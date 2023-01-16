Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! OnBR RogersTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant First to Fail Health Inspection in 2023Greyson FTucson, AZ
City Forces Popular Food Truck Venue to Shut DownGreyson FTucson, AZ
In 1996, a 7-year-old girl went roller skating with her friends. She was never seen again. Where is Karen Grajeda?Fatim HemrajTucson, AZ
Arizona witness videotapes hovering saucer-shaped object over TucsonRoger MarshTucson, AZ
Related
KOLD-TV
Firefighters battle Tucson house fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
KOLD-TV
More potholes emerge in southern Arizona after excessive rain
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - All of the recent rain has caused some disruption on southern Arizona roadways. Erica Frazelle, the Department of Transportation in Tucson, said from Jan. through Jan. 13 the city received 143 new service requests for potholes. “Here in Tucson, we love rain, we need...
KOLD-TV
Motorcyclist fighting for life following crash at Wetmore, Romero in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Wetmore and Romero in the Tucson area on Wednesday, Jan. 18. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries. The roadway was closed for several hours. Copyright 2023 KOLD...
KOLD-TV
One dead after crash near Craycroft, Grant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is dead after a collision in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Jan. 19. According to Tucson police, officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the intersection of Craycroft Road and Grant Road after a crash between two vehicles was reported in the area.
KOLD-TV
Oro Valley police receive grant to keep streets safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of dollars are headed to the Oro Valley Police Department to help keep people safe on the road. It comes as the town deals with hundreds of dangerous drivers and crashes. Police say there were more than 530 crashes last year in Oro Valley, five of those were deadly.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
KOLD-TV
Roads closed due to flooding in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed several roads due to flooding. ⋅ Limberlost Rd east of Homstead Ave at Agua Caliente Wash. ⋅ Soldier Trail north of Limberlost Rd at Agua Caliente Wash. ⋅ Fort Lowell east of Showdown Pl at Agua...
KOLD-TV
Man hospitalized following incident near Pima Community College’s west campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suicidal and possibly armed man caused a lockdown at Pima Community College’s west campus on Thursday, Jan. 19. At 11:45 a.m., the Pima College Police Department received a call about the man possibly being on the campus, which is located at 2202 West Anklam Road.
PCSD: Motorcycle crash near West Wetmore Road
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a crash near Wetmore involving a car and a motorcycle.
KOLD-TV
ADOT: Westbound I-10 open again after crashes at Craycroft, Kolb roads
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Westbound lanes of I-10 are open again after being closed because of crashes at two locations south of Tucson Friday, Jan. 20, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT said the first closure happened after a crash at milepost 268 shortly before 11:30...
Tucson Fire Academy trains Heidi Alagha for potential career in firefighting
Being a firefighter takes a lot of training, so before Heidi can see if she has what it takes to become a firefighter, she had to go through their academy.
Police: Serious injury wreck shuts down Grant and Craycroft Thursday
Tucson police say a serious-injury wreck shut down Grant and Craycroft Thursday. Police advised avoiding the intersection.
Taqueria Pico de Gallo to reopen after car destroys dining area
Taqueria Pico de Gallo—a South Tucson staple for 33 years—has been closed for weeks after a driver smashed into the building.
This Arizona City Ranked Among The Worst In The U.S. For Drunk Driving
BuyAutoInsurance.com listed the 10 worst cities in the U.S. for drunk driving.
Catalina State Park campers begin to leave the park
As the water and mud levels begin to recede, the campers began to leave the park after five days stranded on the other side of the wash.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – January 2023 – Tucson Mineral and Gem World
On the far west side of Tucson is one of those fantastically quirky shops that is a must stop. Just driving by says STOP. The store and museum has been in Tucson for over 50 years. They advertise they have over 100,000 minerals and gems in the store. They were more than happy to let me take some photos, which I have done my best to identify here (no guarantees on accuracy of the identifications). In addition looking up the details on each has given me an education (thanks to Wikipedia and others).
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
KOLD-TV
Man killed in crash at Pima, Craycroft in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died in a two-vehicle crash at Pima and Craycroft in Tucson late Monday, Jan. 16. The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 9:30 p.m. The name of the man who died will not be released until his family is notified, the...
Pima Community College: 'All clear' for school, police activity moves off campus
Pima Community College authorities have notified the public that an 'armed person' was seen on its West Campus, 2250 W. Anklam Rd.
KOLD-TV
Man charged in shooting at health care facility
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a gun inside a healthcare facility in Tucson on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Officers were called to the facility, located in the 2800 block of East District Street, in response to reports that a man had walked into the lobby and fired a single shot from a shotgun.
Comments / 0