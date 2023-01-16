Aaron Carter's family is shedding light on what they think to be his cause of death two months after his sudden passing at the age of 34. Although no official cause of death has been released, Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, and mother, Jane Carter, told TMZ that he didn't die from drowning and instead believe that he died from a drug overdose. They told the outlet that the L.A. County Coroner's Office told them that despite Carter being found dead in his bathtub, there was no water found in Aaron's lungs, which rules out drowning as a potential cause of death.

