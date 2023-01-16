Read full article on original website
China's Rover Finds Traces of Never-Before-Seen Basalt on The Moon
Scientists are continuing to analyze samples of rock and dirt brought back by China's Chang'e 5 lunar rover, and the latest results point to new kinds of geology from regions of the Moon that are yet to be discovered and explored. Seven different types of rock were identified among 1.731...
Monkey Experiment Reveals a Brain Switch That Could Be Useful For Space Travel
For humans to ever venture out among the stars, we will have to solve some hefty logistical problems. Not the least of these is the travel time involved. Space is so large, and human technology so limited, that the time it would take to travel to another star presents a significant barrier. The Voyager 1 probe, for instance, would take 73,000 years to reach Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to the Sun, at its current speed. Voyager launched more than 40 years ago, and more recent spacecraft might be expected to travel faster; even so, the journey would still take thousands of years...
Radio signal from 9 billion light-years away from Earth captured
A radio signal from 9 billion light years away from Earth has been captured in a record-breaking recording, reports said this week.
These Massive Neutron Stars Existed For Less Than The Blink of an Eye
Not much can be accomplished in a few hundred milliseconds. Yet for the neutron stars seen in the glints of two gamma-ray bursts, it's more than enough time to teach us a thing or two about life, death, and the birth of black holes. Sifting through an archive of high-energy...
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
The World's Biggest Study on Parasites Has Found Something Terrible. They're Dying.
Parasites are not all bad, and in a rapidly changing world, they need our protection, but they don't seem to be getting it. In fact, in the second-largest estuary in the United States, scientists have cataloged a mass die-off among marine organisms that rely on free-living hosts to survive. Over the past 140 years, from 1880 to 2019, parasite numbers in Puget Sound dropped by 38 percent for every degree Celsius of warming in sea surface temperature, researchers at the University of Washington (UW) have found. The study is the largest and longest dataset on parasite abundance collected anywhere in the world, and...
A Digital Dissection of Egypt's Greatest Pharaoh Reveals Striking Features
Ramesses II, often revered as the 'greatest pharaoh' in Egyptian history, is a man of many faces. In statues and drawings from more than 3,000 years ago, the sacred sovereign is depicted as a handsome, godly man with a rounded face, a prominent nose, and high cheekbones. His mummy, which...
Scientists Have Discovered Almost 1,000 Long-Hidden Maya Settlements in Guatemala
When it comes to discovering lost civilizations, it's a pretty big find: close to 1,000 previously hidden Maya settlements have been found in northern Guatemala thanks to LIDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) laser scanning from the air. The area that these settlements cover is vast: the buildings and structures spotted by researchers stretch across some 650 square miles (1,683 square kilometers) of the Mirador-Calakmul Karst Basin (MCKB) and its immediate surroundings. These places would have been occupied around 1,000 BCE to 250 BCE. Researchers from institutions in the US, Guatemala, and France note that the settlements that they've come across seem to...
Massive Volcanic Outburst Detected on Jupiter's Hellish Moon Io
The most powerful volcanic eruptions in the Solar System occur not on Earth, but on Io, a sulfurous moon orbiting the planet Jupiter. And now, researchers from the Planetary Science Institute (PSI) in the US have noticed a recent outburst that's been surprisingly productive, even for a hellish world like Io.
Stonehenge Toolkit Reveals How Amazing Gold Artifacts Were Crafted 4,000 Years Ago
In re-examining artifacts from a significant 4,000-year-old Bronze Age burial site near Stonehenge in the UK, archaeologists discovered a toolkit for working with gold objects and coatings that hadn't previously been identified. The site of the find, the Upton Lovell G2a 'Wessex Culture' burial area, was excavated more than 200 years ago and is crucial in our understanding of Early Bronze Age Britain. However, what hadn't been spotted before was that some of the unearthed implements had traces of gold on them. Two bodies were recovered from Upton Lovell G2a, and it now appears that one of them was a goldsmith of some...
Birds in Ancient Egyptian Paintings Show Artists May Have Twisted The Truth
Throughout the ages, artists have turned to nature for inspiration. Scientists often use such depictions of plants and animals to gain insights into ecosystems as they were in the past. This is, of course, assuming the artist's intent is to capture the scenery faithfully. A new analysis of a series...
We've Never Found Anything Like The Solar System. Is It a Freak in Space?
Since the landmark discovery in 1992 of two planets orbiting a star outside of our Solar System, thousands of new worlds have been added to a rapidly growing list of 'exoplanets' in the Milky Way galaxy. We've learnt many things from this vast catalogue of alien worlds orbiting alien stars....
Study Shows How The Universe Would Look if You Broke The Speed of Light, And It's Weird
Nothing can go faster than light. It's a rule of physics woven into the very fabric of Einstein's special theory of relativity. The faster something goes, the closer it gets to its perspective of time freezing to a standstill. Go faster still, and you run into issues of time reversing,...
Fluke Discovery of Ancient Farming Technique Could Stabilize Crop Yields
As climates around the world grow harsher and increasingly unpredictable, concerns are increasing over our world's food security. yields of staple crops like maize and wheat are dropping in low-latitude tropical regions and in dry and drying regions such as African drylands and parts of the Mediterranean. Wealthy countries are...
Something Strange Happens to The Temperature Around Freshly Formed Bubbles
When you stop and think about bubbles, you realize that they're everywhere: in the dishwasher, on the top of your beer, on the crests of waves, in the saliva between your teeth, and, of course, in bubble gun toys. That means the physics of bubbles are important in all kinds...
The True Extent of Global Warming Has Been Hidden, Scientists Warn
Increasingly tempestuous winds have been sweeping dust from Earth's deserts into our air at an increasing rate since the mid-1800s. New data suggests that this uptick has masked up to 8 percent of current global warming. Using satellite data and ground measurements, researchers detected a steady increase in these microscopic airborne particles since 1850. Soil dust in ice cores, ocean sediments, and peat bogs shows the level of mineral dust in the atmosphere grew by around 55 percent over that time. By scattering sunlight back into space and disrupting high-altitude clouds that can act like a blanket trapping warmer air below, these...
Our Mental Picture of Space Seems to Expand Like The Universe
Inside your brain there is a map of every bedroom you've slept in. Every kitchen you've cooked in. Every city you've worked in, every country you've holidayed in. There's even a threadbare map of every Universe you've dreamt in. Squeezing this vast trove of detailed information into a small tapestry of neurons is possible thanks to some very clever mathematics, according to a study on rat brains conducted by researchers in the US. These newly discovered patterns of brain cell arrangement that embody the mental representation of physical space not only reveal how our brain stores certain kinds of data, but could...
Scientists Find Out If a Lashing Dinosaur Tail Could Generate a Sonic Boom
Every once in a while, scientists embark on a study to test some weird and wacky hypothesis that makes you wonder why. But let's indulge them; it can be fun. A new study from a team of paleontologists and aerospace engineers has simulated a dinosaur's tail as it lashes about, all to see whether long-necked sauropods could whip their appendages faster than the speed of sound – quick enough to produce the crack of a small, supersonic boom. Previous research has suggested the dinos could, if their tails had a bullwhip-like structure adding length. If that were true, these herbivorous ...
Solar Powered Worms Show Us How We Might Live Longer, Healthier Lives
Scientists have engineered a species of roundworm (Caenorhabditis elegans) to absorb light to live a significantly longer life. By adding a light-sensitive trigger to power-converting organelles known as mitochondria, researchers from the US and Germany extended the time sufficient energy could be provided to the cells before aging processes took over.
Astronomers Just Got an Unusually Close Look At a Black Hole Devouring a Passing Star
Back in March of 2021, a star in a galaxy 250 million light-years away was seen having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day indeed. There it was, minding its own business, when it got sucked into the gravity well of a supermassive black hole, and torn to smithereens. We know this because multiple telescopes caught sight of it from Earth, as light from the event blazed out across the Universe.
