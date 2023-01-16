ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay City, IN

Clay City officers seek help in theft investigation

By Sky Christian
 5 days ago

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a post from the Clay City Police Department, three people attempted to steal an ATM from the First Farmers Bank, and officers are now asking the community for help identifying the suspects.

About a week ago, three masked people attempted to steal the ATM at the First Farmer’s Bank & Trust in Clay City, Indiana while driving in a white pick-up truck. Another post was made a few hours after the first one, stating that the vehicle used in the crime had been located, but that the whereabouts of the suspects are still unknown.

Police are turning to the community for any helpful tips or information that could progress the investigation. Law enforcement said they currently have leads but need more.

Anyone with any relevant information is encouraged to contact the Clay City Police Department.

The Clay City Police Department post is as follows:

About a week ago. Three individuals came to our community and attempted to steal the First Farmers ATM/Automated Bank teller machine. Local/County Law enforcement has been looking for the truck. In an attempt to identify these three masked individuals. We have been unsuccessful. We have some leads and evidence, but we need more. So we are turning to the public for some help. We know the pictures aren’t great, but it’s all we have. If you see or recognize the truck or clothing contact our department and let us know. Any help will be greatly appreciated. Thank you all in advance.

Clay City Police Department Facebook 1/15/23 | 12:08 p.m.

Facebook and the bad pictures have came through. The truck has been located. Thank you to everyone that helped. We are still looking for the 3 people and any information we can find.

Clay City Police Department Facebook 1/15/ 23 | 10:01 p.m.
