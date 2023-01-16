ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY man sentenced for scamming thousands from Kent Co. grandparents

By Michael Oszust
WOOD TV8
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A New York man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from Kent County grandparents.

On Jan. 5, Robert Augustin, 28, was sentenced to one year in the Kent County Correctional Facility with credit for time served and fines and costs for one count of conducting a criminal enterprise. He pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 25, according to court records.

Last year, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said it was investigating “ Grandparent Bail Scams ” where the scammer tells an individual that their grandchild is in jail and needs bail money. The grandparents are then pressured to send cash via a courier.

Stacy Bates
4d ago

Wouldn't it be easier to get one of the many jobs available instead of scaming old people? Disgusting

5d ago

Mugshots are great! So to the incompetent writers writing these stories with criminal description info being Deliberately left out a picture tells the whole story much better than YOUR reporting now doesn't it?!

Belle
4d ago

Some fool tried this on me ! I played him so badly. He had to be shamed of his self 🥴. Sorry Boo Boo you picked the wrong Granny to mess with!!!

WOOD TV8

