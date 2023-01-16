ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian

We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Ranks as One of the Best State Capitols in the Country

Boise is pretty amazing. The way downtown is nestled between the Boise River, is full of trees and has the majestic mountains behind is certainly something special. Then you add in incredible restaurants, urban nightlife, the rich history, unique places like Freak Alley and we have the ingredients for a spectacular state capitol.
KREM2

Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property

BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
KIDO Talk Radio

8 Things You Are Required To Learn If You Want To Live in Boise

So, you want to live in Boise, Idaho. Who am I to tell you that you can't? I arrived in Boise by way of Texas back in 2021 and let me just tell you, I'm still learning the do's and don't's of living in the Treasure Valley. Shoot - one of the main things I learned not to do was be here but I couldn't make that happen. I accepted the position to come up here to Idaho and I quickly realized that I wasn't the only one.
KIDO Talk Radio

The Top 5 Places for Delicious Popcorn in the Boise Area

Happy National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, we wanted to share with you the top 5 places for the best, most delicious popcorn in the Treasure Valley. Keep scrolling for a complete list of places, and pictures of their amazing popcorn 👇. According to National Today, it is officially National Popcorn...
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Area Snow Shoveling Heart Safety Guide

Surprise! It's snowing again in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two weeks, February is Heart Awareness Month.
KOOL 96.5

This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok

Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
KIDO Talk Radio

One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise

Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Now Is The Best Time Serve The City of Nampa

If you're thinking of making a career change and are brave enough to make a positive difference in the community, there could be a job for you in the city of Nampa. Sure, you'll need to meet some serious requirements, but it could wind up being one of the most rewarding careers you ever get to experience.
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?

Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
KIDO Talk Radio

6 Old School Boise Menus Reveal How Cheap Eating Out Was from 1930-80s

In 2022, it didn’t matter if you were grocery shopping to prepare meals at home or dining out, you were paying more for your food. Food price prices started climbing in July 2021 and really surged through the first eight months of 2022, when food inflation in the United States hit a peak of 11.4% in August. That’s why many of your favorite restaurants raised the prices on their menus. It’s also a big part of the reason (that and bird flu) that we’re now paying around $5 for a dozen eggs!
KIDO Talk Radio

Hang Out & Have Hot Cocoa with Boise Cops Tomorrow Jan. 18

Boise, Idaho. Good news! We're all invited to sip hot cocoa and coffee with Boise cops and community leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18th!. In partnership with community leaders and the Idaho Black History Museum at Julia Davis Park, the Boise Police Department is hosting a cocoa and coffee social to spend quality time with the people they serve and protect.
