A Touch of Soul: Celebrate Black History Month at Syracuse's Popular Black-Owned Soul Food RestaurantJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Combating Gang Violence in Syracuse: A Community EffortJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Rising Heating Costs in New York State: Residents Brace for Impact and Seek AssistanceJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York StateTravel MavenSyracuse, NY
OCC Fire Protection Degree Program Earns International AccreditationJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
nunesmagician.com
Game thread: Syracuse vs Georgia Tech
The Syracuse Orange (12-7, 5-3) men’s basketball team is on the road again to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7) at 12:00 on your favorite regional sports network and streaming on ACC Network Extra. This is a game that the Orange can’t afford to lose as they...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (12-7, 5-3) vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7) Location: McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta, Ga. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as slim 3 point favorites on the road against Georgia Tech. TV/Streaming: Regional Sports Networks (YES in Syracuse) - List of Local Affiliates. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105,...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: late-game execution dooms Orange in 69-57 loss to Georgia Tech
Is it time to start sounding the alarm for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team’s struggles in the clutch?. In its Thursday evening matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Orange succumbed to a fourth-quarter/second-half meltdown (again) as Georgia Tech held ‘Cuse to 5/18 shooting in the game’s final 10 minutes and 9/36 overall in the second half. Even though the Orange held a first-half lead for over 18 and a half minutes, Syracuse (13-6, 4-4) fell short for the second-straight game in its 69-57 road loss as the Yellow Jackets (10-9, 1-7) stormed back in the third and fourth quarters.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Georgia Tech
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) continues its two-game road trip down south with a matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-10, 1-7). The Orange are seeking its fifth win in its last seven games as ‘Cuse looks for some redemption coming off a second-half collapse against #17 Miami. The Yellow Jackets are trying to return to some kind of form, entering this game with four straight losses.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: can the Orange still build an NCAA Tournament resume?
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) faces a weird crossroads with just 12 games left to go in its schedule. On the one hand, Syracuse does have both a winning overall record and conference record which is still impressive when you consider how much young talent is on the Orange. And although it can be frustrating sometimes, Syracuse is at least making these conference games interesting. The Orange lost its three conference games this season by a combined 13 points, two of which were on the road against ranked opposition (#10 Virginia and #17 Miami).
nunesmagician.com
TNIAAM Reacts: Here’s what you told us about the Syracuse Orange this week
We made it to Friday Syracuse Orange fans and that means we’ve got the results of this week’s survey. More than half of you feel like the Orange will still be able to finish above 8th in the ACC. Right now Joe Girard is 4th in the ACC...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Hat suggestions for Kayla Treanor
Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse head coach Kayla Treanor met with the media the other day and among the topics of conversation was her sideline attire. Treanor’s response to the question about her hat game being as strong in season two, she responded “Hopefully, yeah, if you know where to get some hats let me know”.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
Former Syracuse mayoral candidate indicted for bringing loaded gun to airport
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Former Syracuse mayoral candidate Alfonso Davis was indicted Thursday, January 19, 2023, for bringing a loaded gun into Rochester’s Frederick Douglass International Airport last year. According to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was charged with the following: Davis was detained without incident back in September 2022 after he brought […]
This Yellowstone Celebrity Was Spotted In Syracuse Saturday, Have You Seen Him?
More than 12 million viewers tuned in to see the season 5 premiere of the Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. As millions more wait for the Western Drama to resume it's current season, one of the fan favorites from the show was spotted in Central New York Saturday. Kevin Costner...
The Rumor Mill Claims This Major Store Is Opening In Syracuse- Is It True?
The internet rumor mill in Central New York is claiming THIS major store is opening in Syracuse. Is it true?. Quick Answer- Yes, and no. Long Answer- Ikea has launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse area. According to Syracuse.com, the Ikea pick-up location is located at 4530 Steelway...
newyorkupstate.com
A trio of storms could bring ice, heavy snow to Upstate NY
Update: Some schools are sending students home early today to beat the approach of freezing rain and icy roads. Syracuse, N.Y. -- Winter weather is returning to Upstate New York, with a trio of storms on the horizon that could bring ice on Thursday and heavy snow next week. Thursday...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in all of New York State
We all know breakfast is the most important meal of the day and if you're looking for a restaurant that takes that saying seriously, look no further than this tiny roadside shack located in Upstate New York.
11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz dead, 19-year-old wounded in double shooting in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An 11-year-old girl was killed in a drive-by shooting according to Syracuse Police Chief Cecile on Monday evening, January 16. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was walking home with a gallon of milk for her family from a nearby corner store when she was shot in the midsection Chief Cecile says. Torres-Ortiz was taken […]
Car crash in Syracuse last night sent one to the hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A motor vehicle crash that happened last night on Sunday, January 15 on James Street and Townsend Street sent one person to Crouse Hospital with neck pain. Syracuse Police Officers responded to a call around 10:25 p.m. for a collision between two cars, a 2017 Hyundai and 2023 Kia. Upon arrival […]
cnycentral.com
Several districts close, plan early dismissal Thursday as winter weather returns
Syracuse, N.Y. — CLICK HERE For up-to-the-minute closings. UPDATED THURSDAY, JAN 19 AT 10:45 A.M. Camden Central Schools: Middle/HS closing at 11:30 a.m. ; Elementary closing at 12:30 p.m. Canastota Central Schools: Dismissing early; 4-12 Early Dismissal at 10:45 a.m.; Pre-K -3 Early Dismissal at 11:45 a.m. Herkimer Central...
Winter Ice Storm Could Make Travel ‘Nearly Impossible’ in Central New York
Be prepared for slippery road conditions in Central New York. The latest storm may not bring a bunch of snow winter enthusiasts have been patiently waiting for. But it will bring ice; enough to cause power outages, tree damage, and make travel nearly impossible. The National Weather Service has issued...
starvedrock.media
Ottawa Man Rolls on Dee Bennett, Arrested at Yacht Club
A 22-year-old man from Ottawa is in some hot water after a late-night incident over the weekend. At about 2:00 on Sunday morning, James Ewing of Ottawa lost control of his vehicle while he was eastbound on Dee Bennett Road, a few miles east of Utica. According to the La Salle County Sheriff's Office, Ewing's vehicle went into the south ditch, overturned multiple times, and then struck a utility pole.
Driver dead after Wayne Co. tractor trailer crash
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was killed Tuesday in a tractor trailer crash in Wayne County. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Kayla Finch, 34, was driving south on State Route 414 when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed into the northbound lane, and hit a tractor trailer. Both vehicles left the […]
Syracuse woman attempted to steal Police Officer’s gun in transport to hospital
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse woman has been charged with attempted escape, possession of a firearm and robbery after she allegedly tried to steal a police officer’s gun while being transported to Upstate University Hospital. 37-year-old Victoria Searle of Syracuse was being transported from the Onondaga County Justice Center for a medical issue on […]
