Utah State

Glowing obituary doesn't mention that guy killed entire family

By Breanna Robinson
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago

A glowing obituary about a Utah man didn't mention the fact that he killed his entire family.

Michael Haight, 42 , reportedly killed his wife, Tausha, 40, and their five children, two weeks after Tausha filed for divorce. He then took his own life.

Michael's mother-in-law, Gail Earl, 78, who was staying with the family at the time, was also killed.

All eight were discovered with gunshot wounds at their home on 4 January.

However, an obituary written about Michael didn't even hint at this dark side, instead boasting that he enjoyed spending "quality time" with his children and "excelled at everything he did."

"Each of these children were truly a cherished miracle to them. Michael made it a point to spend quality time with each and every one of his children. Michael enjoyed making memories with the family," it read.

It is unclear who created the tribute, which went on to praise his "life of service" and pointed out that he'd recently made lifestyle changes to spend more time with his family.

It was shared by Shannon Watts, founder of anti gun violence group Moms Demand.

She said: "And if that's not gross enough, the wife's family put out a statement supporting … guns," a reference to a statement made by Tausha's family saying such events will continue to occur if "protective arms are no longer accessible."

Tausha Haight's sister-in-law, Jennie Earl, Tausha's sister-in-law, told The Associated Press that Michael got rid of all the guns from their home prior to the alleged killings.

Earl also said that as a result, Tausha, her mother, and her children were more "vulnerable."

An obituary for Tausha was also shared with The Spectrum, including a section dedicated for each of her five children.

"She was an incredible mother who constantly sacrificed everything for her children... She taught them love, kindness, service, dedication, and the principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ through her example. Her children knew they were of the highest importance in her life as she would drop anything and everything for her children," Tausha's obituary read.

A GoFundMe was also started for Tausha, her children and her mother, to raise money for funeral costs and a memorial fund.

Out of the $150,000 goal, close to $95,000 has been raised.

