ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

This Little Elm resident has lived in the town for 20 years, dedicated to keeping her community beautiful

By Arianna Morrison
starlocalmedia.com
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starlocalmedia.com

Here are the top five parksprojects Allen residents can anticipate for 2023

Stepping into the new year, Allen Parks and Recreation has several projects lined up to continue growing its community engagement. With projects like renovations at Heritage Village, the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center and Community Park and Allen’s incoming dog park, the city aims to have more residents visit its parks.
ALLEN, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD expands engagement throughout the community for the new year

Allen ISD has plans in place to continue growing its engagement. At an Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop last week, Allen ISD Community Services Director Ashley Crowson highlighted key areas where the district is engaging community members beyond parents and students.
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community.  "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

2 people shot in Fort Worth Whataburger parking lot

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Whataburger. It happened Friday on West Berry Street at Forest Park Boulevard across the street from Paschal High School. Police received a report that a child was shot at the...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Arlington's Via Rideshare expands transit services in Tarrant County

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is expanding its on-demand public transit service to make it easier for people to get to other parts of North Texas. Via Rideshare will now pick up and drop off riders at several Trinity Metro bus stops in Fort Worth. The expanded service marks the city's continued commitment to the unique public transit option. At the end of 2022, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to continue its partnership with Via for at least another two years.  Since the City of Arlington replaced its traditional downtown bus line with Via in 2017, the service...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
mymoinfo.com

DeSoto Main Street work to finally begin this year

(DeSoto) After several years of planning and engineering work, the STP project on the northern end of DeSoto Main Street will begin phase one this year. DeSoto City Manager Todd Melkus says they are certainly excited to bring some much-needed improvements to that end of the roadway. Melkus says 80...
DESOTO, TX
iheart.com

Mother Accused Of Sneaking Into School To Watch Daughter Fight

In Texas, the mother of an Arlington High School student is being investigated after allegedly sneaking into the school and watching her daughter get into a fight. Reportedly, the mom was able to blend it with the rest of the students…complete with a backpack draped over her…but was “not authorized to be in the building,” according to superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer.
ARLINGTON, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Missing McKinney woman found buried in Grand Prairie field

The Collin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a deceased female found buried in a Grand Prairie field on Wednesday, Jan. 18 is missing 33-year-old Kayla Kelley from McKinney. Early Thursday afternoon The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as Ms. Kelley. Ocastor Ferguson, (aka/Kevin Brown), has been...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco recruiting residents to volunteer for Comprehensive Plan Committee, help shape city's future

‘How would you like to see Frisco’s remaining 16-percent of undeveloped land take shape?’ That’s one of the questions that city staff will be posing to members of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC). Earlier this month, the Frisco City Council approved a process for selecting volunteers to serve on the next CPAC. A total of 23 volunteers will serve. Seventeen will be council-appointed, including three members who served on the 2015 CPAC. The remaining volunteers will come from selected city boards as well as the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Independent School District. Committee members must live or do business in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank updates services to meet the diverse needs of the community

The North Texas Food Bank will launch its latest resource to close the hunger gap in North Texas at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Jan 21 with the unveiling of the North Texas Food Bank SNAP Mobile. The mobile office will be staffed with a team that will travel to isolated communities experiencing high levels of food insecurity within the Food Bank’s 13-county service area to provide access to information and application assistance for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other benefit programs such as Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Medicare Savings Program, as well as other additional community resources.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy