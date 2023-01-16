ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, WV

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry distribution schedule Jan. 18 – Jan. 21

By Cameron B. Gunnoe
Lootpress
Lootpress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SNxgz_0kGOYk6f00

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry.

Stops in Raleigh County, Boone County and more will be among those included in this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30 pm unless otherwise noted.

This week’s Mobile Food Pantry Schedule announced by Mountaineer Food Bank is as follows:

1/19/23: Upshur County- Brushy Fork Event Center

1/20/23: Calhoun County- Old City Pool Site

1/21/23: Hardy County- East Hardy High School

1/21/23: Boone County- Amazing Grace Fellowship

Please visit mountaineerfoodbank.org/mobile-pantry for our complete schedule.

For the complete Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule, visit the Mountaineer Food Bank website here.

Comments / 5

Related
wvpublic.org

Food Bank Grant Targets Hunger In Rural W.Va. Communities

West Virginia is among five states chosen to benefit from Save the Children’s newly-launched Rural Child Hunger Research and Innovation Lab. The program aims to improve access to food in hard-to-reach rural communities like Mercer County. Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 to help provide fresh and shelf-stable foods to...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — If you are in need of food, the Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry will be in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. The mobile food pantry will be at Linda K. Epling Stadium, 200 Stadium Drive, Beckley, WV, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or while supplies lasts.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Endangered WV Fish to be featured on USPS stamp

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – A species-saving project at the National Fish Hatchery in White Sulphur Springs gained national recognition. The Candy Darter is a beautifully colored, endangered fish species native only to the Kanawha and Greenbrier Rivers. To prevent Candy Darters from going extinct, the National Fish Hatchery began spawning them last year […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia

MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
MONTGOMERY, WV
WVNS

Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors retire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors have retired after many years with the clinic. Dr. Richard Wisman, a physician at the ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic, retired after 42 years in practice and Dr. Syed Zahir, an orthopedic surgeon, retired after 51 years with ARH. After more than four decades in practice, […]
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

Man arrested after cutting, stealing active Frontier phone lines near Skeenie’s Hot Dogs

SISSONVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man has been arrested after being observed cutting and stealing active phone lines near a Kanawha County eatery. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:30pm, deputies were contacted regarding an in-progress theft involving phone lines belonging to Frontier Communications.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley mayor offers to help demolish local eyesore

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition. The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased. WV Lottery officials are encouraging the […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
BEAVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

I64W reopens after 3-vehicle crash in West Virginia

UPDATE: (6 p.m. Jan. 18, 2023) – According to West Virginia 511, I-64 West in South Charleston has reopened after a three-vehicle crash. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Two lanes of I-64 West in South Charleston have been shut down due to a vehicle crash. According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the three-vehicle crash happened […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Elderly West Virginia man dies in mobile home fire

PENCE SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - An elderly West Virginia man is dead after a fire started in his mobile home on Tuesday. A 75-year-old man was the victim of the fire that happened on Wandering Way in Pence Springs, just south of Alderson in Summers County, according to the West Virginia State Fire Marshal.
PENCE SPRINGS, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy