Read full article on original website
Related
'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer
Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
Juice Wrld’s Ex-Girlfriend Ally Lotti Arrested for Possession of Meth or Cocaine and Theft, Lil Bibby Reacts
Juice Wrld's ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotti, was arrested today on charges of drug possession and theft. According to a jail inmate record obtained by XXL from the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office in West Memphis, Ark., Ally Lotti, born Alicia L. Leon, was arrested on early Saturday morning (Jan. 14) on charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property. The 29-year-old Instagram model and influencer is currently jailed at the Crittenden County Detention center on a $2,525 bond.
TMZ.com
YSL Rapper Yak Gotti's Mother Arrested for Trying to Sneak Tobacco to Him
YSL rapper Yak Gotti's mother has a new worry, besides her son's alleged role in the label's RICO case -- cops say she tried to smuggle a pick-me-up to him in the Fulton County courthouse. According to court docs obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, 51-year-old Latasha Kendrick was charged with...
Popculture
Aaron Carter's Family Speaks Out on His Cause of Death
Aaron Carter's family is shedding light on what they think to be his cause of death two months after his sudden passing at the age of 34. Although no official cause of death has been released, Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, and mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ that he didn't die from drowning and instead believe that he died from a drug overdose. They told the outlet that the L.A. County Coroner's Office told them that despite Carter being found dead in his bathtub, there was no water found in Aaron's lungs, which rules out drowning as a potential cause of death.
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ actor died from fentanyl overdose, coroner says
The 18-year-old, whose credits include "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "Fear the Walking Dead," was found dead in June.
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Popculture
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
Rapper Tyga Accused Of Owing $1.3 Million After Allegedly Missing Payments On Lamborghini & Bentley
Tyga's woes over his whips never seem to end. The Taste rapper is accused of owing $1.3 million stemming from a lawsuit he blew off that claimed he missed payments on two of his high-end cars, RadarOnline.com has discovered. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Choice Motors Credit has demanded Tyga (real name: Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson) cough up the money they were awarded as part of a 2016 lawsuit over a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and 2014 Bentley Mulsanne.The company was awarded a default judgment and are ready to collect. Not only has he been required to cover those initial...
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Player Following Corvette Crash
Following a crash that destroyed Dallas Cowboys' rookie Sam Williams' new Chevrolet Corvette on December 22, the Plano Police Department in Texas has issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant for reckless driving for the football player. "You're looking at the [totaled] car like, man, but God works in mysterious ways," he...
Police Find Evidence 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Died Of Drug Overdose Inside LA Home
Investigators probing the passing of Eight is Enough star Adam Rich have found evidence the former child actor likely died of a drug overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just days after Rich was found dead on Saturday in his Los Angeles apartment at the age of 54.According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the manager of Rich’s apartment building found the former child star dead in his bathroom after no one had heard from him since Thursday, January 5.Officers also revealed they found a “white powdery substance” believed to be drugs at the scene, and that...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
HipHopDX.com
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond
Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000. While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HipHopDX.com
Finesse2Tymes' Crew Accused Of Shooting Up & Robbing Cannabis Store
Knoxville, TN - Finesse2Tymes’ crew has been accused of shooting up and stealing from a cannabis store in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Memphis-bred rapper (real name Ricky Hampton) was performing at My Canna Buds on Sunday night (January 1) when a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to WREG.
thesource.com
[WATCH] Detroit Family Stomps Lip Off Of Alleged Pedophile
Neighbors and onlookers recorded the bloody aftermath of a man who was severely beaten after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager. “Absolutely tragic. It really is,” said Capt. Rebecca Hall, Detroit police. “It is in affecting a young life, a family, and it’s going to definitely take time to heal.”
Snowplow Ran Over Jeremy Renner’s Leg, Video Footage Released Of Him Being Airlifted
Earlier today, news broke that Mayor of Kingstown star Jeremy Renner had to be airlifted to a hospital near Reno, Nevada after getting into a brutal snowplow accident yesterday. Reports said that Renner was in “stable but critical” condition. Now, we’re learning more details about the accident.
Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas
Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
musictimes.com
French Montana 'Coke Boys 6' Shooting: Rapper Hides at KFC as At Least 10 Shot, Police Blaming the Singer? [Video]
In the seconds following the chaos of gunfire in Miami Gardens, French Montana and members of his team scurried into a fast food restaurant to seek refuge. TMZ has obtained video from inside a KFC restaurant where the French and others sought refuge. In the clip, French doesn't say much, but you can see him looking out toward the scene.
Comments / 0