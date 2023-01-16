Sorry - but one of my pet peeves is for someone to come to Idaho and expect everyone to snap to their culture. I don’t go to Hawaii or anywhere else and complain they aren’t doing things the way I think they should. You do you and I’ll do me… and HAWAIIAN pizza is the BEST. Pork and pineapple with bbq sauce and cheese on a buttery, garlicky crust… mmmm.
Im a part Hawaiian woman born & raised on the island of Oahu. Most of these statements are not true. I don't know who wrote this but my guess it's a foreigner. Aloha🌺
I hear all the time for mainlanders to stop trying to change the culture here, you can't go to the mainland and try to do the same.
Related
What is Idaho’s Strangest Attraction?
The Best Places in Idaho To Book Your 2023 Wedding
The 9 Tickets That Do the Most Damage to Your Driving Record in Idaho
Idahoans Turn Into Post Malone at These Intersections 😆
You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names
Simplistic Way Addicted Idaho Smokers Could Save $50,000 A Year
Boise Wants This California Law Implemented Here Now
Idaho Activist Ammon Bundy Warns: “Come no more upon me.”
The #1 Most Popular Family Recipe in Idaho
Idaho Goodwill Stores Will Not Accept These 27 Items
3 Idaho Animals You Can Milk and 13 Animals That You Shouldn’t
Idaho “Starship” Home Named One of the World’s Most Incredible
Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?
More Locations Approved for a Local Favorite Ice Cream Shop
YETI expanding to Hawaii with new store on Oahu
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Idaho history
What Crop is This in Idaho
The Truth About The 23% of People In Idaho And How Toxic It Is
Top 10 Industries in Idaho Where You’re More Likely to Get Hurt
It’s a Miracle Pet Goldfish Didn’t Destroy More in Idaho Pond
KIDO Talk Radio
KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 16