side by side with her older sibling in a parking lot.
The US Sun

Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis fired from show after 8 seasons due to her ‘no-shows’ on set & ‘treating people poorly’

SOUTHERN Charm's Kathryn Dennis has been fired from the reality show after her eight-season run. The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Kathryn, 31, was reportedly not offered a new contract for the next season because of multiple "no-shows" and for treating staff poorly. Instagram account @queensofbravo first reported the rumor,...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton’s Husband, Carl Dean, Gives Rare Interview On Their First Meeting At Nashville Laundromat: “My First Thought Was I’m Gonna Marry That Girl”

Dolly Parton and her husband, Carl Dean, have been married for 56 years. They got married not long after she moved to Nashville, after first meeting outside of the Wishy Washy laundromat in Music City. Carl intentionally stays out of the spotlight, but even though Dolly’s become a global superstar...
NASHVILLE, TN
extratv

Lisa Marie Presley Laid to Rest at Graceland Before Public Memorial

A week after her sudden death, Lisa Marie Presley has been laid to rest. Us Weekly confirms Presley was buried next to her son at Graceland’s Meditation Garden. A day ago, TMZ reported that Presley’s final resting place was being prepared. In a video, it looked like Lisa...
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cast Reacts to Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy Welcoming Their 1st Child: Witney Carson, Cheryl Burke and More

A supportive family! Lindsay Arnold, Daniella Karagach and more of the Dancing With the Stars cast could not contain their excitement over the arrival of Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s little one. “Our world is forever changed 🤍 1.10.2023,” Johnson, 28, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, January 11, announcing that she and Chmerkovskiy, 36, had […]
UTAH STATE
extratv

Brad Pitt Makes Surprise Appearance at Kaley Cuoco’s Baby Shower

Kaley Cuoco, 37, and Tom Pelphrey, 40, celebrated their baby girl over the weekend with a huge baby shower bash… that included Brad Pitt!. Kaley shared a series of photos from the special night, which took place at a horse ranch, writing, “Last night we got to celebrate our future unicorn surrounded by incredible friends, family & animals in the most magical environment…thank you to the very special group of people who made it a night we will all remember for the rest of our lives 🥹💓.”
OK! Magazine

Kelly Osbourne Secretly Welcomes First Child With Sid Wilson — Find Out The Baby Boy's Name

Kelly Osbourne is officially a mother-of-one! The famous offspring's mom, Sharon Osbourne, broke the news that her daughter welcomed her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson during her appearance on the British chat show The Talk on Tuesday, January 4. Gushing over Kelly's experience as a new mom, Sharon shared that it's been "so great," adding that the 38-year-old is keeping her newborn out of the public eye. "She won't let a picture go out of him, and I'm so proud of her."Despite keeping the baby's identity hidden, his grandmother did reveal that his name is Sidney, seemingly named after...
RadarOnline

'He'd Be So Touched If They Would Come': David Crosby Planned His Own Funeral In Hopes His Estranged Bandmates Attend

Rock icon David Crosby was so sure he was dying that the Mr. Spaceman singer planned his own funeral years before his death — and desperately hoped his estranged Byrds and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young bandmates would bury the hatchet and attend, RadarOnline.com has learned. Crosby's death was announced on Thursday. He was 81 years old.The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer hadn't spoken to Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, and Neil Young in years, but had the desire to mend fences in recent years."David can be brash and arrogant, but these guys still mean so much to him after...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Pregnant Meghan McCain Shows Off Baby Bump at 9 Months: 'Fully Cooked'

The former View co-host will soon welcome her second baby girl with husband Ben Domenech Meghan McCain is close to the finish line!  On Wednesday, the pregnant former View co-host, 38, shared two cute selfies on Instagram of her baby bump at nine months. She's expecting baby girl No. 2 with husband Ben Domenech, with whom she also shares 2-year-old daughter, Liberty. In both photos, McCain is standing in front of a mirror with one hand on her bump and the other taking the pic. The Republican commentator dressed...
extratv

extratv

89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Extra has the hottest celebrity and entertainment news, photos, gossip, scandals, videos, games, music, movies, television, star sightings and more!

 https://extratv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy