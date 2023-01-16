Read full article on original website
Three Rivers High School alumni to appear on TV show Chicago Fire
THREE RIVERS, Mich. — A small-town Three Rivers local is making it big with a national TV debut. Corinne Gahan, a Three Rivers High School graduate, is expected to appear on the TV show Chicago Fire on Feb. 8, according to a news release. Battle Creek performance: Gabriel "Fluffy"...
WWMTCw
Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias to perform at Firekeepers Casino Hotel
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek's Firekeepers Casino Hotel is bringing the laughter to West Michigan this year. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias is scheduled to return to Firekeepers March 17, according to release from Firekeepers Casino Hotel Tuesday. Chelsea Handler in West Michigan: Chelsea Handler to perform at Kalamazoo State...
Here's how you can be in a Nicole Kidman movie set in Holland, Michigan
HOLLAND, Michigan — Amazon Studios is working on a new movie set in Holland starring Nicole Kidman. The thriller, titled "Holland, Michigan," was the most popular script among film executives in the 2013 Black List. Jenny Alison Casting is asking for Michiganders to apply to be extras in the...
Flying home for daughter's funeral, Grand Rapids couple lost $2K in scam
Months later, the Szymanskis checked their bills and noticed they'd been charged multiple times for supposed travel agency fees, costing the couple about $2,500 on top of funeral expenses.
11 Celebrities Who Were Born In Kalamazoo
Not only is Kalamazoo known as the birthplace of Gibson Guitar, Checker Cab, and the Upjohn Company, but it's also the birthplace of a number of celebrities. There are two local celebrities, that come to mind, who are associated with Kalamazoo, but they weren’t born in the Celery City.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Take a bite of history and tradition at Jackson Coney Island
JACKSON, MI – Jackson has changed over the years, but one thing that’s remained the same are the Coney dogs at Jackson Coney Island. According to Jackson history, Jackson Coney Island began in 1914 under the guidance of the city’s legendary Coney godfather George Todoroff at 615 E. Michigan Ave.
earnthenecklace.com
Valerie Lego Leaving “13 On Your Side”: Where Is the Health Reporter Going?
Valerie Lego has had an incredible career as a reporter and anchor. Her health reporting has garnered much respect from West Michigan residents and WZZM-TV colleagues. For the past 17 years, she has been telling the community’s stories, and her impact has been immeasurable. But now, Valerie Lego is leaving 13 On Your Side for a special reason. Naturally, her longtime viewers are saddened by the news and have many questions, including whether they will see her on air again. So here’s what Valerie Lego has to say about her departure.
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 012123. A few lake effect light...
Vandals Break Nearly 100 Windows At Aspiring Van Buren County Brewery
An up-and-coming brewery in West Michigan now faces a major setback as vandals have damaged hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of equipment at their Gobles, MI taproom. I'm sure the irony of their name choice is not lost on them, the owners of DirtBag Brewing Company shared the devastating news on social media saying,
1 hurt in Grand Rapids shooting
A man was hurt in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
‘Free weed for life:’ New 24/7 drive-thru dispensary offers prizes, Taylor Swift tickets
PORTAGE, MI -- Anyone who goes inside Lake Effect’s new retail dispensary location to make a purchase of $100 or more during the grand opening can enter for a chance to win free cannabis for life, co-founder Jevin Weyenberg said. Lake Effect has opened its second Kalamazoo County location,...
What’s Up With the Leaning Trees in This Battle Creek Cemetery
I'm positive that the only reason this is deemed "weird" is because of the location. Earlier today, my boss showed me a few photos of a cemetery in Battle Creek where the trees all seem to be leaning in one direction. Check them out below:. She wondered why all of...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Has the No. 1 Beer City in America
We have some great spots to grab a cold, bubbly beer in Michigan. Now, one Michigan hotspot has been dubbed the best beer city in all of America. The study comes from 10best.com, via the USA Today Network. They polled readers to find the best beer city in the U.S. In the article, the crew at 1-best.com says, “These 10 cities from across the United States offer stellar selections of established and up-and-coming breweries, beer bars, brewpubs, beer festivals and even thriving homebrewing communities where novice brewers can get their foot in the door.” For the study, “a panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial nominees, and the top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.”
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
ClickOnDetroit.com
28 years ago: Grand Rapids woman left for work and never returned home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It has been 28 years since Robin Sue Scott left for work in Grand Rapids and disappeared. She was last seen on Jan. 18, 1995. Scott’s sister reported her missing, according to the Doe Network. She was 37 years old when she vanished and...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Kum & Go to open first Michigan store in Grand Rapids
A well-known gas station and convenience store brand is making inroads in West Michigan. The first Michigan Kum & Go is set to open Thursday, Jan. 19, at 2134 Alpine Ave. NW. The family-owned retail chain based in Des Moines, Iowa, plans to expand its Michigan and Grand Rapids market in the coming years, including later this month with another location at 5437 S. Division Ave.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan winters are super cloudy and getting worse
That’s how much sunshine Grand Rapids experienced over the first eight days of the year, before the glowing orb finally broke through the clouds. And the city was no anomaly: For nearly two weeks, clouds blanketed large swaths of Michigan, occasionally accompanied by rainfall that transformed our winter wonderland into a muddy mess.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
West Michigan hospitals make top 1% in US
Healthgrades this week released its 2023 top hospitals in 18 specialty areas, and a few West Michigan hospitals made the list. Healthgrades, an online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals, compiled data from nearly 4,500 hospitals across more than 30 of the most common procedures and conditions and evaluated their clinical performance to create its 2023 Best Hospitals list.
thecollegiatelive.com
MLK event speaker urges viewers to ‘face the fact that America is a racist country’
The keynote speaker for this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration event was Eddie S. Glaude Jr., an author, activist and head of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University. The Jan. 16 event began with speeches from the presidents of Grand Rapids Community College, Davenport University...
wtvbam.com
JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shuts down for remodeling, relaunching as American Dreams Italian Steakhouse
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – After being in business for almost a decade and becoming one of the more popular bar and restaurants in Coldwater, JT’s Billiard Bar and Grill shut down suddenly on Tuesday but a new restaurant will soon take its place. A sign on the door...
