Mother and 2 children found dead in a field in Pontiac

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- A medical examiner is working to determine cause-of-death after a woman and two children were found in a field in Pontiac Sunday morning.

First responders were dispatched to a field near Crystal Lake after a mother and two kids were found dead.

The children were three- and nine-years-old.

Autopsies are being performed this morning, but at this time, no foul play is suspected.

Sources familiar with the family's situation say that they were homeless, but this has not been confirmed.

More information is expected from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department later this afternoon.

