Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
A $70 tank top has recently gone viral on social mediaSara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Regal theater locations shutting down: 6 in SoCal to close
Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters, including three in Los Angeles and Orange counties, will close as the chain's parent company goes through bankruptcy.According to court documents filed this week, Cineworld Group plans to close 39 theaters across the U.S., with closures expected to begin next month. According to Business Insider, which first reported the news, the closures are expected to save the company $22 million a year. Another dozen Regal theater locations were previously closed.Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2022.According to the documents, theaters in Southern California include:Regal Sherman Oaks GalleriaRegal Edwards Metro Pointe in Costa Mesa; Regal Yorba Linda & ImaxRegal Parkway Plaza in El CajonRegal Escondido Stadium 16 Regal HemetThe Regal UA Berkeley in Northern California will also be closed.
Actor Julian Sands identified as hiker missing in Mt. Baldy area since Friday
Julian Sands, an actor who rose to fame in the 1980s and 90s, is one of two missing hikers currently being searched for in Southern California's mountains, authorities confirmed Wednesday.
From LA Parking Lot to 100 Stores in 5 Years: Fried Chicken Chain Shows Fast Growth Across Country
You may remember the beginnings of this fried chicken chain, which started as a parking lot pop-up in East Hollywood and has since become the fastest-growing restaurant chain in America. It just opened its 100th location.
Eater
Truckers Say This Dusty Roadside Diner Is California’s Best Restaurant
At the intersection of the 15 and 395 freeways, where the Cajon Pass stretches out of the San Bernardino Mountains, stands a 62-year-old A-frame building with tattered wooden shingles and vaguely country and western accents. Long rows of 18-wheeler trucks are parked out back. Inside, leather booths line the walls while worn turquoise seats frame a gleaming wood-grained counter, with the aroma of frying oil and hot coffee wafting beneath the high wood-paneled ceilings. Wagon wheel light fixtures hover overhead while kitschy signs like “We don’t have Wi-Fi. Talk to each other, pretend it’s 1995” dot the walls.
2 injured in South L.A. crash between Blue Line train and car
Two people suffered minor injuries after a crash between a Blue Line train and a car in the Central-Alameda area of South Los Angeles Friday morning. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. in the 1300 block of East Washington Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department told KTLA. Two people were injured, but it is unclear […]
Eater
The 15 Best Breakfast Burritos in Orange County
Orange County has really stepped up its breakfast burrito game in recent years, offering a wider variety of options instead of the same old bacon, sausage, and scrambled eggs. In the past even pastrami was looked at sideways, and pork adobo? Forget about it. Today, thanks to word of mouth, prominent restaurant databases like Yelp, and lots of social media influencer love, some of the region’s best breakfast burritos are getting more attention than ever. From veteran spots that keep the classics alive to outstanding up-and-comers that are shaking things up, here are 15 of the best breakfast burritos to know about in Orange County right now, sorted geographically.
Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead
A slight chance of showers will continue to linger before the area enjoys a generally dry week. The post Storm system moves out of LA area; dry days ahead appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Residents fear SoCalGas customers will 'freeze to death' trying to save money to pay sky-high bills
The utility company said January bills will likely be "shockingly high" as natural gas prices skyrocketed. Now, some residents fear some people might freeze to death trying to save money on heating their homes.
Headlines: Gang Violence Closes Compton Youth Academy
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Compton: Gang violence, including a December 9 shooting caught on camera, has indefinitely closed Compton’s Wildcat Youth Academy, a...
Vehicle smashes into 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera
Deputies responded to a vehicle that smashed into a 7-Eleven store in Pico Rivera on Friday. Authorities received reports of the crash around 4:13 p.m. on the 8500 block of South Rosemead Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Sky5 images show the sedan had driven over a curb and straight into the […]
foxla.com
Man dies while surfing off Dana Point
DANA POINT, Calif. - An Orange County family is "heartbroken" after a man was killed while surfing over the weekend. Evan McMillen was surfing off of Dana Point on Sunday, Jan. 18, when he was killed. He was 21 years old. Not much information about his death has since been released. According to the Orange County coroner's office, they have not yet determined his cause of death.
Los Angeles sees record rainfall, more on expected Monday
More rain is expected Monday after the Southland saw record rainfall Saturday, leading to flooded streets and emergencies ranging from the rescue of a woman hanging onto a tree in a Laguna Hills creek to multiple cars being crushed by a fallen tree in a Woodland Hills parking lot.Downtown Los Angeles received 1.82 inches of rain Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.56 inches set in 1978. At LAX, a record 1.53 inches fell Saturday, breaking the old record of 1.51 inches, also from 1978. And 1.72 inches fell at Long Beach Airport, surpassing the 1.48 inches from 1978, according...
natureworldnews.com
More Rain to Unload in Los Angeles Next Week; Motorists Advised of Difficult Travel
The latest weather forecast in Los Angeles said that more rain is expected to unload next week as the relentless storm in California continues. Meanwhile, motorists are advised to be extra careful due to travel hazards and difficulty. Los Angeles is not spared from the severe weather conditions in California.
NBC Los Angeles
250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA
Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
L.A. sees record rainfall, with more on the way
More rain is expected Monday after Southern California saw record rainfall Saturday, which lead to several flooded streets and emergencies.
Last in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
LOS ANGELES — (AP) — The last in a three-week series of major winter storms was churning through California on Monday, leaving mountain driving dangerous and flooding risk high near swollen rivers even as the sun came out in some areas. Heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada...
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy dies by suicide at Santa Clarita bar
A deputy for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has died by suicide at a Santa Clarita bar. The department confirmed Friday morning that overnight, a deputy from the Century Station shot himself at Mabel’s Roadhouse, located at 26328 Bouquet Canyon Road. The Santa Clarita Valley signal reported that the shooting occurred before 2 a.m. […]
NBC Los Angeles
LA Council Adopts Permanent Tenant Protections as End of COVID Emergency Nears
The City Council voted Friday for a package of permanent tenant protections in Los Angeles, aiming to assist renters as the local state of emergency due to COVID-19 is set to expire at the end of the. month. The council voted 12-0 -- with two recusals -- for an ordinance...
Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in
The California Department of Water Resources gave an update Monday on the impacts that January storms have had on flooding, snowpack, and water supply levels at the state's largest reservoirs, so far this year. Recent storms have brought a record amount of rain to some cities across the Golden State, prompting questions about whether lingering The post Did California’s recent storms mitigate drought conditions? Coachella Valley experts weigh in appeared first on KESQ.
Scattered showers in the forecast Monday before drier conditions return to Southern California
The rain is not quite done soaking Southern California, as scattered showers remain in the forecast for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Showers will continue through Monday evening and possibly into Tuesday morning, with a slight chance of thunderstorms across the Central Coast, according to the National Weather Service. This latest storm brought less rain […]
