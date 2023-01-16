Read full article on original website
Dad allegedly didn't intervene in the 'torture' and death of a 9-year-old child in Idaho, according to stepmom.Majestic NewsMeridian, ID
Your Kids Will LOVE These Fun Things To Do In BoiseIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rapidly-expanding restaurant chain opens new location in IdahoKristen WaltersKuna, ID
20 Fun, Warm and Indoor Things to Do in Boise and Meridian
We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.
Boise Ranks as One of the Best State Capitols in the Country
Boise is pretty amazing. The way downtown is nestled between the Boise River, is full of trees and has the majestic mountains behind is certainly something special. Then you add in incredible restaurants, urban nightlife, the rich history, unique places like Freak Alley and we have the ingredients for a spectacular state capitol.
More Locations Approved for a Local Favorite Ice Cream Shop
Just because it’s not Summer doesn’t mean we can’t still be excited about ice cream! And we’ve got some great news for you — a local ice cream shop is now expanding throughout the Treasure Valley and other Idaho cities. Earlier this month in the...
This Tiny Idaho Airport May Soon See Major Commercial Flights
If you've ever tried to fly out of the Treasure Valley to someplace further than Seattle, Portland, or Salt Lake City--then you understand it isn't always an easy task. In fact, some destinations require more than one stop and if you're trying to travel someplace fast--there's no options!. Boise, at...
"We would not be here if it was not for Nampa and the Treasure Valley": Locals help kids with Shoe That Grows
NAMPA, Idaho — Buying a new pair of shoes seems like a common occurrence for most Americans, but many kids in other countries don't own a single pair. The Nampa-natives behind the non-profit Because International want to change that. Founder Kenton Lee traveled to Kenya after college and learned...
Inspiring Boise Family’s Lights Display Leads to Huge Donation for Sick Idaho Kids
The inspiring family behind the donation has lived in their neighborhood since the early 1990s, but it wasn’t until 2006 that their Christmas lights display really started turning heads. We’re talking about the DeBolt Christmas Light Show on Parapet Court. After becoming familiar with Marty Slack’s over-the-top animated home...
Idaho wins lawsuit against illegal encampments on state property
BOISE, Idaho — The state of Idaho won a lawsuit to protect the state's ability to prevent illegal encampments. “We’ve sent a clear message: Idaho does not tolerate illegal public encampments and destruction of public property. Idaho is not Portland, LA, San Francisco, or Seattle where public officials have engaged in failed experiments to permit and encourage unsafe and destructive public camping,” Governor Little said.
8 Things You Are Required To Learn If You Want To Live in Boise
So, you want to live in Boise, Idaho. Who am I to tell you that you can't? I arrived in Boise by way of Texas back in 2021 and let me just tell you, I'm still learning the do's and don't's of living in the Treasure Valley. Shoot - one of the main things I learned not to do was be here but I couldn't make that happen. I accepted the position to come up here to Idaho and I quickly realized that I wasn't the only one.
You’ve Got to Learn How ‘Boise’ and ‘Idaho’ Got Thier Names
It doesn't matter if you are a native local, a newbie or thinking about moving to Idaho there are somethings about the place you should know. I have a lot of great Idaho info below to check out but first let's go over how Boise found its name and how Idaho got its name. They are starkly different but both very interesting stories.
The Top 5 Places for Delicious Popcorn in the Boise Area
Happy National Popcorn Day! To celebrate, we wanted to share with you the top 5 places for the best, most delicious popcorn in the Treasure Valley. Keep scrolling for a complete list of places, and pictures of their amazing popcorn 👇. According to National Today, it is officially National Popcorn...
Two Exciting New Stores Planned for Boise Towne Square Mall in 2023
With a new year comes new plans for Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their website, there are at least two new stores planned for the mall this year. Here’s what we know about them!. Vintage Stock. Every time we ask “what is Boise missing” or “what should fill...
Boise Area Snow Shoveling Heart Safety Guide
Surprise! It's snowing again in Idaho! If you're new to Idaho, perhaps you're from California, Nevada, or Texas, snow shoveling is a unique experience. We've all read and heard the stories about someone who overexerts themselves by falling victim to a fatal heart attack. By the way, in two weeks, February is Heart Awareness Month.
This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok
Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
One of the Best Brunch Buffets is Right Here in Boise
Brunch - "Brunch is a meal eaten between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., sometimes accompanied by alcoholic drinks. The meal originated in the British hunt breakfast. The word brunch is a portmanteau of breakfast and lunch. The word originated in England in the late 19th century and became popular in the United States in the 1930s" According to Wikipedia.
Why Now Is The Best Time Serve The City of Nampa
If you're thinking of making a career change and are brave enough to make a positive difference in the community, there could be a job for you in the city of Nampa. Sure, you'll need to meet some serious requirements, but it could wind up being one of the most rewarding careers you ever get to experience.
These 15 Boise Area Restaurants Are An Absolute Must Try
Last April, Food & Wine did a spotlight on seven cities they considered to have America’s best up-and-coming food scenes. We’re not sure that anyone expected to see Boise on the list, but we were flattered to find ourselves at #2!. That’s just a testament to the incredible...
Opinion: All aboard passenger rail for Southern Idaho?
Momentum is building to bring back passenger rail service between Boise and Salt Lake City with potential stops in between, including Pocatello. Last week, local, state and federal leaders, including Idaho Gov. Brad Little, attended the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce annual Legislative Forum to discuss the issue. Also present for a panel discussion was the executive director of the Utah Transit Authority and a government affairs official from Amtrak. Basically, all of the big-wigs. At stake is restoring a portion of the old “Pioneer Line” which connected Seattle with Salt Lake City with stops in Southern Idaho.
6 Old School Boise Menus Reveal How Cheap Eating Out Was from 1930-80s
In 2022, it didn’t matter if you were grocery shopping to prepare meals at home or dining out, you were paying more for your food. Food price prices started climbing in July 2021 and really surged through the first eight months of 2022, when food inflation in the United States hit a peak of 11.4% in August. That’s why many of your favorite restaurants raised the prices on their menus. It’s also a big part of the reason (that and bird flu) that we’re now paying around $5 for a dozen eggs!
Hang Out & Have Hot Cocoa with Boise Cops Tomorrow Jan. 18
Boise, Idaho. Good news! We're all invited to sip hot cocoa and coffee with Boise cops and community leaders on Wednesday, Jan. 18th!. In partnership with community leaders and the Idaho Black History Museum at Julia Davis Park, the Boise Police Department is hosting a cocoa and coffee social to spend quality time with the people they serve and protect.
People Can’t Stop Talking About These 3 Restaurants In Meridian
I love discovering new places and right now a lot of those places are to eat and drink. I'm always looking on TripAdvisor and Yelp to see what's new, what's hot, and what people are talking about. Did you know Yelp has a "Hot & New" feature?. I like to...
