Crittenden County, AR

'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer

Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
LIMA, OH
XXL Mag

Juice Wrld’s Ex-Girlfriend Ally Lotti Arrested for Possession of Meth or Cocaine and Theft, Lil Bibby Reacts

Juice Wrld's ex-girlfriend, Ally Lotti, was arrested today on charges of drug possession and theft. According to a jail inmate record obtained by XXL from the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office in West Memphis, Ark., Ally Lotti, born Alicia L. Leon, was arrested on early Saturday morning (Jan. 14) on charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property. The 29-year-old Instagram model and influencer is currently jailed at the Crittenden County Detention center on a $2,525 bond.
Popculture

Aaron Carter's Family Speaks Out on His Cause of Death

Aaron Carter's family is shedding light on what they think to be his cause of death two months after his sudden passing at the age of 34. Although no official cause of death has been released, Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, and mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ that he didn't die from drowning and instead believe that he died from a drug overdose. They told the outlet that the L.A. County Coroner's Office told them that despite Carter being found dead in his bathtub, there was no water found in Aaron's lungs, which rules out drowning as a potential cause of death.
LANCASTER, CA
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
Popculture

Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
MEMPHIS, TN
RadarOnline

Rapper Tyga Accused Of Owing $1.3 Million After Allegedly Missing Payments On Lamborghini & Bentley

Tyga's woes over his whips never seem to end. The Taste rapper is accused of owing $1.3 million stemming from a lawsuit he blew off that claimed he missed payments on two of his high-end cars, RadarOnline.com has discovered. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Choice Motors Credit has demanded Tyga (real name: Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson) cough up the money they were awarded as part of a 2016 lawsuit over a 2013 Lamborghini Aventador and 2014 Bentley Mulsanne.The company was awarded a default judgment and are ready to collect. Not only has he been required to cover those initial...
RadarOnline

Police Find Evidence 'Eight Is Enough' Star Adam Rich Died Of Drug Overdose Inside LA Home

Investigators probing the passing of Eight is Enough star Adam Rich have found evidence the former child actor likely died of a drug overdose, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking development comes just days after Rich was found dead on Saturday in his Los Angeles apartment at the age of 54.According to law enforcement sources who spoke to TMZ, the manager of Rich’s apartment building found the former child star dead in his bathroom after no one had heard from him since Thursday, January 5.Officers also revealed they found a “white powdery substance” believed to be drugs at the scene, and that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Man Accused of Murdering Migos’ Takeoff Released on $1 Million Bond

Patrick Clark, the man accused of murdering Migos rapper Takeoff, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $1 million bond. During a Dec. 28 hearing, Clark’s legal team argued against the “excessive” bail, which was reduced to $1 million after an initial $2 million was first ordered; the judge in the case denied a further reduction to $300,000.  While Clark’s lawyers – who said their client couldn’t afford the bail – could have appealed the amount again, KHOU reports that Clark instead posted the $1 million bond, securing his release from Harris County Jail until his murder trial begins. TMZ adds...
HOUSTON, TX
HipHopDX.com

Finesse2Tymes' Crew Accused Of Shooting Up & Robbing Cannabis Store

Knoxville, TN - Finesse2Tymes’ crew has been accused of shooting up and stealing from a cannabis store in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Memphis-bred rapper (real name Ricky Hampton) was performing at My Canna Buds on Sunday night (January 1) when a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to WREG.
KNOXVILLE, TN
thesource.com

[WATCH] Detroit Family Stomps Lip Off Of Alleged Pedophile

Neighbors and onlookers recorded the bloody aftermath of a man who was severely beaten after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager. “Absolutely tragic. It really is,” said Capt. Rebecca Hall, Detroit police. “It is in affecting a young life, a family, and it’s going to definitely take time to heal.”
DETROIT, MI
TheDailyBeast

Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas

Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor. The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
musictimes.com

French Montana 'Coke Boys 6' Shooting: Rapper Hides at KFC as At Least 10 Shot, Police Blaming the Singer? [Video]

In the seconds following the chaos of gunfire in Miami Gardens, French Montana and members of his team scurried into a fast food restaurant to seek refuge. TMZ has obtained video from inside a KFC restaurant where the French and others sought refuge. In the clip, French doesn't say much, but you can see him looking out toward the scene.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL

