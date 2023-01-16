ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bluehens.com

Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Towson

NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team returned to the First State Friday evening to host a CAA battle against Towson (10-7, 4-2 CAA) inside Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens (10-7, 3-3 CAA) suffered a heartbreaking 69-66 setback to the Tigers, which stopped their winning streak to two games while Towson extend their winning streak to four.
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Mendoza, Garber Ranked in Extra Elite 100 Position Rankings

NEWARK, Del. – University of Delaware softball infielders Brittney Mendoza and Hanna Garber have each been recognized by Extra Inning Softball in the 2023 Extra Elite College Position Rankings. Mendoza was ranked 18th among Division I second baseman, while Garber slid in at No. 17 among third baseman. Mendoza...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Men’s Basketball Hosts William & Mary, Travels to Drexel

NEWARK, Del. – Delaware men's basketball (10-9, 2-4 CAA) has two games this week, hosting William & Mary (8-11, 3-3) on Thursday and making the short trip to Drexel (10-8, 4-2) on Saturday. HOW TO FOLLOW - WILLIAM & MARY: Live Stats I Watch | Listen. GAME NOTES: Delaware...
NEWARK, DE
bluehens.com

Harper, Perrone Join Tennis Staff as Assistant Coaches

NEWARK, Del. – Lucy Harper and Nate Perrone have joined the Delaware tennis staff, Director of Tennis Pablo Montana announced Friday. Harper will work as the assistant coach for the women's program, while Perrone will be the assistant coach for the men's program. "I am super excited for Lucy...
NEWARK, DE
Phillymag.com

OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?

Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitwilmingtonde.com

Live on Stage in Wilmington, Delaware

The curtains are drawn, and the stage lights shine bright... it’s time to experience the theatrical side of Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley. With grand theaters that play host to national concert tours and Broadway shows, to improv comedy, classic dinner theater, and Shakespeare in the park under the summer nights twinkle, there's always a performance taking place in Greater Wilmington, Delaware.
WILMINGTON, DE
AlexCap

Philly Squatter Issue Persists

philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Delco Market Sells $505K Lotto Ticket

One Delaware County Shopper got a lot richer this weekend, say state lotto officials. The lucky Pennsylvania resident won the $505,439 jackpot in the Sunday, Jan. 15 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, matching all five numbers pulled, lottery representatives said. The grocery store that sold the...
FOLSOM, PA
CBS Philly

Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy