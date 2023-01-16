Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Plan To Fire Multiple CoachesOnlyHomersTampa, FL
Fishing in TampacreteTampa, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Nurses Think About DeSantis' Bans on Mask Mandates Entering Florida LawMalinda FuscoFlorida State
3 Tampa Parents Respond to School Board's Vote on Transgender Student Bathroom RestrictionsMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
3 Tampa Teachers React to Rejection of AP African American Studies Course Due to “Lack of Educational Value”Malinda FuscoTampa, FL
Related
Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows
Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in […] The post Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs have no surprise inactive players vs. Jaguars for AFC Divisional Round game
The Chiefs’ list of inactives doesn’t carries no surprises for Saturday’s playoff game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Trevor Lawrence, 4 other questionable Jaguars active vs. Chiefs
There was zero concern for the Jacksonville Jaguars that the toe injury that had quarterback Trevor Lawrence listed as questionable would lead to him being inactive Saturday against the Kansas City Chiefs. His availability wasn’t made official until 90 minutes before kickoff, though. Lawrence wasn’t on the Jaguars’ list...
Light snow expected throughout Jaguars vs. Chiefs playoff game
When the NBC’s pregame broadcast began for a Divisional Round matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, the snow was already falling. That’s not expected to end any time soon. Light flurries of snow are in the forecast in Kansas City, Mo. until the...
More than 50,000 tickets sold for AFC title game in Atlanta
More than 50,000 tickets were sold in the first 24 hours for a potential AFC championship game in Atlanta, the NFL said Friday. Season-ticket holders of the Bills and Chiefs were given priority access to tickets if the game comes to fruition.
msn.com
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter
Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
qcnews.com
Rob Gronkowski Reveals Why There’s a ‘Slim Chance’ of Him Unretiring
The future Hall of Fame tight end addressed the idea of a possible NFL return on Thursday. Since retiring from the NFL for a second time last June, Rob Gronkowski has yet to escape speculation regarding a possible return for a 12th season. And, while his supporters may continue holding out hope for a little longer, Gronk appears dead set on staying away from the game for good.
qcnews.com
Namath Says Jets Can Unretire No. 12 to Land Aaron Rodgers
The longtime Jets quarterback is willing sacrifice his number if the franchise acquires the four-time NFL MVP. When it comes to the Jets, NFL legend Joe Namath is the crème de la crème. Since his iconic No. 12 jersey was retired in 1985, no player has worn the...
Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis becomes No. 2 all-time scorer
Detroit Mercy star Antoine Davis scored a season-best 42 points on Saturday to pass Freeman Williams and move into second
Zion Taylor includes Michigan State football in top six
Michigan State has found themselves inside of the top six for Zion Taylor, an edge prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. Taylor, a native of Pearland, Texas, attends Shadow Creek High School. He is a 3-star prospect. Taylor is familiar with MSU’s pass rush specialist Brandon Jordan, and has been...
Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees
Josh Naylor's postseason "baby" gesture has grown into something more than he intended
qcnews.com
Emmitt Smith Posts Photo Visiting Peyton Hillis in Hospital
The former Brown was hospitalized a few weeks ago after saving his children from drowning. Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis remains in the hospital after saving his children from drowning in the ocean earlier this month. He was originally in the ICU and spent a week in critical condition, but has since been “on the road to recovery,” according to his girlfriend. He was taken off a ventilator last week, she shared.
qcnews.com
Panthers Coaching Search: Greg Roman
The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Raven's offensive coordinator Greg Roman as the search for the next head coach continues. The Carolina Panthers have interviewed Raven's offensive coordinator Greg Roman as the search for the next head coach continues. Toadzilla. ‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for …
Comments / 0