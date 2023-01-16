ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 dead in crash on I-95 at Little Neck Road overpass

By Dajhea Jones
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 5 days ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person has died following a crash on I-95 on Monday morning.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a car was driving northbound on I-95 and left the roadway, striking the cement bridge support on the Little Neck Road overpass.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 9:15 a.m.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 45-year-old Twanna Baines of Jacksonville, Fla., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people were also in the vehicle, with three being juveniles. The occupants were transported to a local hospital where they are in critical condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSAV News 3 for updates.

