This Little Elm resident has lived in the town for 20 years, dedicated to keeping her community beautiful

Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
2023 Best Chicken Hot Spots in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A Check-in at Streets Fine ChickenSteven DoyleDallas, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train, but when will it be built?Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
starlocalmedia.com
Learn how the Lively Ladies of Little Elm support the surrounding community through service
Every Thursday at 10 a.m., the Lively Ladies of Little Elm gather at the Brenda Button Mills Senior Center to create heart monitor aprons, fidget quilts, chemo bags, and more to help residents of the surrounding community. The group has been serving their community for the past four years, logging...
starlocalmedia.com
Here are the top five parksprojects Allen residents can anticipate for 2023
Stepping into the new year, Allen Parks and Recreation has several projects lined up to continue growing its community engagement. With projects like renovations at Heritage Village, the Stephen G. Terrell Recreation Center and Community Park and Allen’s incoming dog park, the city aims to have more residents visit its parks.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen ISD expands engagement throughout the community for the new year
Allen ISD has plans in place to continue growing its engagement. At an Allen ISD Board of Trustees workshop last week, Allen ISD Community Services Director Ashley Crowson highlighted key areas where the district is engaging community members beyond parents and students.
South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community. "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
fox4news.com
2 people shot in Fort Worth Whataburger parking lot
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a Whataburger. It happened Friday on West Berry Street at Forest Park Boulevard across the street from Paschal High School. Police received a report that a child was shot at the...
Arlington's Via Rideshare expands transit services in Tarrant County
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is expanding its on-demand public transit service to make it easier for people to get to other parts of North Texas. Via Rideshare will now pick up and drop off riders at several Trinity Metro bus stops in Fort Worth. The expanded service marks the city's continued commitment to the unique public transit option. At the end of 2022, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to continue its partnership with Via for at least another two years. Since the City of Arlington replaced its traditional downtown bus line with Via in 2017, the service...
mymoinfo.com
DeSoto Main Street work to finally begin this year
(DeSoto) After several years of planning and engineering work, the STP project on the northern end of DeSoto Main Street will begin phase one this year. DeSoto City Manager Todd Melkus says they are certainly excited to bring some much-needed improvements to that end of the roadway. Melkus says 80...
iheart.com
Mother Accused Of Sneaking Into School To Watch Daughter Fight
In Texas, the mother of an Arlington High School student is being investigated after allegedly sneaking into the school and watching her daughter get into a fight. Reportedly, the mom was able to blend it with the rest of the students…complete with a backpack draped over her…but was “not authorized to be in the building,” according to superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer.
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie Was Collin County Woman
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed on Thursday afternoon that the body found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie is that of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. She was reported missing January 11 out of Collin County. 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson was arrested as a person of interest in Kelley’s disappearance. He was later charged with arson. Kelley’s car was found burned in Frisco. The medical examiner did not list the manner of death for Kelley.
starlocalmedia.com
Missing McKinney woman found buried in Grand Prairie field
The Collin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a deceased female found buried in a Grand Prairie field on Wednesday, Jan. 18 is missing 33-year-old Kayla Kelley from McKinney. Early Thursday afternoon The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as Ms. Kelley. Ocastor Ferguson, (aka/Kevin Brown), has been...
starlocalmedia.com
Vicki Chiavetta, City of Coppell's Deputy City Manager, announces retirement
Vicki Chiavetta has served the city of Coppell through various roles, most recently as Deputy City Manager, but has announced her retirement which will go into effect on Jan. 27. Chiavette is a native Texan, being born in Bryan and the daughter of an Air Force pilot. She earned a...
starlocalmedia.com
Historic church remains standing in Old Town Coppell after developer proposes mixed-use project at its site
Local Old Town Coppell residents fought to stop a developer from putting a two-story mixed-use project where a 1948-constructed Baptist church currently sits on the corner of Main Street and W. Bethel Road. During a city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, a public hearing was held to decide the...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco recruiting residents to volunteer for Comprehensive Plan Committee, help shape city's future
‘How would you like to see Frisco’s remaining 16-percent of undeveloped land take shape?’ That’s one of the questions that city staff will be posing to members of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC). Earlier this month, the Frisco City Council approved a process for selecting volunteers to serve on the next CPAC. A total of 23 volunteers will serve. Seventeen will be council-appointed, including three members who served on the 2015 CPAC. The remaining volunteers will come from selected city boards as well as the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and the Frisco Independent School District. Committee members must live or do business in Frisco.
dallasexaminer.com
North Texas Food Bank updates services to meet the diverse needs of the community
The North Texas Food Bank will launch its latest resource to close the hunger gap in North Texas at the West Dallas Multipurpose Center on Jan 21 with the unveiling of the North Texas Food Bank SNAP Mobile. The mobile office will be staffed with a team that will travel to isolated communities experiencing high levels of food insecurity within the Food Bank’s 13-county service area to provide access to information and application assistance for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and other benefit programs such as Medicaid, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and the Medicare Savings Program, as well as other additional community resources.
starlocalmedia.com
See how this Plano organization has been helping young girls experience prom over the last 14 years.
The Prom Closet at St. Andrew is gearing up for another prom season as it readies dresses, shoes and accessories for incoming shoppers in February. On Monday, a registration link went live on the prom closet’s website to allow girls to sign up for an hour-and-a-half time slot to find their prom ensemble.
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
Who is Ocastor Ferguson? Married man was dating now-deceased Kayla Kelley under a fake name, according to sheriff
MCKINNEY, Texas — The search for missing McKinney, Texas, woman Kayla Kelley came to a tragic end on Wednesday after her body was discovered in Grand Prairie. The 33-year-old's body, which was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner, was found in shallow grave less than a mile from the home of the man accused of kidnapping her.
Police: Two shot dead in Fort Worth home
Police in Fort Worth are investigating a double murder from overnight. Officers called to a home on Killian Street late Wednesday night and found a man and a woman each shot multiple times inside a bedroom.
starlocalmedia.com
Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore says GoZone has been a 'tremendous success' for city
Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore held a quarterly update on Wednesday, Jan. 18 to cover Denton County Transportation Authority changes and a year in review of GoZone, the Fleet and Facilities building, and an update on the Tittle McFadden Public Safety Center. Last year, ridership in Lewisville peaked at 2.2 million,...
fox4news.com
16-year-old boy killed, 17-year-old girl seriously hurt in shooting outside Fort Worth Whataburger
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth ISD confirms a student was killed and another injured during a shooting at a Whataburger right by Paschal High School not long after class let out. Police are now trying to find the shooter. A 16-year-old boy is dead, and a 17-year-old girl is...
