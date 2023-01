Hannah Whitley, Nathan Lee Graham, Chibueze Ihuoma, and the company of Hadestown (T. Charles Erickson) Hadestown has had an interesting journey. After a lengthy development period—going from an experimental musical in 2006 to a concept album in 2010 before finally becoming the smash Broadway hit we know it as today—the show won eight Tony Awards, only to be shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic a year after its Broadway premiere. The show is now not only back up and running on Broadway, but has launched its first North American tour.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO