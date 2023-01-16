The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (12-7, 5-3) faces a weird crossroads with just 12 games left to go in its schedule. On the one hand, Syracuse does have both a winning overall record and conference record which is still impressive when you consider how much young talent is on the Orange. And although it can be frustrating sometimes, Syracuse is at least making these conference games interesting. The Orange lost its three conference games this season by a combined 13 points, two of which were on the road against ranked opposition (#10 Virginia and #17 Miami).

