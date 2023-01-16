ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Mother and 2 children found dead in a field in Pontiac

By Wwj Newsroom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKWwT_0kGOW11R00

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- A medical examiner is working to determine cause-of-death after a woman and two children were found in a field in Pontiac Sunday morning.

First responders were dispatched to a field near Crystal Lake after a mother and two kids were found dead.

The children were three- and nine-years-old.

Autopsies are being performed this morning, but at this time, no foul play is suspected.

Sources familiar with the family's situation say that they were homeless, but this has not been confirmed.

More information is expected from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department later this afternoon.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 for the latest information. >>> LISTEN LIVE!

Comments / 15

LadyJay 101
4d ago

I have a home and I would and could have helped them am going through some problems you just don't know what people are doing through so sad am lost this is bad too close this should not have happened check on your family

Reply
3
Dottie
5d ago

Horrible,it's time for America to take care of our own homeless.💔💔

Reply(5)
9
 

