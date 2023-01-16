TikToker throws gender reveal party for boyfriend - but forgets he's colour-blind

In yet further evidence that gender reveal parties really should stop being a trend, an Essex mum-to-be decided to unveil the gender of her unborn child with a colourful confetti cannon – completely forgetting her boyfriend is colour-blind and can’t see the result.

Jenna Cowan, 23, from Essex, shared the video of the big moment on TikTok earlier this month, and the upload has since been viewed more than 2.4 million times since.

As the boyfriend sets off the confetti cannon to reveal pink strips of paper, text at the bottom of the video reads: “Not me forgetting my boyf is colour blind during our gender reveal.”

“Oops,” she added in the caption.

Oops indeed.

In an interview with Newsweek , Jenna said of her boyfriend’s reaction: “He was completely fine with it! He just wanted to know whether it was a girl or a boy.”

Well, it would be weird if he didn’t – let’s be honest.

She continued: “He is very laid back and easy going, so something like that didn’t bother him at all.

“We were convinced it was a boy so to find out that it was going to be a girl was a complete shock, but we are super excited to become parents.”

Despite the ridiculous blunder, TikTok users were touched by the otherwise very sweet moment.

“It’s the fact he still did a gender reveal even tho he knew he was colour blind. He’s a keeper, girl,” said one commenter.

Another wrote: “Considering he couldn’t see the colour, his face says he didn’t care whether it was pink or blue.”

“The way you point at the confetti makes it look like your [sic] thinking ‘can you not see what it is’,” noted a third.

One user even revealed she had “done the same” and was “glad I’m not the only one”.

However, while Jenna’s mishap is more on the innocent side, gender reveal parties have also led to some dangerous and deadly consequences – including a cannon hitting a dad-to-be in the groin and a tree randomly landing on the dad during the celebrations.

In October 2018, a border patrol agent’s explosive stunt caused a 47,000-acre wildfire and £6.3 million worth of damage. A plane crash was caused by a gender reveal party in 2019 , and another crash occurred during a gender reveal party happened in 2021 which left two people dead.

In that same year, an exploding target sparked a wildfire in Canada .

Even the individual purporting to have come up with the gender reveal trend regrets making it a thing . It’s time to stop.

