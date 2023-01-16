ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NRF Big Show Coming to Singapore Next Year

By Alexandra Harrell
 5 days ago

The National Retail Federation ( NRF ) is taking its Big Show to Singapore .

NRF is working with Paris-based event organizer Compexposium to bring a tailored version of Retail’s Big Show to Asia Pacific beginning in 2024 with a new annual conference and exhibition expected to draw thousands of regional retailers and technology providers. The inaugural NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will be held June 11-13, 2024, at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore, six months after NRF 2024: Retail’s Big Show in New York City.

“NRF is proud to expand the footprint of Retail’s Big Show by bringing all the power and reach of our New York show to Asia Pacific, one of the world’s fastest growing markets with limitless opportunities in retail ,” NRF president and CEO Matthew Shay said.

“With offices in more than 20 countries around the world and ownership by the Paris Region Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Comexposium has extensive experience partnering with industry trade groups and an in-depth understanding of their role and convening power,” he continued. “Together with Comexposium’s expertise in global trade shows spanning Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Asia Pacific and the U.S., NRF is prepared to make the Big Show even bigger.”

This Asia Pacific event aims to integrate regional leaders across the retail industry to collaborate at a Pan Asia Pacific level. The event unites Asia Pacific’s retail ecosystem under one roof, providing top industry content and a platform to attract stakeholders across the region.

“Singapore provides an accessible and vibrant gateway to the Southeast Asia region with a significant presence from international and regional trade sellers and visitors from across the retail industry,” Comexposium Asia Pacific CEO Elaine Chia said. “Echoing NRF’s Big Show in New York, Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific will provide premier programming with the latest industry innovations and insights.

“Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific is expected to grow into one of Asia’s leading trade shows with the support of the Singapore Tourism Board and NRF’s recognized expertise in retail, and the strength of Comexposium’s network with the international retail communities,” she added.

Southeast Asia’s 655 million population powers a $3 trillion consumer market while the Association of Southeast Asian Nations member countries’ gross domestic product growth averages around 5 percent. By 2050, the region is expected to be the world’s fourth-largest market, with rapidly disposable income growth and high digital adoption. Retail sales across Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, projected at $1.54 trillion in 2022, are expected to reach $1.77 trillion by 2025.

Singapore’s central location and long-established status as a business center for the region provide an optimal stage for NRF to launch its inaugural Asia Pacific edition of Retail’s Big Show.

“Strategically located at the crossroads of East-West trade and a gateway to emerging Asian markets, Singapore’s unique location makes us a leading destination for international business events,” Poh Chi Chuan, executive director for exhibitions and conferences, Singapore Tourism Board (STB), said. “Our pro-enterprise environment and focus on innovation also provide an optimal setting for global retail businesses to leverage growth opportunities in the region. STB is proud to support Retail’s Big Show Asia Pacific debut, and we look forward to welcoming international retailer delegates to Singapore in 2024.”

NRF’s launch of a standalone event in Singapore comes as brands and retailers are increasingly expanding into this growing market.

Levi’s recently opened a digital-friendly store it refurbished in Singapore’s ION Orchard shopping mall, its largest in Southeast Asia. Spanish fast-fashion chain Mango also opened a 5,000-plus-square-foot store in Singapore’s Parkway Parade as its 10th location in the island nation and the first in Asia to showcase the chain’s New Med concept.

And in September, sourcing leaders named Singapore one of the most attractive locations to establish their next offices while DHL last year grew its air freight capacity in Singapore to “expand our express service linking the Asia Pacific region with the Americas,” said Travis Cobb, executive vice president (EVP) of global network operations and aviation at DHL Express.

Sourcing Journal

How Hong Kong Opens Global Gateways for E-Commerce Brands

Retail businesses seeking to expand their e-commerce operations in the Asia-Pacific region, look no further than Hong Kong. If you are already sourcing products in Asia, opening an e-commerce presence in Hong Kong would be even more beneficial to establishing your brand. Top brands like Nike, Adidas, Zara, H&M, Uniqlo and Procter & Gamble and many others are among more than 4,000 international companies in the retail and wholesale space getting out in front of the Hong Kong consumer and taking advantage of the opportunities that the market has to offer. Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) teamed with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) on a joint...
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Décor Global’s Vince Beaman on Agility, Factory Allocation & Africa

Upstream Focus is Sourcing Journal’s series of conversations with suppliers, associations and sourcing professionals to get their insights on the state of sourcing, innovations in manufacturing and how to improve operations. In this Q&A, Vince Beaman, vice president, sourcing and supply chain at apparel design and manufacturing sourcing firm Décor Global, discusses why cost isn’t everything and details the sourcing opportunity in Africa. Name:  Vince Beaman  Title: Vice president, sourcing and supply chain Company: Décor Global What’s the number one question you get from your clients now that was never really a consideration before? Agility has been a topic of conversation in the past, but with all the...
Sourcing Journal

Pay Raises Coming to Fast Retailing Workers

Contractions in profit at Fast Retailing Co. Ltd.’s Greater China and Japan operations hurt first quarter results. In a Nutshell: Although the first quarter missed internal estimates, the owner of brands including Uniqlo, GU, Theory and Helmut Lang said sales rebounded in December. The company expects to “achieve both our first-half and full-year business forecasts” after that strong start to Q2, it said. Uniqlo reported strong revenue and profit in Southeast Asia, North America and Europe, while Greater China and Japan lagged. GU generated “considerably higher revenue and profit, and is moving back onto a steady growth track.” The company didn’t change...
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Microsoft Debuts Smart Store Solutions, M&S Adds Virtual Try-On, Walmart x Salesforce Fulfillment Tie-Up

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Retail analytics Microsoft Microsoft is adding new updates to its Cloud for Retail solution with two new offerings: Smart Store Analytics and Store Operations Assist. The tech giant partnered with AiFi, a computer vision-powered autonomous store operator with 100 locations deployed worldwide to develop Smart Store Analytics. With Smart Store Analytics, Microsoft aims to provide retailers with e-commerce level shopper analytics for the physical space. The company defines a “smart” store as a brick-and-mortar retail establishment that uses a variety of smart tech to track shoppers...
Sourcing Journal

Mango Steps Up Expansion in Rising Consumer Market

Mango, which already has tripled its presence in India in two years, plans to make further inroads in the South Asian nation, including the opening of its first Mango man store in New Delhi. India is among the keys to the Spanish fast-fashion chain’s international growth in Asia. The 1.4-billion-strong country is home to 85 Mango stores, up from 46 at the end of 2021. Mango is expanding with the help of with Myntra, its local franchise partner of 14 years. Daniel López, Mango’s expansion director, said that India has become one of the retailer’s most important markets because “this country is...
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Boom Ahead? What to Watch Early in 2023

The bankruptcy blues are coming for retail. After Bed Bath & Beyond warned it might have no other option but to file for bankruptcy, the home goods chain has sparked a flurry of interest and activity this month, with Authentic Brands Group this week surfacing as a possible contender, though a spokeswoman for the Reebok owner declined to comment on reports of the company’s rumored interest “at this time.” Interest in Bed Bath & Beyond suggests it could end up finding a buyer or winding up with a fairly tidy, pre-pack Chapter 11 bankruptcy in which creditors, the debtor and the buyer...
Sourcing Journal

‘Expect High Street Casualties’ in UK Retail

U.K. retail faces headwinds in 2023. According to U.K. footfall data firm Springboard, post-Christmas results showed that footfall across U.K. retail destinations in the final week of December fell 27.7 percent from the prior week leading up to Christmas Day. Footfall was up 7.2 percent for the week from year-ago levels. Overall, footfall for December rose by just 5.8 percent from November. Based on January declines from December foot traffic in past years, Springboard estimates that this month will see a 20 percent in footfall. The retail data gets worse. U.K. total retail sales rose 3.1 percent in 2022 from 2021...
Sourcing Journal

Crate & Barrel Explains How it Turns Product Returns into Opportunity

Returns are a given in retail, but prioritizing the customer experience across the supply chain can lower the volume and financial impact of reverse logistics. Consumers have come to expect free returns, and many are “taking advantage of that free ride,” noted Tony Sciarrotta, executive director of the Reverse Logistics Association, during a session at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show. In fashion, bracketing—or buying multiple sizes and colors with plans to return the excess—is rampant. Return rates have also grown as sales moved from physical stores to online, resulting in escalating financial and environmental costs tied to single-use packaging materials, shipping, and...
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Fashion Deal Shows Where RTR’s Looking for Growth

First, there was a deal with secondhand titan ThredUp. Then a Saks Off Fifth resale tie-up followed last year. Now, Rent the Runway has yet another revenue-driving partnership that marks a first for the evolving rental pioneer. A new Amazon Fashion storefront that opened for business Thursday brings RTR goods to the e-comm giant’s legions of shoppers who increasingly use the platform to discover new brands. What’s new here is that the arrangement not only includes good-condition items previously worn by RTR customers but also gives Amazon a first crack at never-worn fashion created through the Design Collective, a group of...
Sourcing Journal

American-Made: Insiders Dissect ‘Newshoring’ and US Manufacturing Revival

Once upon a time, “Made in America” was a patriotic mantra, a salute to the blue-collar worker, a reason to spend a little more for a product of the same quality. Nowadays, however, with globalization fully blossomed and fast fashion driving prices ever-downward, sentiment alone won’t increase the demand for domestic apparel production. Advantages in the supply chain, desire for American goods abroad and an ever-growing call for onshoring, nearshoring, reshoring and sustainability, however, may. Gateway to rebirth John Erruchio grew up in the Garment District of New York City back when that meant something; before skyrocketing real estate values drove factories out of...
Sourcing Journal

Here’s What Sales Were Really Like in December

Are consumers tapped out? U.S. retail sales in December fell 1.1 percent to $677.1 billion from the prior month, but was up 0.6 above December 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau reported on Wednesday. The decrease was lower than the consensus 0.9 percent decline economists expected. The figures reflect adjustments for seasonal variation and holiday and trading-day differences, but not price changes. In addition, the October to November 2022 percent change was revised from down 0.6 percent to down 1.0 percent. After factoring in the prior month’s revised data, overall sales were even lower than reported. December’s retail sales report reflects the...
Sourcing Journal

What’s Shein Worth? It’s Not Looking Like $100 Billion Anymore

Cost cutting is making its way across the tech sector and startup valuations may not be far behind. Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein is looking to raise up to $3 billion in another round of financing. The big question seems to center on what its new valuation might be in a world where funding from venture capital and private equity may not be so easy to get. According to Pitchfork, Shein raised $1 billion in a Later Stage VC (Series F) in October. A Financial Times report said the company could close on a new round over the next several months with existing...
Sourcing Journal

The RealReal’s New Data Suggests a Big Trend Might Be on the Way Out

Is Y2K on its way out? The RealReal is hedging its bets. The largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods released its 2023 Luxury Consignment Report. The report covers the state of resale over the past six months, charting the shift in customer shopping behaviors due to macroeconomic uncertainty and breaking down the shopping behaviors of each generation. “A potential recession, the climate crisis, and global unrest are all reasons that, going into 2023, consumers are making shopping decisions based on value—with 66 percent saying they shop resale primarily to get a good deal—as well as personal values,” Rati Sahi Levesque, co-CEO and president, said....
Sourcing Journal

‘Big Evolution’ Coming to Fast-Growing Fashion Resale

Bargain hunters will have a lot more to look forward to in 2023 as the resale revolution continues to change the way people shop for clothes, industry experts said. The year of branded resale that was 2022 was only the beginning, said Noelle Sadler, chief marketing officer at ThredUp. Over the past 12 months, more than 120 brands launched resale programs, or three times as many as in 2021, according to the secondhand e-tailer’s Recommerce 100 index. These included Hot Topic, Tommy Hilfiger and Torrid, each of which tapped ThredUp’s resale-as-a-service platform to seize a slice of what is poised to...
Sourcing Journal

Diesel Colombia Taps MySizeID Sizing Tech

Estudio de Moda S.A.S., a Colombia-based retail company with a portfolio of brands including Diesel, Celio, Superdry, Marithe François Girbaud, Replay, is set to implement the MySizeID sizing technology on its Diesel Colombia ecommerce site. MySizeID uses algorithms and AI to match shoppers with an optimized fit based on a brand’s product-specific sizing chart. It says the solution’s more accurate size recommendations reduces product returns. Returns have been identified as the $761 billion albatross around retail’s neck, with as many as 91 percent of merchants reporting that returns are accelerating faster than revenue, a recent survey from Appriss Retail and Incisiv indicated. An estimated 70...
Sourcing Journal

What Growth in US Wholesale Report Says About the Economy and Retail

Rising inventories suggest the economy is growing, but stock levels could leave some goods unsold even though more discounting to move merchandise could help lower inflationary pressures on consumers. The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday said wholesale inventories rose 1.0 percent in November 2022 to $933.08 billion from October, which increased 0.6 percent on a revised basis. The data is adjusted for seasonal variations and trading day differences, but not for price changes. Total inventories rose 20.9 percent from November 2021. November’s ratio of inventories to sales was 1.35 months, based on seasonally adjusted data versus 1.21 a year-ago. That means...
Sourcing Journal

6 Trends Retail Needs to Know to Beat Disruption in 2023

The three days of hype, hope and unease about a teetering economy and potential technology disruptors that were the NRF 2023 Big Show at the Javits Center in New York City, culminated in a discussion of six “transformative retail trends that will break through disruption in 2023.” In a word, according to Harvey Ma, SVP of retail for NielsenIQ, the U.S. consumer in 2023 can be described as “unsettled,” which in itself isn’t surprising, given the ongoing threat of recession that’s been hobbling an inflation-battered economy still recovering from the effects of a pandemic. What is surprising, Ma noted, is what’s...
Sourcing Journal

A New Approach to Microfiber Waste: Upcycle It

Microfibers are a massive problem—but could they be a resource, as well? Make no mistake, they’re a health and environmental blight. The mite-sized materials, which form when plastics or textiles disintegrate, are in the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat. In New Zealand, a “plastic mist” descends upon the city of Auckland every day, adding up to 74 metric tons of plastic each year, or the equivalent of roughly three million plastic bottles. Earlier this month, a study revealed that indoor air blasts every person with 2,675 airborne microplastic particles each year. Clothing made from polyester,...
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Says Robots Took on 25,000 Hours of Work Last Year

Levi’s has scaled its automation program, allocating 25,000 hours of work to a team of in-house robots over the past year. The company announced plans to reassign a number of “tedious” tasks—from data entry to data validation—to non-human helpers in late 2021 through a division called the Levi Strauss & Co. Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Center of Excellence (COE). On Thursday, the division said it had surpassed its 20,000-hour goal. Using 45 bots, the RPA COE team freed employees from performing a number of tasks, allowing them to turn their focus to more strategic, analytical work in IT, merchandising, distribution and...
Sourcing Journal

8 Arrested for Stealing $4,000 in Target Merch

Police in Fresno, Calif. are looking for three women accused of stealing $1,636 of underwear and perfume from a Victoria’s Secret store at the city’s Fashion Fair Mall on Jan. 2. Down in Mississippi, two women allegedly stole $18,000 worth of goods from a Polo Ralph Lauren store at a Tanger Outlets in two separate “grab & go style thefts,” according to Southaven Police. Police said security footage showed them fleeing in a Nissan Altima that appeared to be packed with clothing. Out west in Washington state, the Kent Police Department said its “third successful retail theft collaboration” in the past year...
