ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Navy SEAL Deserter Killed During Intense Ukraine Battle

A former American special operator died early Thursday morning after being wounded days before fighting alongside the Ukrainian military during intense combat in the eastern frontline city of Bakhmut.  Daniel Swift, 35, lived mostly in the Pacific Northwest and served as a Navy SEAL. The U.S. Navy told Rolling Stone on Friday that Swift is currently designated as an active deserter, and has been since March 2019.  Divorced, he leaves behind four children. Swift represents a climbing number of U.S. military veterans that have been killed over the past year while fighting Russian forces despite President Biden’s pleas for Americans to...
OREGON STATE
SheKnows

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner Reportedly Planned a Scheme to Remove Mike Pence From Donald Trump’s 2020 Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have exited political life, but they were certainly in the mix during the Donald Trump administration, where they are being accused of trying to unseat Vice President Mike Pence for the 2020 presidential campaign. Those allegations surfaced in former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s upcoming book, Never Give an Inch: Fighting for the America I Love.
The Associated Press

Israelis press on with protests against new government

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv on Saturday night to protest plans by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s new government to overhaul the judicial system, measures that opponents say imperil the country’s democratic fundamentals. Israeli media, citing police, said some...
WIFR

Russia claims progress in eastern Ukraine; Kyiv craves tanks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia claimed Friday to have captured a village in eastern Ukraine as part of its intense, monthslong push toward the city of Bakhmut, while Ukraine’s allies failed to resolve a dispute about whether to send advanced battle tanks that the country avidly desires. Russian...
WASHINGTON STATE
WIFR

Korean War Memorial riddled with errors, veterans families seek change

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Terri Mumley went to the Korean War Memorial in Washington, D.C. to pay respects to her grandfather Loyd Smith Jr. who was killed during the conflict conducting reconnaissance off the coast of China. “They were shot down January 18th, 1953,” Mumley said. “Today is the 70th...
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy