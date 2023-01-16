Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
I-696 reopens after being closed from downed power line in Oakland County
FOX 2 (WJBK) - UPDATE (10:50 p.m.): Michigan State Police have now reopened both sides of I-696 in Royal Oak after it was closed nearly six hours. The wires have been removed and the freeway is now back open. The freeway was closed at Bermuda Street near Exit 17 in...
abc12.com
Flint Township man dies at scene of crash on Flushing Road
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint Township man died at the scene of a crash on Flushing Road late Wednesday. The single vehicle crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. on Flushing Road near Howald Avenue. Police say a pickup truck was driving west on Flushing Road when the driver went off the north side and crashed into a utility pole.
fox2detroit.com
1 dead, 6 hurt including officers from a car crash turned fire on Detroit's east side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Officials are currently investigating a deadly car crash on Detroit's east side leaving 1 person dead and 6 people injured including Detroit Police officers. According to preliminary information, Detroit police say the car was speeding in a residential area and swerved out of the way...
fox2detroit.com
Downtown Ann Arbor fire decimates building, wipes out restaurant and vape shop
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A decades-old building in the heart of downtown Ann Arbor is a total loss after a fire early Friday morning. The fire took place on Maynard between Liberty and Williams streets inside a restaurant and the Vape City vape shop. No one was inside the building when it happen or when the fire started–and no one including firefighters were hurt.
fox2detroit.com
Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
HometownLife.com
Driver who left Westland accident scene thought she 'hit a deer.' It was a 15-year-old girl
The driver who struck and critically injured a 15-year-old Westland girl last month when running a red light told police she was distracted while feeding her daughter in the back seat and believed she “hit a deer.”. She kept driving to Ypsilanti despite a shattered windshield. Gianna Mariah Harris...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect identified in fatal shooting of woman found in car near Ann Arbor
FOX 2 (WJBK) - Pittsfield Township police have named a suspect it is looking for in the shooting death of a Plymouth woman inside her car Thursday morning. Michael Anthony Elinski is wanted in connection to the murder and should be considered armed and dangerous according to police. The 59-year-old is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, about 245 pounds.
fox2detroit.com
Woman found shot to death in car in Ann Arbor, police investigating
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police in Ann Arbor said they are investigating after a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning in a parking lot just south of Briarwood Mall and north of the Ann Arbor Municipal Airport. According to police, they confirmed a woman was found...
Macomb County robbery suspect shot in arm, taken into custody after allegedly pointing gun at Illinois cop
After three days on the run, 18-year-old Jacob Edwards – a person of interest in Tuesday’s New Baltimore bank robbery – was arrested in Illinois during an encounter where he allegedly pointed a weapon at a police officer.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
HometownLife.com
New homes, condos and apartments popping up across Canton, with more in the works
Residential construction is booming across Canton Township as new houses, condos and apartments are popping up while crews work through a mild Michigan winter. In 2022, Canton Township’s Planning Division was keeping tabs on 23 different housing projects in the community totaling about 3,500 new homes, condos or apartment units. In some cases, construction is wrapping up after several years in the planning and building phase. In other cases, projects are still under review by the township.
UpNorthLive.com
Police: 2 gas station clerks in custody after fatal shooting
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Two store clerks were being held and questioned by police after a man was fatally shot at a Detroit-area gas station. The shooting occurred about 3:30 a.m. Friday following an altercation at the Redford Township business, WDIV-TV reported. The victim was pronounced dead at...
More drivers come forward to report buying bad gas at Macomb County station
We alerted you and the state over the weekend to a gas station in Romeo selling bad gas. The state halted sales after our report.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Video: NB Lodge Freeway reopen in Detroit after crash closed all lanes
DETROIT – The northbound side of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit has reopened to traffic Wednesday morning following a crash on the city’s northwest side. At around 9:15 a.m. on Jan. 18, a car crash occurred on the Lodge Freeway (M-10) near West McNichols Road. See footage from...
fox2detroit.com
679 the new 313? Detroit could get a new area code by 2025
DETROIT (FOX 2) - "The next sweet MC from the 313 may have to be fine with the 679." That's what the Michigan Public Service Commission said in response to coverage that it's planning a new area code for Detroit. At least it rhymes. According to the MPSC, Detroit's iconic...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect wanted after man killed, woman shot outside Detroit gas station on Christmas
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is wanted after shooting two people on Christmas in Detroit. Police said the suspect walked up to a Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of a Marathon gas station in the 12700 block of Fenkell around 1:35 p.m. Dec. 25, 2022. The suspect shot into the truck, hitting and killing a 26-year-old man and striking a 25-year-old woman.
fox2detroit.com
Macomb County bank robbery suspect seen wandering around home
Police are looking for a suspect who they believe robbed a New Baltimore bank. Later that day, he was seen on a Ring camera wandering around a Macomb Township home.
Detroit firefighter expected to be charged with selling drugs in Eastpointe, possibly other Macomb County communities
A Detroit firefighter is expected to face charges after an investigation in Macomb County revealed he was selling drugs in Eastpointe and possibly other communities.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit running out of phone numbers • 5 face litany of charges in auto theft ring • Van Gogh at the DIA
FRIDAY NEWS HIT - "The next sweet MC from the 313 may have to be fine with the 679." That's what the Michigan Public Service Commission said in response to coverage that it's planning a new area code for Detroit. At least it rhymes. According to the MPSC, Detroit's iconic...
fox2detroit.com
5 arrested in suspected theft ring for trying to steal 10 Dodge Rams from Stellantis plant
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Five men are facing a litany of felony charges and police are investigating after thieves went car shopping in Dearborn and Sterling Heights. Police say nine people were arrested after trying unsuccessfully to steal 10 brand-new Dodge Rams from the Stellantis plant Tuesday morning. Investigators suspect they’re part of an auto theft ring.
