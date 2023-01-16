ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
BALTIMORE, MD
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
CBS Sports

Cowboys vs. 49ers: Time, TV channel, streaming, key matchups, prediction for NFL divisional round playoffs

It's only fitting that the Cowboys and 49ers are closing out the divisional round of this year's NFL playoffs. Few matchups are as iconic in the league's postseason history books: Dallas and San Francisco have met eight times in win-or-go-home situations, and all but two have come in the NFC Championship. Now, this weekend, America's Team is looking to exact revenge for what occurred last January, when the 49ers rolled through Dallas on Super Wild Card Weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds, line, predictions, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks, bets from expert who's 33-14

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to continue their recent AFC domination and reach their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game and a possible third Super Bowl in four years when they take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday. The Chiefs (14-3), who beat Jacksonville 27-17 in Week 10, have a six-game winning streak over the Jaguars (10-8). Jacksonville is in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2017, when it reached the AFC title game and lost 24-20 at New England. This is just the Jaguars' second winning season since 2007.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site

The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be coaching elsewhere in 2023

Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for their greatest five-year stretch in franchise history. And this postseason may very well be his last. Bieniemy signed another one-year deal with the Chiefs last offseason, and many around the league believe he will be coaching elsewhere in the 2023 season.
CBS Sports

Divisional Round Injury Report: Trevor Lawrence ruled questionable but expected to play Saturday

We're set for an exciting four-game Divisional Round weekend that kicks off with Saturday's afternoon's Jaguars-Chiefs clash. Fortunately, the injury report is exceedingly light, with no big-name short-term absences on the horizon. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of Saturday morning. Week 20 Injuries. Quarterbacks. Lawrence (toe)...
CBS Sports

49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 run

Teams steeped in history will battle it out for the ninth time in the NFL playoffs when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional matchup on Sunday. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second behind Philadelphia in the NFC East, opened the 2023 NFL playoffs with a 31-14 win at Tampa Bay. The 49ers (14-4), champions of the NFC West, crushed the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. Dallas leads the postseason series with San Francisco 5-3, but the 49ers have won the last two playoff matchups, including a 23-17 win in last year's Wild Card Round.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday

Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Kansas City after practicing in a limited fashion this week. The Jaguars' QB has been a steady presence on his team's injury report since hurting his toe back in Week 13, but Lawrence has continued to play through the issue since then, and there's no reason to expect that to change this weekend. However, official confirmation of Lawrence's availability for the divisional round of the playoffs won't arrive until Jacksonville's inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

