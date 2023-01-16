ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
FLINT, MI
Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
CLARE, MI
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman found in car near Ann Arbor

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Pittsfield Township police have named a suspect it is looking for in the shooting death of a Plymouth woman inside her car Thursday morning. Michael Anthony Elinski is wanted in connection to the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous according to police. The 59-year-old is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 245 pounds.
PLYMOUTH, MI
New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works

Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
CANTON, MI
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
DETROIT, MI
679 the new 313? Detroit could get a new area code by 2025

DETROIT (FOX 2) - "The next sweet MC from the 313 may have to be fine with the 679." That's what the Michigan Public Service Commission said in response to coverage that it's planning a new area code for Detroit. At least it rhymes. According to the MPSC, Detroit's iconic...
DETROIT, MI
Suspect wanted after man killed, woman shot outside Detroit gas station on Christmas

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after shooting two people on Christmas in Detroit. Police said the suspect walked up to a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station in the 12700 block of Fenkell around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25, 2022. The suspect shot into the truck, hitting and killing a 26-year-old man and striking a 25-year-old woman.
DETROIT, MI
5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI

