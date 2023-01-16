ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wrestlinginc.com

JoJo Clarifies Relationship Status With Bray Wyatt

Joseann Offerman (formerly known as JoJo in WWE) shed some light on when she will be tying the knot with Bray Wyatt. "Well, we're not officially married," Offerman told Nikki and Brie Bella on "The Bellas Podcast". [We're] engaged, but we will be married at the end of the year. We picked our date and everything. I'm really excited. It's fun. The kids are crazy."
Popculture

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
ringsidenews.com

Trish Stratus Shows Off Her Handstand Skills In Underwear Video Drop

Trish Stratus is considered one of the most important female WWE Superstars in the history of the company. For many fans and peers, Stratus is a pioneer when it comes to the overall development of the women’s division in WWE. She is supremely talented in numerous ways, and this includes her core strength. As such, she showed off her handstand skills recently while in her underwear.
wegotthiscovered.com

Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations

You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Fightful

Report: Vince McMahon Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Rita Chatterton

Vince McMahon has reportedly reached a settlement with Rita Chatterton. According to a new report from the Wall Street Journal, Vince McMahon has agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who accused him of rape back in 1992. After Chatterton's allegations resurfaced back in 2022, McMahon's lawyer received a letter from Chatterton in November 2022 that demanded $11.75 million in damages for the alleged assault.
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
bodyslam.net

Tessa Blanchard And Daga Announce Divorce

Tessa Blanchard and Daga have announced they are getting divorced. Over the weekend, Daga would post a tweet about cheating that lead many to believe Blanchard had cheated on him. Now it has been revealed that the pair are getting divorced. The pair would post a statement on Instagram confirming...
wrestlinginc.com

Sami Zayn Discusses Possibility Of Becoming WWE Champion

Sami Zayn saw his career elevate to the next level in 2022 when he aligned with The Bloodline as an "Honorary Uce." It hasn't been a perfect alignment as Zayn has had on-and-off friction with Bloodline members The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and even the undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. As we inch closer to WrestleMania season, fans are waiting for an implosion to occur in hopes that Zayn challenges Reigns for the world title.
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Describes Text Jeff Hardy Sent After Jay Briscoe's Passing

Matt Hardy detailed the text he received from his brother, Jeff, after news broke that Jay Briscoe had died in a car accident in Delaware on Tuesday. Briscoe was eight days shy of turning 39 and was one-half of the ROH World Tag Team Champions with his brother, Mark. The Briscoe brothers were in the midst of their 13th run with the ROH tag team gold.
DELAWARE STATE
ringsidenews.com

The Rock Gives WWE Bad News About His WrestleMania Match

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is widely considered one of the most successful and popular professional wrestlers of all time. He has accomplished numerous feats within the industry, including becoming one of the highest-paid actors in the world. There are plans for him to compete at WrestleMania this year, if he can make the show. However, The Rock still has not decided on his WrestleMania 39 match.
wrestlingheadlines.com

Former WWE NXT Star Reportedly No Longer Under Contract to AEW

AQA is reportedly done with AEW. AQA’s status with the company was up in the air when she was removed from the AEW roster page. Now Fightful Select notes that her deal is up with the company. After training under WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality...
wrestlinginc.com

Backstage Update On Naomi's WWE Status

The likes of Paul Heyman and Jey Uso have previously suggested the possibility of Naomi — the wife of Jimmy Uso — becoming the first female member of The Bloodline, arguably WWE's most dominant faction since The Shield. With The Usos promising that "every generation of The Bloodline"...
stillrealtous.com

Two WWE Signings Revealed

WWE has been on a bit of a signing spree over the last few months and though it’s been common for the company to bring back former stars fresh faces are also getting signed as well. PWInsider is now reporting that WWE has signed the following two names:. –...
tjrwrestling.net

Former WWE Star Spotted Backstage At AEW Dynamite

A surprising former WWE Superstar was seen backstage at AEW Dynamite in Fresno, California two weeks after they were present for Raw. The 18th of January 2023 edition of Dynamite was tinged with sadness as the stars of AEW paid their own small tributes to the late ROH icon Jay Briscoe. Although reports have since suggested that the company was banned from putting on a full tribute show to the star on TBS.
FRESNO, CA
wrestlinginc.com

Jade Cargill Praises Female WWE Star As 'The Total Package'

AEW's TBS Champion Jade Cargill has already established she is a force to be reckoned with. She is now the longest-reigning AEW Champion in history at over 373 days. She is also the only woman to hold the TBS title so far, having defended it 49 times without fail as of this writing. With that said, Cargill only debuted in the business back in 2021, so she definitely keeps an eye on the other women excelling in sports entertainment to give her pointers on how to conduct herself. One example, as Cargill told "Bootleg Kev," is "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

