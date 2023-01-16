Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes calls Trevor Lawrence's Waffle House celebration a 'baller move'
Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers last Saturday night in the AFC playoffs. After the 31-30 victory, the quarterback knew exactly where he wanted to celebrate: Waffle House. It was an unusual decision for an NFL player, but Kansas City...
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach
The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
CBS Sports
NFL cracking down after Cowboys, Eagles, other teams caught violating this obscure rule
The NFL has decided to start cracking down and enforcing a little known rule that several teams have been breaking this year, including the Dallas Cowboys, who broke the rule during their 31-14 wild-card playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The league has asked officials to...
CBS Sports
Rob Gronkowski calls out Aaron Rodgers: Retired star criticizes QB for not having his NFL priorities straight
It's not too often that you hear Rob Gronkowski call someone out, but the former NFL tight end definitely took issue with a recent comment by Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. During a Tuesday appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers was talking about his NFL future -- and whether he...
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
CBS Sports
Predicting two NFL divisional upsets, plus bold playoff predictions and ranking final eight quarterbacks
Welcome to the divisional round edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. I'm not saying anyone should start getting sad right now, but I'd like everyone to know that there are only SEVEN NFL games left to play this season and four of them will be going down this weekend. OK, so I know I said don't get sad, but I'm already getting sad.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers says best NFL referees have left for television because the league doesn't pay them enough
NFL referees are constantly scrutinized, and several high-profile officials have left the field to work in broadcasting. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says that may be hurting the quality of officiating because the best referees are leaving the job for higher paying roles on TV. During his weekly appearance...
Philadelphia greeted Eli Manning with a double bird salute on a billboard ahead of the Eagles and Giants game
The rivalry between the Giants and Eagles goes back a long way, but you already knew that. Eli Manning played a pretty big part in that for a long time throughout his 16 seasons in the NFL. He was the face of the Eagles’ biggest rival for a very long time.
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for NFL divisional playoffs: Travis Kelce goes berserk, Bills expose Bengals' O-line woes
We're now a week into the NFL playoffs, and the field of teams remaining in the mix for the Super Bowl is down to eight. By the end of this weekend we'll have narrowed it further, with just two teams in the AFC and two in the NFC vying for the represent their respective conferences on the biggest stage in football.
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. 49ers: Time, TV channel, streaming, key matchups, prediction for NFL divisional round playoffs
It's only fitting that the Cowboys and 49ers are closing out the divisional round of this year's NFL playoffs. Few matchups are as iconic in the league's postseason history books: Dallas and San Francisco have met eight times in win-or-go-home situations, and all but two have come in the NFC Championship. Now, this weekend, America's Team is looking to exact revenge for what occurred last January, when the 49ers rolled through Dallas on Super Wild Card Weekend.
Former NFL player kills huge mountain lion in Colorado
A former Denver Broncos player is getting a lot of attention on social media after he killed a huge mountain lion — and posted a picture to prove it.
CBS Sports
Eli Manning receives 'double-bird' welcome from Philadelphia leading up to Giants-Eagles NFL playoff matchup
The city of Philadelphia is welcoming Eli Manning to town the only way they know how. The Giants legend said this week that he would be attending Saturday's NFL divisional round playoff game between his former club and the Eagles, and expected to get a warm reception from Philly fans.
CBS Sports
Jaguars vs. Chiefs odds, line, predictions, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks, bets from expert who's 33-14
The Kansas City Chiefs will try to continue their recent AFC domination and reach their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game and a possible third Super Bowl in four years when they take on the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC Divisional Round matchup on Saturday. The Chiefs (14-3), who beat Jacksonville 27-17 in Week 10, have a six-game winning streak over the Jaguars (10-8). Jacksonville is in the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2017, when it reached the AFC title game and lost 24-20 at New England. This is just the Jaguars' second winning season since 2007.
CBS Sports
NFL botched the handling of Bengals-Bills divisional playoff game: Why it should be at a neutral site
The NFL got a lot of things right in the aftermath of the frightening Damar Hamlin incident, but one thing the league got wrong was its decision to modify the AFC playoffs. If you're going to make a drastic change to the postseason, you want to make sure it's fair to everyone, but the NFL apparently forgot that the Bengals exist because the playoff changes definitely weren't fair to them.
CBS Sports
Agent's Take: An inside look at postseason pay and how Brock Purdy can benefit most by winning Super Bowl
Wide receiver DeSean Jackson wasn't a Super Bowl winner when the Rams beat the Bengals last February to become NFL champions. He did get a $215,000 consolation prize because of the way money gets allocated during the postseason. Jackson was eligible for the money since he was with the Rams for eight games before being released.
CBS Sports
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be coaching elsewhere in 2023
Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for their greatest five-year stretch in franchise history. And this postseason may very well be his last. Bieniemy signed another one-year deal with the Chiefs last offseason, and many around the league believe he will be coaching elsewhere in the 2023 season.
CBS Sports
Divisional Round Injury Report: Trevor Lawrence ruled questionable but expected to play Saturday
We're set for an exciting four-game Divisional Round weekend that kicks off with Saturday's afternoon's Jaguars-Chiefs clash. Fortunately, the injury report is exceedingly light, with no big-name short-term absences on the horizon. Without further ado, let's dive into the latest as of Saturday morning. Week 20 Injuries. Quarterbacks. Lawrence (toe)...
CBS Sports
49ers vs. Cowboys prediction, odds, line, spread, start time: 2023 NFL playoff picks by model on 16-6 run
Teams steeped in history will battle it out for the ninth time in the NFL playoffs when the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Divisional matchup on Sunday. The Cowboys (13-5), who placed second behind Philadelphia in the NFC East, opened the 2023 NFL playoffs with a 31-14 win at Tampa Bay. The 49ers (14-4), champions of the NFC West, crushed the Seattle Seahawks, 41-23. Dallas leads the postseason series with San Francisco 5-3, but the 49ers have won the last two playoff matchups, including a 23-17 win in last year's Wild Card Round.
CBS Sports
Giants vs. Eagles expert picks, odds: Point spread, total, player props, TV, stream for divisional playoffs
We have ourselves an NFC East showdown to wrap up Saturday's action as we begin the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The New York Giants will take their Cinderella story into Lincoln Financial Field and take on the Philadelphia Eagles. New York pulled off one of the bigger upsets...
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence: Listed as questionable for Saturday
Lawrence (toe) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Kansas City after practicing in a limited fashion this week. The Jaguars' QB has been a steady presence on his team's injury report since hurting his toe back in Week 13, but Lawrence has continued to play through the issue since then, and there's no reason to expect that to change this weekend. However, official confirmation of Lawrence's availability for the divisional round of the playoffs won't arrive until Jacksonville's inactives are posted ahead of Saturday's 4:30 p.m. ET kickoff.
Comments / 0