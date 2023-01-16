ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CBS LA

Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close

Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Eater

Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant

At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2 injured in South L.A. crash between Blue Line train and car

Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash between a Blue Line train and a car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles Friday morning. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA. Two people were injured, but it is unclear […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County

Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
LATACO

Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Vehicle smashes into 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera

Deputies responded to a vehicle that smashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera on Friday. Authorities received reports of the crash around 4:13 p.m. on the 8500 block of South Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Sky5 images show the sedan had driven over a curb and straight into the […]
PICO RIVERA, CA
foxla.com

Man dies while surfing off Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
DANA POINT, CA
CBS LA

Los Angeles sees record rainfall, more on expected Monday

More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA

Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in

The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Scattered showers in the forecast Monday before drier conditions return to Southern California

The rain is not quite done soaking Southern California, as scattered showers remain in the forecast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Showers will continue through Monday evening and possibly into Tuesday morning, with a slight chance of thunderstorms across the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service. This latest storm brought less rain […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

