NY man sentenced for scamming thousands from Kent Co. grandparents

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A New York man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from Kent County grandparents.

On Jan. 5, Robert Augustin, 28, was sentenced to one year in the Kent County Correctional Facility with credit for time served and fines and costs for one count of conducting a criminal enterprise. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 25, according to court records.

Last year, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating “ Grandparent Bail Scams ” where the scammer tells an individual that their grandchild is in jail and needs bail money. The grandparents are then pressured to send cash via a courier.

