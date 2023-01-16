Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt
Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Gail Kim: If Mickie James Wanted Me To Come Out Of Retirement To Wrestle Her, I Would Do It
Gail Kim is open to facing Mickie James. Before she won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at IMPACT Hard To Kill, Mickie James stated that she asked Gail Kim to come out of retirement to face her as part of Mickie's Last Rodeo. Mickie said Gail had declined, but now that Mickie is the Knockouts Champion, Gail sounds more open to it.
ringsidenews.com
Trish Stratus Shows Off Her Handstand Skills In Underwear Video Drop
Trish Stratus is considered one of the most important female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. For many fans and peers, Stratus is a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. She is supremely talented in numerous ways, and this includes her core strength. As such, she showed off her handstand skills recently while in her underwear.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
wrestlingnews365.com
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton
Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
bodyslam.net
Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce
Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion
Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
WWE legend Kevin Nash's disturbing remarks lead to wellness check
Kevin Nash's disturbing comments he made on his podcast Monday prompted a wellness check from authorities in Florida this week, Fox News Digital confirmed.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Describes Text Jeff Hardy Sent After Jay Briscoe's Passing
Matt Hardy detailed the text he received from his brother, Jeff, after news broke that Jay Briscoe had died in a car accident in Delaware on Tuesday. Briscoe was eight days shy of turning 39 and was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother, Mark. The Briscoe brothers were in the midst of their 13th run with the ROH tag team gold.
ringsidenews.com
The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW
AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status
The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
stillrealtous.com
Two WWE Signings Revealed
WWE has been on a bit of a signing spree over the last few months and though it’s been common for the company to bring back former stars fresh faces are also getting signed as well. PWInsider is now reporting that WWE has signed the following two names:. –...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite
A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'
AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.
