ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 01/13 – 01/18/23
(Press Release from YanceyCounty Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Christy Lynn Garland 44 Of Oak Hill Drive Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/15/2023 And Charged With Felony Flee/Elude Arrest With Motor Vehicle And Was Issued A $22,000.00 Bond. Jonathan Reese Greene 37 Of Carl Fox...
19-year-old faces drug charge after traffic stop in NC
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 19-year-old was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged Furie Nikayla Benge with possession of methaphetamine. Deputies said on January 12th, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Harmony Grove Road on a vehicle for numerous violations. An unknown male driver […]
‘There’s no fear of God’: Bus stolen from church in Burke County
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A church in Burke County is asking for the public’s help after its bus was stolen earlier this week. Surveillance video shows someone stealing a 50-passenger bus from Liberty Baptist Church near Hildebran on Tuesday night. Pastor Gene Gouge told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty...
FOX Carolina
Buncombe Co. man sentenced to prison for over 20 theft charges
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man with 21 criminal charges related to stolen vehicles, property and larceny has been sentenced to prison. According to deputies, William Melvin Reese II pleaded guilty to numerous felonies and will now serve a minimum of...
‘What in the world?’: 20-mile police chase ends with stolen car on fire in downtown Morganton
MORGANTON, N.C. — A 20-mile police chase that spanned two counties ended with a car catching on fire in Morganton. A man allegedly stole a car and wouldn’t pull over in Lenoir. A chase ensued and the car caught fire in downtown Morganton after being heavily damaged, police said.
Investigation underway into Johnson County judge ‘incident’ with county employee
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A state board is investigating an “incident” that allegedly occurred between a Johnson County judge and a county employee. According to a statement from Barbara Peck, Director of Communications and Judicial Resources for the Supreme Court of Tennessee, the Board of Judicial Conduct opened an investigation into Judge Perry L. […]
860wacb.com
Charges Against Taylorsville Man Include Assault On Unborn Child
Alexander County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 43-year old Buddy Allen Bentley of Taylorsville Wednesday evening. He was charged with assault on a female, assault on a child under the age of 12 and assault on an unborn child. Bentley is being held in the Alexander County Detention Center under a secured bond of $20,000. A February 21st court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Catawba County Father And Son Arrested By Taylorsville Police
A Catawba County father and his son were arrested on Wednesday by Taylorsville Police. 48-year old David Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor larceny. He has been released from custody under a bond of $3,500. 23-year old Ozzy Lee Edwards of Sherills Ford is charged with misdemeanor...
1 dead in Asheville shooting; suspect arrested
One person died following a shooting Wednesday night in Asheville.
860wacb.com
Man Arrested After Chase In Caldwell And Burke Counties
Wednesday morning, Morganton Public Safety Officers were asked to assist the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle pursuit that was entering Morganton. Caldwell Officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle. Morgantron units moved into position to assist near Lenoir Road and Shadowline Drive. Stop Sticks were deployed to deflate...
WLOS.com
Arrest made in Asheville's first homicide of 2023
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville police say one person is dead in the city’s first homicide of the year. Police confirm with News 13, the incident happened on Southern Street, near Walton Street Park, just south of the River Arts District. Police said Cody Lee Guyton,30, has been...
FOX Carolina
Investigation underway after man killed in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night. Officers said 27-year-old Mackenzie Strictland was found on Southern Street around 11:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene but Strictland died from his injuries.
WXII 12
Pursuit from Boone through Wilkes County ends with 3 arrests
WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Three people were arrested after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen SUV Sunday night, Boone Police said. Boone Police said officers saw an SUV speeding and swerving in and out of traffic on US 421 South near Industrial Drive at 11:56 p.m. Police said the SUV had been stolen from South Carolina and did not have a registration plate displayed.
WYFF4.com
Man wanted after robbing Asheville business with knife, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department says that they are searching for a man who robbed a business in Asheville with a knife. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Man accused of leading police on a chase in stolen tractor across Watauga County
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A TikTok video shows police patrol vehicles chasing a man on a John Deere tractor through Watauga County. The chase started in Boone near Three Forks Baptist Church, according to Boone police. The suspect, Ronnie Hicks, is accused of stealing the tractor and driving it recklessly on Highway 421, crashing into multiple vehicles.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Held In Jail Without Bond
30-year old Jonathan David Williams of Taylorsville was arrested on Friday, January 13 by the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with felony parole violation and placed in the Alexander County Detention Center. An additional charge of failing to notify law enforcement of an address change as a registered sex offender has been added. Williams remains in the Alexander County Detention Center with no bond on the parole violation and a secured bond of $75,000 for the failure to register offense. A January 23rd court date is scheduled.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Woman Enters Not Guilty Plea To Hickory Murder
During a court appearance on Wednesday in Catawba County, Tangela Parker of Taylorsville entered a plea of not guilty in the murder of a coworker. Parker is charged with the shooting death of 51-year old Michelle Marlow. Parker was formally arraigned for first-degree murder. Marlow was shot and killed at...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Burke County, troopers say
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after being hit by a pick-up truck in Burke County early Friday morning, the NC State Highway Patrol said. Around 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to a collision on Interstate 40 East near Conley Road where they found Jarred Von Gabriel Berdine, 29, of Morganton, North Carolina, who had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram.
wccbcharlotte.com
2 Dead Following Domestic Dispute In Cleveland County
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A husband and wife are dead following a domestic dispute in Cleveland County. The sheriff’s office responded to a call for help around 11:27 pm Sunday at a home on Casar Road in Casar. Investigators say David Owens called to report a domestic situation...
Last-minute decision lands Hendersonville man a $100,000 jackpot
A Hendersonville man won a $100,000 jackpot after a last-minute decision to buy a lottery ticket before leaving a store.
