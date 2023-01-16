ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Why There’s a ‘Slim Chance’ of Him Unretiring

The future Hall of Fame tight end addressed the idea of a possible NFL return on Thursday. Since retiring from the NFL for a second time last June, Rob Gronkowski has yet to escape speculation regarding a possible return for a 12th season. And, while his supporters may continue holding out hope for a little longer, Gronk appears dead set on staying away from the game for good.
Namath Says Jets Can Unretire No. 12 to Land Aaron Rodgers

The longtime Jets quarterback is willing sacrifice his number if the franchise acquires the four-time NFL MVP. When it comes to the Jets, NFL legend Joe Namath is the crème de la crème. Since his iconic No. 12 jersey was retired in 1985, no player has worn the...
Emmitt Smith Posts Photo Visiting Peyton Hillis in Hospital

The former Brown was hospitalized a few weeks ago after saving his children from drowning. Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his children from drowning in the ocean earlier this month. He was originally in the ICU and spent a week in critical condition, but has since been “on the road to recovery,” according to his girlfriend. He was taken off a ventilator last week, she shared.
Panthers Coaching Search: Greg Roman

The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Raven's offensive coordinator Greg Roman as the search for the next head coach continues.
