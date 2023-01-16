Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Positive News: Delaware Good Samaritan Gives His Very Own Boots to Help a Homeless Man Without ShoesZack LoveWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
His Wife Left Their House To Get Chinese Food. When She Returned, This US Marine Lay Dead On The Couch.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLogan Township, NJ
"Inadvertently Misplaced" says Biden's Lawyers concerning WH DocumentsA. M. RayWilmington, DE
bluehens.com
Women’s Basketball Comes Up Short Against Towson
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware women's basketball team returned to the First State Friday evening to host a CAA battle against Towson (10-7, 4-2 CAA) inside Bob Carpenter Center. The Blue Hens (10-7, 3-3 CAA) suffered a heartbreaking 69-66 setback to the Tigers, which stopped their winning streak to two games while Towson extend their winning streak to four.
bluehens.com
Mendoza, Garber Ranked in Extra Elite 100 Position Rankings
NEWARK, Del. – University of Delaware softball infielders Brittney Mendoza and Hanna Garber have each been recognized by Extra Inning Softball in the 2023 Extra Elite College Position Rankings. Mendoza was ranked 18th among Division I second baseman, while Garber slid in at No. 17 among third baseman. Mendoza...
bluehens.com
Men’s Basketball Hosts William & Mary, Travels to Drexel
NEWARK, Del. – Delaware men's basketball (10-9, 2-4 CAA) has two games this week, hosting William & Mary (8-11, 3-3) on Thursday and making the short trip to Drexel (10-8, 4-2) on Saturday. HOW TO FOLLOW - WILLIAM & MARY: Live Stats I Watch | Listen. GAME NOTES: Delaware...
bluehens.com
Harper, Perrone Join Tennis Staff as Assistant Coaches
NEWARK, Del. – Lucy Harper and Nate Perrone have joined the Delaware tennis staff, Director of Tennis Pablo Montana announced Friday. Harper will work as the assistant coach for the women's program, while Perrone will be the assistant coach for the men's program. "I am super excited for Lucy...
Phillymag.com
OK, What’s Up With All the Disembodied Pigeons on Philly Streets?
Plus, a mayoral candidate with a checkered past, Eagles/Giants odds, and the return of the neighborhood fish truck. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today. And...
visitwilmingtonde.com
Live on Stage in Wilmington, Delaware
The curtains are drawn, and the stage lights shine bright... it’s time to experience the theatrical side of Wilmington and the Brandywine Valley. With grand theaters that play host to national concert tours and Broadway shows, to improv comedy, classic dinner theater, and Shakespeare in the park under the summer nights twinkle, there's always a performance taking place in Greater Wilmington, Delaware.
Philly Squatter Issue Persists
philly squattersPhoto byBrotherly Love Real Estate. The squatter problem in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania continues to persist. Although certain economic statistics signal that the economy is getting better, Philly is showing the opposite. There is still a massive homeless person problem, which leads to break-ins and squatter situations. Have you ever dealt with a squatter in your rental property?
Delco Market Sells $505K Lotto Ticket
One Delaware County Shopper got a lot richer this weekend, say state lotto officials. The lucky Pennsylvania resident won the $505,439 jackpot in the Sunday, Jan. 15 drawing for the Cash 5 with Quick Cash game, matching all five numbers pulled, lottery representatives said. The grocery store that sold the...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of Delaware
Nothing beats a long-standing local eatery, especially when it's been family owned and operated for generations. Whether you live in the area or you’re just passing through, you have to check out this little hole-in-the-wall restaurant in northern Delaware that serves some of the absolute best Indian food. Keep reading to learn more.
Do You Remember Joe Carcione ‘The Green Grocer’ from Channel 6 in Philadelphia?
Do you remember Joe Carcione "The Green Grocer" from Channel 6 in Philly?. If you grew up in or around Philadelphia in the 1970s and 80s and you watched Action News, you probably remember his produce updates, which aired several times per day. For someone who wasn't a true member...
Shots fired during road rage incident in New Castle County
Police are investigating a road rage shooting on a busy road in Delaware.
Fire destroys home in Willingboro, New Jersey
The fire became so intense, firefighters had to retreat from the building.
Ex-Marine Indicted In South Jersey Bar Parking Lot Slaying: Report
A 25-year-old former US Marine from Farnklinville was indicted by a Gloucester County grand jury last month on charges stemming from the September 2022 bar parking lot shooting that left a 31-year-old man dead, NJ Advance Media reports. Walter J. Gilliano was indicted on one count of first-degree murder and...
Accused MTA Bus Driver Murderer Arrested In Georgia, Police Say
The man accused of killing a MTA bus driver back in October 2022 has been found and arrested in Atlanta, Georgia, authorities say. Leon Hill was located by detectives in Atlanta on Thursday, Jan. 12, after being accused of killing 40-year-old Elaine Jackson on Oct. 18, 2022, according to Baltimore police.
Firefighter injured while battling Delaware blaze
The Action Cam was there as a firefighter fell to the ground. He was taken to the hospital for burns, officials said.
Man ejected during crash, run over by own car: Philadelphia police
Authorities said the driver lost control, jumped the sidewalk and hit a pole, throwing him from the car.
fox29.com
Police: Man dead after being shot in the face and stomach in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in North Philadelphia Monday night. Just before 5 p.m., police say they responded to the 2100 block of North 20th Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located 25-year-old Dawson Johnson, who had been shot...
Person shot in Old City drives himself to police headquarters
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the back in Philadelphia's Old City section, police say. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd and Callowhill Streets around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.The man drove himself to Philadelphia Police Headquarters in the Spring Garden section and was taken to Jefferson Hospital by police.Police say he is in stable condition.No arrests were made and no weans were recovered.
